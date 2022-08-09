ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pghcitypaper.com

On the Tahn: Dance parties at P Town, Cattivo, and more

Don't miss the final Inside Out of the season, featuring Everything the Light Touches (Joshua Orange and Royal Haunts) with special guest Arie Cole. The food truck Soul Biscuit will be on site with Trace Brewing. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. All ages. cmoa.org. Kesha Night. Belvedere's Ultra-Dive. 9 p.m.-2...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Greater Pittsburgh Arts Council gets creative with engaging N'art campaign

Pittsburgh offers a myriad of opportunities to experience local arts and culture. For some, finding those opportunities might call for scrolling through Facebook events or searching several different websites. To help with that search, the Greater Pittsburgh Arts Council is launching N’art, a new campaign to “promote the volume and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

My top 10 favorite songs by Pittsburgh artists

Over the past year and some months, I've covered a lot of music. From interviewing national touring acts to spotlighting local talent, Pittsburgh City Paper has been a platform for me to write about something I'm very passionate about. Because of this, I've listened to a lot of local music....
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bloomfield, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

PNC Park fans love Billy Joel just the way he is

It had been six years since Billy Joel last played a concert at PNC Park when he showed up at Pittsburgh’s baseball palace Thursday night. But Joel hadn’t forgotten what his fans wanted from him and did he ever give it to them. “Good evening Pittsburgh. Long time...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Pittsburgh’s top events: Aug. 11-17

After three years, Aspinwall’s Big Night Out is back. Come to the Aspinwall Baseball Fields for family-friendly fun. Use the force to get you through the Star Wars obstacle course and dance the night away with Aspinwall’s own DJ Ron and popular Pittsburgh indie band, Meeting of Important People. Other highlights include a selfie station, free samples from local restaurants, and a glass blowing demonstration. 6 p.m. Fifth and Field Ave., Aspinwall. Free. aspinwallneighbors.org/big-night-out.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

North Shore prepares for crowds as concerts roll into Pittsburgh

Three major concerts and a Steelers game will bring thousands to Pittsburgh’s North Shore over the next four days, and officials urged everyone planning to converge on the area to plan ahead. Billy Joel performs tonight at PNC Park, followed by Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Joan Jett and others...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Sinatra
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland happenings: Peach festival, turkey dinner, ethnic food sale

Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

My Best of the ‘Burgh: Mikey Hood

Hood’s lifelong love for TV news is plain not only in her work on PTL, but in her other projects as well — among them, an online show called “PghSpot” and a live show called “Neighborhood Conversations,” where she transforms local businesses into a broadcast studio for a day and interviews local legends in front of a live studio audience. So, we wanted to know: What’s Mikey Hood’s Best of the ’Burgh?
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Coraopolis Mexican market and taco stand provides exquisite tacos

A growing Latino community in Pittsburgh’s Coraopolis neighborhood is accentuated by delicious, authentic cuisine. The Coraopolis location of La Poblanita, a Mexican market store and taco stand just 20 minutes west of Downtown Pittsburgh, is one of three of the business’ locations in Western Pennsylvania where you can go and get Mexican groceries, treats, and prepared foods.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Localevent#Local Life#Little Italy#Live Music#Cultural Festival#Linus Parade#The First National Bank#Kdka#Italian#Americans
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Slickville Community Days shines spotlight on former mining town

About 400 people live in the small Salem Township community of Slickville, but visitors will swell that number this weekend, for the town’s annual Community Days. Set for Friday and Saturday, the festival had its start as a remembrance of the town’s founding as a coal mining community a little more than a century ago.
SLICKVILLE, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Hosanna House in Wilkinsburg presents the 15th Annual Sounds of Summer in August

Looking for a way to relax and connect with your community in Pittsburgh this summer? Join Hosanna House for the 15th Annual Sounds of Summer in Wilkinsburg. The Hosanna House, one of Pittsburgh’s most treasured community centers, is known for its history of rebuilding the city’s eastern borough of Wilkinsburg after the economic distress and displacement of the community after the steel industry’s decline.
WILKINSBURG, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Take Your Taste Buds On Vacation Without Leaving Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Magazine headquarters is located on Washington’s Landing, formerly Herrs Island. That’s about as close to a vacation as I’m going to get this year. I’m sure a lot of Pittsburghers are in the same boat thanks to high gas prices, inflation and the lingering threat of Covid.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Parades
NewsBreak
Society
wtae.com

Pirates owner Bob Nutting buying Wigle Whiskey & Threadbare Cider and Mead

Pirates owner Bob Nutting is purchasing Wigle Whiskey and Threadbare Cider and Mead. On social media, Wigle Whiskey says, "After conducting an exhaustive search for a partner who would continue to grow Wigle and Threadbare in a thoughtful way, we are thrilled to announce the transition of our beloved companies to Pittsburgh Spirits."
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Pittsburgh Playwrights commits to the Hill District with Jitney and new project

Ride-share services should properly thank Black jitney drivers for creating their business model. This is according to Mark Clayton Southers, the founder and producing artistic director of the Pittsburgh Playwrights Theatre Company. “Uber and Lyft need to give some of these African-American jitney drivers a pension,” Southers says with a...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy