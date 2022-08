Prescott Valley shuts down four wells after positive PFAS tests. After the City of Prescott announced in July that it had shut down two of its wells near the Prescott airport because of positive tests for Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), Prescott Valley immediately tested all but two of its 27 wells (the two were offline). Of the 25 wells tested, four were found to have measurable amounts of the chemicals in the water pumped. Because one of the tests was considered uncertain, the well is being retested to ensure there was no testing error.

