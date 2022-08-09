Read full article on original website
Indianapolis Recorder
Indy Faith Spotlight: Ministry helps reentry process for recently incarcerated men
Jeff Madry spent 20 years in prison, and when he was released at 42, he took odd job after odd job in order to make sure he stayed out of trouble. “It’s a very vulnerable position to be an outcast in society,” he said. “You got a record, and it follows you for the rest of your life.”
FBI: Data from Indiana mall gunman’s laptop cannot be recovered
Data cannot be recovered from the laptop of the 20-year-old man who allegedly shot five people in a suburban Indianapolis shopping mall, killing three of them, the FBI said Thursday.
Prosecutor requests $50K to pursue death penalty for suspect in Elwood officer's killing
ANDERSON, Ind. — Although no decision has been made on seeking the death penalty in the shooting death of an Elwood police officer, the Madison County prosecutor has made a major step toward pursuing that penalty. Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings on Wednesday told members of the Madison County...
The expungement truth: Crimes follow long after people have been punished
For those who have been convicted of the more serious crimes, getting an expungement from a judge doesn’t seal the record from public view.
wibqam.com
These Indiana cities are among the cheapest to live in nationwide
INDIANAPOLIS — People across the country are feeling the sting of inflation. If you are looking for somewhere to move in order to lessen the impact, two Indiana cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in. Business and personal finance site Kiplinger used calculations of living expenses...
IACS: Dog adopted by suspect in animal torture case found
INDIANAPOLIS — A dog that was declared missing after being adopted by a suspect in an animal torture case has been found and is back in the care of the Indianapolis Animal Care Services (IACS), the agency announced. King was deemed missing as IMPD investigated the death of another dog, Deron, on August 6. Deron […]
Fox 19
Man pleads to molesting underage Indiana girls
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - A Brookville man charged with molesting three teenage girls has pleaded guilty a year after fleeing before his trial was scheduled to begin, according to Franklin County prosecutors. Jesse Meckley was arrested in September 2020. His trial was delayed due to the pandemic. It was...
WIBC.com
ISP: Officer Shot in Richmond, ‘Very Critical’ In Dayton Hospital
RICHMOND, Ind. — A police officer in Richmond is in bad shape at a hospital in Ohio after being shot during a traffic stop Wednesday evening. Indiana State Police have taken over the investigation of the traffic stop in which they say Ofc. Seara Burton was called to bring her K9 officer “Brev” to where police were tracking a man on a moped. Burton made the traffic stop and her “Brev” signaled the presence of drugs.
Former Indiana DCS case worker gets 3 years of probation
A former Indiana DCS family case manager in Bartholomew County will serve three years of probation and must pay $1,741 in restitution after admitting to obstruction of a child abuse assessment.
WISH-TV
Decatur County farmer charged with animal cruelty; 300 sheep relocated
GREENSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — James Hamilton lived on a farm until a few days ago when the Decatur County Health Department declared the home uninhabitable. Hamilton raised hair sheep — they produce hair instead of wool — on the farm about a 15-minute drive northeast of Greensburg.
showmegrantcounty.com
What’s Up at the Marion Municipal Airport
In late summer, two annual events roar down the runaway at the Marion Municipal Airport in Marion, Indiana. They’re exciting, exotic and unexpected. In mid-August, the Indy Airstrip Attack brings extreme horsepower and side-by-side tarmac racing at over 200 mph. Then, on Saturday during Labor Day weekend, the Fly/In Cruise/In showcases both classic aircraft and vintage vehicles. Here’s what you can expect at these out-of-bounds, thrilling events.
Muncie woman to serve 6 years in stolen vehicle hit and run case
LEBANON, Ind. — A Muncie woman learned her sentence after pleading guilty to crashing a stolen vehicle into multiple other vehicles while running away from the police. In June, Jamiah Brown pleaded guilty to failure to remain at the scene of an accident, resisting law enforcement and auto theft. On Thursday, she learned her sentence […]
Fox 59
Fishers Fire Department removes ‘Wally the Weasel’ from ‘peeping into residence’
FISHERS — On August 7, the Fishers Police Department responded to a call at a residence that ended with them removing a weasel from peeping into a residential window. “Firefighters don’t go for that kind of creepiness,” said the fire department’s Facebook post, “so they jumped into action and cornered the #LittleWeasel.”
FBI unable to get data from laptop of Greenwood mall shooter
The Federal Bureau of Investigations said Thursday they can't retrieve any data from the laptop recovered of the suspect in the Greenwood Park Mall shooting.
WISH-TV
$13,000 life-saving app is free of cost for Hancock County school districts
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Rave panic button, an app that can alert the authorities, fire department, or medics within 15-30 seconds of pressing a button is now coming at no charge for Hancock County school districts. The Hancock County Commissioners agreed to pay for it on behalf of the schools.
Your News Local
Grant County Sheriff’s Department understaffed and underfunded
This from International Union Police Association Local #825 in Grant County: GRANT COUNTY, IN- Law Enforcement today is facing greater challenges than ever before. Officers are being shot and killed at an unprecedented rate. Officers are being vilified by much of the media and a few feckless politicians. Meanwhile, thankfully, the “defund the police” movement is dying a natural and anticipated death as violent crime has increased where law enforcement personnel have been depleted.
Officer from Richmond, Indiana Police Department, suspect seriously injured in shootout
The Richmond police officer shot in eastern Indiana was seriously injured, as was the suspect, in a shootout.
This 3 Story Indoor Playground in Indiana is Reminiscent of Discovery Zone
You're going to want to take the kids to visit this indoor playground in Indiana. Going to Discovery Zone was one of my favorite things to do as a kid. Once it closed down, it devastated us 90's kids. We all wish that we had something like that again to take our kids to, right? There are several places in Indiana that are similar to Discovery Zone that has opened within the past ten years or so. Places like Smiley Indoor Waterpark, Kid's Planet, and Jak's Warehouse, all offer so much for families to do indoors. Recently, we got some great news here in Evansville that a new indoor playground, similar to Discovery Zone, called Deep Blue Indoor Play will be opening soon. However, there is yet another massive indoor playground for families to enjoy in Indiana that you have got to check out for yourself.
Indianapolis Recorder
‘We will weather the weather together’: City gathers to honor the life of funeral director James Dixon III
On Aug. 10, standing in front of Dixon Memorial Chapel & Cremation Services, family, friends, city officials, religious leaders and community members honored the legacy James Dixon III created in Indianapolis. Dixon owned the funeral home, but to many he was more than that. He was a father of three...
Your News Local
Donations being accepted for repair of Miami Nation of Indians Building
MIAMI COUNTY, IN- The Miami Nation of Indians of Indiana need your help. Their Tribal Complex is the former Peru High School building built in 1938-39. The property was added to the National Historic Registry in the mid 2000s. The building is used to operate the Tribe, run a food bank which is open to all Miami County residents and beyond, store and archive historical artifacts, conduct Bingo from (main income), house a museum in, and hold a gift shop.
