klkntv.com
Urgent warning sent to parents as Lincoln welcomes back thousands of students
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — There’s just one full week left before tens of thousands of college students begin the fall semester here in Lincoln. Both UNL and Southeast Community College start classes on August 22. That’s why the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is sending an...
klkntv.com
Lincoln awards nearly $5 million in tourism grants to 15 local nonprofits
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A total of 15 local nonprofits were awarded nearly $5 million in tourism grants on Thursday. City officials have allocated $4.9 million in tourism grants to local nonprofits that were each impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Funding was made available by the American Rescue Plan...
klkntv.com
NU Regents approve $85 million UNK-UNMC rural healthcare project
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The University of Nebraska Board of Regents approved an $85 million budget to expand the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s campus by building the UNK-UNMC Rural Health Education Building. University leaders said the project expansion is aimed at addressing the need for healthcare workers...
WOWT
11-year-old Nebraska girl doesn’t let mobile disability stop her
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A young girl from Beaver Lake shows us nothing is impossible. When she was born, doctors thought Abigail Harvey, 11, would never walk. She’s doing much more than that. Abigail does it all: sports, music, pageants, but she does them a little differently. She was...
klkntv.com
Midday Interview: 10th annual back-to-school free haircut and backpack event
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – K.B. Mensah came down to Channel 8 to talk about the 10th annual back-to-school free haircut and backpack event. Visionary Youth in partnership with the Malone Center is hosting the event on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the College of Hair Design at 304 S. 11th St.
klkntv.com
Nebraska’s Ronald McDonald House unveils new Huskers Big Red Friday flag
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Ronald McDonald House Charites revealed this year’s Big Red Friday flag during an event at Memorial Stadium on Wednesday. Former Husker Josh Banderas and local Mcdonald’s owners helped unveil the new flag, which includes the Blackshirt logo. “It’s not just a flag,...
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium announces next president and CEO
On Thursday, Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium announced Luis Padilla, DVM Dipl. ACZM will serve as president and CEO of the zoo after Dennis Pate retires later this year.
Nebraska native returns home to shoot film about youthful days in Nebraska City
LINCOLN — A Nebraska native has returned home to film a Nebraska story, in large part because of a new state grant program for filmmaking. Adam Rehmeier, now a Michigan-based screenwriter and director, has been shooting his coming-of-age comedy, “Snack Shack,” in his hometown of Nebraska City for the past two weeks as part of […] The post Nebraska native returns home to shoot film about youthful days in Nebraska City appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
macaronikid.com
Five Lincoln Breakfast Spots We Love
I love to go out to breakfast; it is my favorite meal to eat out because I will rarely make all those delicious dishes that early in the morning. We have tried all kinds of places and one thing for sure is that there are a bunch of great places in and around Lincoln to eat a great breakfast. Plus … breakfast has bacon!
KETV.com
Omaha hosts Air Force celebration of 60 years with the 'doomsday' plane
Federal and U.S. Leaders gather in Omaha Saturday to celebrate 60 years of the "Nightwatch" program. The National Airborne Operations Center is the team that supports the E-4B also known as the "doomsday" plane. The Air Force currently maintains four of the planes which are all assigned to Offutt Air...
klkntv.com
Nebraska Game and Parks chemically bombs Wagon Train Lake
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The existing fish population at Wagon Train Lake was completely wiped out Wednesday morning. Undesired species are now taking over the lake including common carp, white perch and gizzard shad. These types of fish have started to out-compete desired species, causing the habitat and water quality to decline.
cityoflavista.org
Free pancakes in the park this fall for La Vista residents
Introducing Pancakes in the Park: a series of community outreach events around La Vista designed to give residents an opportunity to meet and talk with their City elected officials. Pancakes in the Park will take place on four Saturday mornings, 8-10 a.m., in September and October and will feature free...
klkntv.com
Capital Humane Society receives outpour of donations for pet pantry
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- The Pawsitive Impact Project is making astonishing strides in the community of Lincoln. In June, Channel 8 spoke with Lauryn Nobbe, Director of Behavior and Placement who said they were in dire need of pet supplies. Now, she said donations are streaming into the pantry each week.
1011now.com
LPS construction continues as school year approaches
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In five days, most Lincoln Public Schools students will be going back to class. For some, there may be construction work happening at their school and for others, they’re getting two more weeks of summer while important work finishes up. LPS said construction this close...
La Vista couple fall for each other after being set up by bowling group
You could say Brooke Kelly was bowled over by Eric Aleshire. Or more correctly, by all the people at the bowling fundraiser who wanted her to meet her future husband. A fellow teacher, Tina Falk, told her how a retired member of the staff, Diane Aleshire, was going to be on the same team for the charity event and how she wanted to set her up with Diane’s son.
WOWT
Thursday Aug. 11 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 4 deaths
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. DEATHS: The Sarpy/Cass Health Department COVID-19 dashboard indicates the local death toll...
News Channel Nebraska
Radio auction back in action on southeast Nebraska radio
FAIRBURY - A radio tradition of over 30 years is back and in action on Ol Red 99.5 and KWBE. Radio auction is back. “It’s an auction on the radio,” Trevor Steinmeyer said. Trevor Steinmeyer is the morning show host at Ol’ Red 99.5 in Fairbury, and talked...
WOWT
Warhorse officials hope to set up Lincoln casino in mid-September, delays in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Slot machines in Lincoln could start spinning in about a month. Warhorse Casino officials are hoping to set up around 400 slot machines around mid-September for a temporary setup while construction continues. But things won’t happen as fast. Casino gambling in Omaha will have to wait...
Neb. Public Power District appoints new VP of Customer Services
COLUMBUS, Neb.-Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) President and CEO Tom Kent recently announced changes in two executive leadership positions at the district. As current Vice President of Customer Services and Chief Customer Officer Ken Curry transitions toward retirement, he will move into the role of Special Assistant to the President and CEO. While Courtney Dentlinger has been appointed by Kent, to the role of Vice President of Customer Service and External Affairs and Chief Customer Officer, effective September 1.
