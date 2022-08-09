Read full article on original website
Related
click orlando
$5K reward offered for information on man beaten to death in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives are asking the community to help them identify a man who may have information concerning a 40-year-old man beaten to death in an Orange County empty lot back in May. Deputies said Omar Toro died on Aug. 6 due to his injuries after he...
villages-news.com
Teenager wanted on weapons warrant busted with marijuana in Lady Lake
A teenager wanted on a weapons warrant was busted with marijuana in Lady Lake. Ta’Vion Latrell Smith, 19, of Gainesville, was driving a black 2017 Hyundai passenger car at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday heading south on Old Dixie Highway when an officer ran the vehicle’s license plate and discovered the vehicle’s registered owner was wanted on an Alachua County warrant charging him with carrying a concealed weapon, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
Reward increases to $10K for tips that solve murder of 19-year-old Orange County woman
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office and Crimeline have increased the reward for information in the murder of Raniyah A’Shanti Gandy. Gandy, 19, was killed on June 1 near Pine Hills, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said the shooting happened shortly...
fox35orlando.com
Video: Florida mother holding baby robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida woman who was holding her baby was robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight as her other young child stood nearby Tuesday, according to deputies. The incident, which was captured on surveillance video, happened shortly after 9:30 a.m. on S Orange Blossom Trail off Holden Avenue, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said in an arrest report.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ormondbeachobserver.com
COPS CORNER: The angry young man
9:42 p.m. 600 block of South Nova Road, Ormond Beach. Disorderly conduct. A woman was preparing to leave work at a convenience store when she saw an unfamiliar young man standing in front of the store and yelling at passersby and passing cars. She told the man that if he...
‘My kids are fatherless now’: Widow of man shot to death on 408 speaks out
ORLANDO, Fla. — This weekend marks one month since Tremain Hepburn, a husband and father of five, was shot on a busy road near Bumby Avenue in the middle of the day, and police still haven’t given many updates. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The...
leesburg-news.com
Woman charged with stabbing man with scissors at gas station
A Leesburg woman was arrested after she reportedly stabbed a man in the face with scissors during an argument in a gas station parking lot. Jamya T. Gardner, 22, of 416 Goss Ave., was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and simple battery after the incident, which happened Friday morning at the Murphy USA station at 1801 Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd.
WATCH: Man robs woman holding baby at gunpoint in Orange County shopping center
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Surveillance video caught a robber targeting a woman at gunpoint at the Orange Blossom Shopping Center. The video shows a man taking a bag from the victim and snatching an iPad right out of her child’s hands. The armed robbery happened while she was...
WPMI
Love triangle leads to double murder-suicide at Narcotics Anonymous meeting, police say
EDGEWATER, Fla. (WPEC) — Three people are dead after a man opened fire on his ex-girlfriend and her suspected partner at a Narcotics Anonymous meeting Monday night near Daytona Beach, Florida, police said. The Edgewater Police Department got a 911 call at 7 p.m. that someone had been shot...
fox35orlando.com
Shootout breaks out at Daytona Beach intersection, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Police are working to learn what led to a shooting at a Daytona Beach intersection that left one person hurt early Wednesday. According to the Daytona Beach Police Department, shortly before 6 a.m., people riding in two separate cars at Derbyshire Road and 5th Street reportedly began shooting at one another.
850wftl.com
Florida man steals car from mother loading up her kids for first day of school
TITUSVILLE, FL– A 43-year-old Florida man has been arrested after he stole a car from a mother who was loading her kids into the vehicle for their first day of school. The incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. Monday. Police say Santiago Junior Pena of Daytona Beach, jumped off of his bicycle and got into the woman’s car before driving off. Video of the incident shows the mother screaming before going back into the home to call the police. Authorities quickly located her Kia Soul and conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Cheney Highway and Barna Avenue. Pena, however, sped off and crashed the vehicle into another car. He then attempted to run from the scene but was captured by police in a wooded area. Pena is now facing charges of grand theft, fleeing and eluding law enforcement, leaving the scene of a crash with damage, driving with a suspended license with knowledge, reckless driving, and possession of drug paraphernalia. “This crime against a mother and her children will not be tolerated in our city,” said Criminal Investigations Sergeant Timothy Werring. “Our vigilant officers worked skillfully and urgently to take this criminal into custody.”
click orlando
Gunshot fired from car injures 1 in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A person was hospitalized Wednesday after being hurt in a shooting earlier that morning in a Daytona Beach residential area, police said. According to the Daytona Beach Police Department, the shooting, which “appears to have involved one car shooting at another,” occurred at around 5:45 a.m. near the intersection of Derbyshire Road and 5th Street.
leesburg-news.com
Lake County detective tracks down teen allegedly involved in January shootout
A Lake County sheriff’s office detective has tracked down a Leesburg teen who allegedly started a gunfight earlier this year. Dylan Scott Eckerdt, 19, was arrested Monday evening on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Eckerdt had been driven on Jan. 21 to the 34500 block...
First Coast News
Palatka 15-year-old shot teenager during fight during video game, police say
PALATKA, Fla. — A 15-year-old shot a 19-year-old during an argument over a video game in Palatka Wednesday, police said. According to the Palatka Police Department, the two teenagers were arguing when the 15-year-old suspect pulled out a firearm and shot the 19-year-old in the chest. The victim was...
click orlando
Man arrested when Flagler deputies responding to ‘aggressive’ door-to-door sales tactics uncover Texas warrant
PALM COAST, Fla. – A California man wanted for failing to appear in Texas court was booked in Flagler County on Tuesday after deputies responding to a call regarding his “aggressive” door-to-door sales tactics in Palm Coast discovered an out-of-state warrant in his name, officials said. Deputies...
1 dead, 2 injured in Orange County shooting
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man was killed and a woman and teenager were injured in a shooting in Orange County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies around 11 a.m. Tuesday responded to Holly Creek Road around in Zellwood for a shooting. A man in his 20s who...
leesburg-news.com
Convicted Leesburg felon ditches gun and drugs while running from traffic stop
A convicted Leesburg felon tried to ditch drugs and a gun when he fled a traffic stop for a headlight violation. A Lake County sheriff’s deputy was on patrol Sunday night when the deputy saw a red SUV with a right front headlight which was not functioning. When the deputy stopped the SUV in the area near the intersection of Pamela Street and Griffin Road, a woman was driving and a man was in the front seat. The woman claimed she had no identification and the passenger seemed “nervous,” according to the arrest report.
Vivint Security Salesman Arrested In Florida On Texas Fugitive Warrant
A citizen’s suspicions about an aggressive “security system salesman” ends with that salesman in handcuffs and awaiting extradition to Texas. 39-year-old Khristopher S. Kiwanuka – a resident of Van Nuys, California – was booked into the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility at 1:54 p.m.
VIDEO: Florida man steals car as mom loads kids for 1st day of school
A Florida man was arrested Monday after he allegedly stole a woman's car while she was trying to take her children for their first day of school.
click orlando
Passerby finds man stabbed to death in Daytona Beach, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A man was arrested on murder charges early Tuesday after a passerby found another man stabbed to death on the ground in Daytona Beach, police said. The Daytona Beach Police Department said Durian T. Atwaters, 38, faces a charge of second-degree murder in the stabbing death of Rickey Shelhorse, 34, of Daytona Beach.
Comments / 1