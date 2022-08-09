ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

multihousingnews.com

21-Story Development Kicks Off in Central Chicago

Huntington Bank provided nearly $60 million in construction financing. Developer Vista Property and Skender, as general contractor, have broken ground on 741 North Wells, a new multifamily building in the area of downtown Chicago. Antunovich Associates is the appointed designer of the 21-story Class A building. Vista Property secured financing last month, a $59.8 million construction loan held by Huntington Bank. JLL Capital Markets represented the borrower.
restaurantclicks.com

A Complete Guide to the Most Expensive Restaurants in Chicago

Chicago is an iconic Midwestern metropolis with one of the greatest restaurant scenes in the nation. Along with world-famous sports facilities, architecture, and museums, Chicago’s restaurants are one of its primary tourist attractions. Chicago has more James Beard Award-winning restaurants than nearly every other city, and many of them...
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: Bring your floaties to River Park for their first Float Party!

Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. Get To Know The People Behind Chicago’s Honorary Street Signs: ‘There Are All Kinds Of Ways To Do Good’: A friend convinced Linda Zabors to write a book about the signs after they couldn’t find one in any of Chicago’s museums or libraries.
choosechicago.com

17 Chicago spots to check out for Black-owned Business Month

August is Black Business Month, a time to recognize, encourage, and celebrate the Black-owned businesses in our community and across the nation. The month of recognition was founded in 2004 by historian John William Templeton and engineer Frederick E. Jordan, Sr. The purpose was to draw attention to the needs of Black entrepreneurs in hopes that increased awareness and action would create a favorable environment for Black businesses to be empowered and grow.
CBS Chicago

Hyde Park native to open Illinois' first Black-owned cannabis company

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A historic moment for the recreational marijuana industry here in Illinois: This weekend, the state's first Black-owned cannabis company officially launches.Morning Insider Lauren Victory introduces us to the famous musician behind the brand and shares how he's giving back.Vic Mensa grew up on Hyde Park. Chicago is in his blood, in his music and now in his business affairs. The artist is launching "93 Boyz" this weekend. It's a cannabis company that produces pre-rolls using flower grown here in Illinois.CBS 2 asked Mensa what's he's most excited for. "Being able to represent my people in this space,"...
thecentersquare.com

Op-Ed: The law and order leader to save Chicago

Chicago endured yet another weekend of carnage, as 55 total people were shot and eight of them killed starting last Friday. Such violence hardly generates much attention any longer, as this type of mayhem becomes the expected course of events in the Windy City, especially on warm summer weekends. But...
fox32chicago.com

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile visiting spots in Chicago area this weekend

CHICAGO - Oh, I wish I were an Oscar Mayer wiener. Actually, you might want to be in the Wienermobile this weekend. It plans to "ketchup" on several local events. On Saturday, you can "relish" the vehicle at Chicago’s annual Bud Billiken Parade. On Sunday, it's scheduled to stop...
wgnradio.com

Chicago Culinary Kitchen and more of the best BBQ in the Chicagoland area

Do you love BBQ? Then you’re going to love this episode of Chicago’s Very Own Eats. Hosts Kevin Powell and Michael Piff have been on a barbecue kick lately, and apparently they aren’t alone. First, they talk with Chicago Culinary Kitchen owner Greg Gaardbo about his place in Palatine that is also topping multiple lists for Chicago food lovers, including Eater Chicago’s 20 Essential Suburban Restaurants. Greg tells Kevin and Mike about where it all began, what goes into the menu and the amazing daily specials, why they rock so hard (seriously, they do), and how his personality shows in both the food and the location.
Progressive Rail Roading

CTA receives FTA grant, unveils action plan

The Federal Transit Administration this week approved an intergovernmental agreement with the Chicago Transit Authority to provide an $800,000 grant for the 95th Street Corridor Equitable Transit-Oriented Development Plan. The funds came from the FTA's Pilot Program for Transit-Oriented Development Planning. Chicago's Department of Planning and Development (DPD) will provide...
CBS Chicago

Street closures start Thursday in Old Town neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) – Possible street closures and parking restrictions were set to go into effect starting Thursday night until Monday morning in Old Town.The closures, if implemented, will begin at midnight Thursday night and continue until 5 a.m. Monday.Several streets south of North Avenue will be impacted, including the 1300 to 1500 blocks of North Hudson Avenue,  the 400 and 500 blocks of West Evergreen Avenue, the 1300 to 1500 blocks of North Sedgwick Street, the 1300 to 1500 blocks of North Cleveland Avenue, the 400 to 500 blocks of West Blackhawk Street, and the 400 to 500 blocks of...
