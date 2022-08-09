Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Related
multihousingnews.com
21-Story Development Kicks Off in Central Chicago
Huntington Bank provided nearly $60 million in construction financing. Developer Vista Property and Skender, as general contractor, have broken ground on 741 North Wells, a new multifamily building in the area of downtown Chicago. Antunovich Associates is the appointed designer of the 21-story Class A building. Vista Property secured financing last month, a $59.8 million construction loan held by Huntington Bank. JLL Capital Markets represented the borrower.
restaurantclicks.com
A Complete Guide to the Most Expensive Restaurants in Chicago
Chicago is an iconic Midwestern metropolis with one of the greatest restaurant scenes in the nation. Along with world-famous sports facilities, architecture, and museums, Chicago’s restaurants are one of its primary tourist attractions. Chicago has more James Beard Award-winning restaurants than nearly every other city, and many of them...
blockclubchicago.org
Black-Owned Moor’s Brewing To Be Sold At Mariano’s Stores As Owners Plan New Brewhouse In Chicago
DOUGLAS — Beer from a Black-owned brewery that celebrated its first anniversary this Juneteenth will be sold at Mariano’s in the coming weeks — and the brewery is planning a standalone brewhouse in Chicago, its owners said. Moor’s Brewing Company, which sells a session ale, an IPA...
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Bring your floaties to River Park for their first Float Party!
Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. Get To Know The People Behind Chicago’s Honorary Street Signs: ‘There Are All Kinds Of Ways To Do Good’: A friend convinced Linda Zabors to write a book about the signs after they couldn’t find one in any of Chicago’s museums or libraries.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
choosechicago.com
17 Chicago spots to check out for Black-owned Business Month
August is Black Business Month, a time to recognize, encourage, and celebrate the Black-owned businesses in our community and across the nation. The month of recognition was founded in 2004 by historian John William Templeton and engineer Frederick E. Jordan, Sr. The purpose was to draw attention to the needs of Black entrepreneurs in hopes that increased awareness and action would create a favorable environment for Black businesses to be empowered and grow.
Riot Fest Contractor Quits After ‘Disrespectful’ Meeting Fuels Tensions Between Fest Organizers, Neighbors
NORTH LAWNDALE — Riot Fest has parted ways with the contractor it tasked with organizing the festival after a community meeting enflamed tensions between fest organizers and West Side residents. The Aug. 2 meeting was planned by the festival organizer, Scott Fisher, as part of community engagement requirements mandated...
cwbchicago.com
Chicago police brass will divert cops from neighborhoods to secure film sets, emails say
Days after someone threw a suspected explosive device onto a downtown film set, at least two Chicago police commanders are being ordered to take cops from patrol duties to sit on TV and movie production locations Friday and Saturday, according to CPD emails shared with CWBChicago. One of the affected...
Chicago Defender
Estate Sale Goddess Hosted The William E. & Peggy Brazley Estate Liquidation
The weekend of August 5-7, 2022, estate liquidators Ty & Lynne McDaniel, owners of Estate Sale Goddess, drew a large crowd of shoppers to the former estate of prominent power couple William E. and Peggy Brazley in Olympia Fields, IL. The 7,000 square feet 15-room mansion, designed by Brazley, has...
RELATED PEOPLE
Hyde Park native to open Illinois' first Black-owned cannabis company
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A historic moment for the recreational marijuana industry here in Illinois: This weekend, the state's first Black-owned cannabis company officially launches.Morning Insider Lauren Victory introduces us to the famous musician behind the brand and shares how he's giving back.Vic Mensa grew up on Hyde Park. Chicago is in his blood, in his music and now in his business affairs. The artist is launching "93 Boyz" this weekend. It's a cannabis company that produces pre-rolls using flower grown here in Illinois.CBS 2 asked Mensa what's he's most excited for. "Being able to represent my people in this space,"...
Alderman Sophia King announces run for Chicago mayor
Alderman Sophia King announced Wednesday that she will run for mayor of Chicago in 2024.
thecentersquare.com
Op-Ed: The law and order leader to save Chicago
Chicago endured yet another weekend of carnage, as 55 total people were shot and eight of them killed starting last Friday. Such violence hardly generates much attention any longer, as this type of mayhem becomes the expected course of events in the Windy City, especially on warm summer weekends. But...
Man, 45, dies after Lake Michigan rescue near Grant Park, Chicago police say
The man was in critical condition when he was pulled from the water.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox32chicago.com
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile visiting spots in Chicago area this weekend
CHICAGO - Oh, I wish I were an Oscar Mayer wiener. Actually, you might want to be in the Wienermobile this weekend. It plans to "ketchup" on several local events. On Saturday, you can "relish" the vehicle at Chicago’s annual Bud Billiken Parade. On Sunday, it's scheduled to stop...
wgnradio.com
Chicago Culinary Kitchen and more of the best BBQ in the Chicagoland area
Do you love BBQ? Then you’re going to love this episode of Chicago’s Very Own Eats. Hosts Kevin Powell and Michael Piff have been on a barbecue kick lately, and apparently they aren’t alone. First, they talk with Chicago Culinary Kitchen owner Greg Gaardbo about his place in Palatine that is also topping multiple lists for Chicago food lovers, including Eater Chicago’s 20 Essential Suburban Restaurants. Greg tells Kevin and Mike about where it all began, what goes into the menu and the amazing daily specials, why they rock so hard (seriously, they do), and how his personality shows in both the food and the location.
Jackson Park Terrace sold, new owners commit to keeping it affordable for next 30 years
Two national investors in affordable housing have teamed up to purchase Jackson Park Terrace, a large apartment complex across the street from the Obama Presidential Center, pledging to maintain its affordability until 2056. The nonprofit Preservation of Affordable Housing (POAH), in a partnership with the for-profit mixed-income developer Jonathan Rose...
Progressive Rail Roading
CTA receives FTA grant, unveils action plan
The Federal Transit Administration this week approved an intergovernmental agreement with the Chicago Transit Authority to provide an $800,000 grant for the 95th Street Corridor Equitable Transit-Oriented Development Plan. The funds came from the FTA's Pilot Program for Transit-Oriented Development Planning. Chicago's Department of Planning and Development (DPD) will provide...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New data shows Chicago's most empty schools
The new school year for Chicago Public Schools students begins in a little over a week, but new data shows many classrooms will be far from filled. 15th Ward alderman and mayoral candidate Ray Lopez talks more about the city's empty schools.
Pop-up smokehouse, youth mentoring program on West Side shuts down after thieves steal generators
"This is a minor setback for a major comeback," Johnson said. "We will be better than ever when we get the generators up and running again."
Street closures start Thursday in Old Town neighborhood
CHICAGO (CBS) – Possible street closures and parking restrictions were set to go into effect starting Thursday night until Monday morning in Old Town.The closures, if implemented, will begin at midnight Thursday night and continue until 5 a.m. Monday.Several streets south of North Avenue will be impacted, including the 1300 to 1500 blocks of North Hudson Avenue, the 400 and 500 blocks of West Evergreen Avenue, the 1300 to 1500 blocks of North Sedgwick Street, the 1300 to 1500 blocks of North Cleveland Avenue, the 400 to 500 blocks of West Blackhawk Street, and the 400 to 500 blocks of...
Comments / 0