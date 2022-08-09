Read full article on original website
SignalsAZ
Watters Garden Center’s August Gardening Classes
Watters Garden Center in Prescott, Arizona is excited to announce its August Gardening Classes. Classes are free and take place every Saturday morning in August at 9:30 am!. Late summer is not only the peak of bug season but there’s also intense pressure from furry visitors in our yards. Students start with best practices to keep javelina and pack rats away, then quickly move to solutions for grasshoppers and tomato worms. You can have a nice yard with these easy-to-use tips and a few key plant choices. Frustrated gardeners will have all the tools they need to keep the garden pest free!
SignalsAZ
Tomato Problems: Watters Podcast
In this segment, Lisa and Ken of Watters Garden Center in Prescott discuss tomato problems. What should you do if your tomatoes are splitting? If you just moved to the area, is it too late to plant?. Check out more of The Mountain Gardener Podcasts and subscribe to the Watters...
prescottenews.com
City of Prescott Approves Storm Ranch Open Space Purchase
On Tuesday, Prescott City Council approved an expenditure in the amount of $7,144,400 (+ closing costs and survey) authorizing the purchase of 301.57 acres for the purpose of natural open space in the Granite Dells. This strategic acquisition of property meets the criteria as set forth in the 2009 Council-adopted Open Space Master Plan.
aztv.com
Anasazi Stone Company is Coming to Prescott!
Family owned Anasazi Stone Company has been serving Arizona for 33 years. They have the largest selection of natural stone, pavers, travertine, and brick manufactured stone combined with awesome customer service. In the past, customers in Prescott would have to visit the Scottsdale showroom, but not anymore. Anasazi Stone Company will soon be breaking ground on their new Prescott location! Learn more at anasazistone.com.
SignalsAZ
Barry Barbe Announces Expansion to Prescott Valley
Barry Barbe, owner of Prescott’s El Gato Azul and Torme, announced on August 11th at the groundbreaking of Fain Signature Group’s LEGADO apartments, that he will be opening three dining experiences within downtown Prescott Valley’s newest mixed-use multi family housing community. “The concept is really built around...
AZFamily
Prescott couple lends a helping hand
Brenna Wojtsiak said she got her assignment in November of 2019 after studying public health. She said she’s been working at Native Health and in the community in Mesa in the interim time prior to her deployment next week. Monkeypox cases rising, one Arizona-based lab may get results faster...
SignalsAZ
City of Prescott Announces New Organization for Holiday Events
Organizers of the popular holiday events in the City of Prescott will now collaborate on all marketing and sponsorship efforts to reach more local residents and gather financial support from local sponsors. The City of Prescott and Prescott Chamber of Commerce Foundation announced the formation of the official Arizona Christmas...
Sedona Red Rock News
Greyhounds ousted from Sedona Posse Grounds
After 10 years of leasing the space, Sedona’s greyhound club cannot run their dogs at Posse Grounds. “They’re basically leaving us with nowhere to go and it’s a problem. They’ve been allowing this for years,” member of the greyhound group Laurel Romm said. “And so to suddenly step in and say, ‘no, you can’t do it anymore,’ is an issue.”
SignalsAZ
Be Bear Aware Says Prescott National Forest
Keep a clean campsite. Store food and garbage out of sight and in closed vehicles. Never put food scraps or litter in the campfire; it attracts bears and skunks. Don’t keep food, medicine, chapstick, shampoo – Anything that smells – in tents or sleeping areas. Store stoves,...
fox10phoenix.com
Sedona will pay residents to not use homes as Airbnb rentals
SEDONA, Ariz. - The city of Sedona is offering an incentive for homeowners to not use their houses as Airbnb rentals. The city council approved a $240,000 program earlier this week that would incentivize homeowners to lease out their homes to local workers because of a lack of affordable housing.
Arizona city to pay homeowners not to use their properties as Airbnbs
SignalsAZ
Parking, Electric Vehicle Charging Stations, Apartments in Prescott Valley
More parking, electric vehicle charging stations, and new apartments are coming to downtown Prescott Valley. Fain Signature Group announced last week that the community builder will be breaking ground on LEGADO apartments in August, providing over 300 new apartments to the region. Part of the LEGADO apartment community will include more parking for the public in addition to electric vehicle charging stations for both the public as well as residents of LEGADO.
theprescotttimes.com
Prescott Valley shuts down four wells after positive PFAS tests
Prescott Valley shuts down four wells after positive PFAS tests. After the City of Prescott announced in July that it had shut down two of its wells near the Prescott airport because of positive tests for Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), Prescott Valley immediately tested all but two of its 27 wells (the two were offline). Of the 25 wells tested, four were found to have measurable amounts of the chemicals in the water pumped. Because one of the tests was considered uncertain, the well is being retested to ensure there was no testing error.
journalaz.com
USFS preps to limit camping on Coconino National Forest
As the U.S. Forest Service prepares for new dispersed camping sites, new signs appeared along State Route 89A prohibiting camping anywhere except approved sites. “These signs will be part of the dispersed camping closure,” Red Rock District Ranger Amy Tinderholt said. “The National Forest Foundation is helping us to install boulders to define the new camping areas over the next month. The camping closure will not be enacted until September.”
SignalsAZ
Title III Forest Fee Program Applications Now Open
The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors is taking applications for the 2022-23 Title III Forest Fee Program. The funding available for this program is approximately $143,000. Funding will be on a reimbursement basis. Project proposals will be considered from both inside and outside County government. All eligible projects must fit...
SignalsAZ
Prescott Embry-Riddle to Revamp Flight Complex
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University is investing in the future of its Prescott, Arizona, campus by launching a three-project plan to update existing buildings, expand facilities and improve the student experience on campus. First, construction of a new center for various aeronautics activities will commence, and the Flight Training Complex will be renovated to house a larger, updated Robertson Simulation Center.
SignalsAZ
SignalsAZ
Weekend Weather for Aug 11 thru Aug 15
The CAST 11 Podcast Network is sponsored by the Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit. Where adventure comes together. Rain continues to be in the forecast! Take a quick break and check out the weekend weather for Prescott Valley, Prescott, Chino Valley, and Dewey-Humboldt.
ABC 15 News
Flagstaff residents ask leaders to address flood concerns with 'focus and urgency'
FLAGSTAFF, AZ — In an open letter directed to city officials in Flagstaff, neighbors ask leaders to address flash flooding concerns with ‘focus and urgency.’. People who live along Stevanna Way in Flagstaff have seen five flash floods within 15 days, and they’re asking for assistance with the culvert system in the area.
knau.org
Sedona to incentivize renting to locals over short-term rentals
The Sedona City Council unanimously approved a program to incentivize renting to locals instead of turning homes into Airbnbs. The council considered the Rent Local program during Tuesday’s meeting. The pilot will give homeowners of registered short-term rentals a cash incentive to instead provide a one-year lease to a...
