Read full article on original website
Related
How House Republicans Who Voted To Impeach Trump Fared In Tuesday Primaries
Reps. Peter Meijer, Jaime Herrera Beutler and Dan Newhouse were all on the ballots while facing the former president's scorn.
Third Republican Who Supported Trump Impeachment Loses Reelection
Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler conceded in her primary in Washington state.
Judge to rule on hundreds of ballots in limbo since primary
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania judge was urged by state lawyers Thursday to order three counties to add some 800 mail-in ballots to their May primary election results, but the local election officials insisted their decisions are firmly rooted in unambiguous state law. A six-hour hearing in Harrisburg was the latest in a string of recent court proceedings about the rules for absentee and mail-in ballots, a running battle that pits Democrats who embraced mail-in voting under a 2019 law against Republicans who see inconsistent practices and widespread confusion about what is legal. The acting secretary of state, Leigh Chapman, sued the three counties after they declined to follow her guidance in response to a federal appeals court decision that handwritten dates on a mail-in ballot’s exterior envelope — required by law — are not mandatory. Jeff Bukowski, lawyer for Berks and Lancaster counties, called the lawsuit “a ginned up case or controversy” that was brought to enforce a policy favored by Chapman, not a complaint by an aggrieved voter or candidate.
Colorado Democratic state lawmaker faces voting charge
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — An El Paso County grand jury has indicted Democratic state Sen. Pete Lee, chair of the chamber’s judicial committee, on one count of voting outside the district where he resides in 2020, in violation of state law. Lee vigorously denies the charge, an attorney for the lawmaker says.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chris Christie said the FBI searching Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence and safe was 'fair game'
Chris Christie said it was "fair game" for the FBI to search Trump's safe at Mar-a-Lago. "It's not anything that's out of bounds to go into a safe, and it happens frequently," he said. He added that the FBI likely had sufficient probable cause to secure a search warrant. Former...
Stacey Abrams' Chances of Beating Kemp With 100 Days to Midterm: Polls
The Democratic challenger appears to be facing an uphill battle in her Georgia rematch against the Republican incumbent.
'A Family Divided': Melania & Ivanka Trump 'Begging' Donald Not To Run For President In 2024
Donald Trump has made it clear that he wants to run for president again in 2024, but his family is less than pleased about his decision, which is causing a feud between the brood. “They are a family divided,” a source told Radar, adding that Donald's wife is adamant about...
thecentersquare.com
North Carolina elections board votes against allowing counties to scrutinize ballot signatures
(The Center Square) — The North Carolina State Board of Elections on Thursday opted against giving authority to county boards to compare signatures on absentee ballot requests and return envelopes to combat election fraud. Democrats on the state board outvoted Republicans 3-2 to deny a requested declaratory ruling from...
RELATED PEOPLE
Three candidates seek to unseat incumbent U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson in District 24
Three candidates, one Democrat and two Republicans, are running to unseat incumbent U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson in the 24th Congressional District. The 79-year-old Democrat has been well-entrenched in the district since she was elected in 2010. District 24 encompasses much of northeast and north-central Miami-Dade County, including North Miami, Miami...
These four professors get it right on DeSantis vs. Warren | Letters
DeSantis ousts progressive prosecutor; Andrew Warren’s removal was based on false assumptions | Aug. 6. The juxtaposition of two opinion pieces on Gov. Ron DeSantis’ firing of Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren creates a compelling comparison. The Wall Street Journal supports the decision with sound bites from DeSantis and his allies. Their superficial analysis, which failed to acknowledge the real possibility that the governor’s abortion law violates the state constitution, culminates in a weak conclusion: “But if Mr. DeSantis is correct about how Mr. Warren has been running his office, then what’s the argument that his conduct doesn’t fit the bill?” That “argument” is provided cogently on the same opinion page by four expert scientists in the area of law enforcement. Rather than rely on sound bites, they provide objective data showing that Warren has been a highly effective prosecutor of the law, functioning well within the boundaries of his job description.
Republican candidates who deny 2020 election results win key primaries
Victories underscore the continued political potency of the stolen election myth, with most significant win in Arizona
Fox News Poll: Race for Congress tightens
Republicans are more enthusiastic than Democrats about voting in the November election, but the spread has narrowed, according to a new Fox News national survey. If voting today, the survey shows the race tied, as 41% would back the Democratic candidate in their House district and 41% the Republican. The GOP had a 3-point edge in July and June, and a 7-point advantage in May.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How Florida politicians are reacting to FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago
It didn’t take long for Florida’s politicians to react to the news that the FBI had executed a search warrant at the Mar-a-Lago home of former President Donald Trump. While Gov. Ron DeSantis didn’t immediately comment on the sudden news Monday, his spokesperson, Christina Pushaw, did — by evoking a Sinclair Lewis dystopian novel about the the rise of an American dictator.
Florida county's naming of a park after DeSantis is drawing shade
Manatee County's newest park will include things the vast majority of residents like: wetlands, shade trees, walking trails, open space, restrooms.Yes, but: It's the new name that's rubbing some the wrong way.Driving the news: The $3 million, 17-acre neighborhood park, which many residents already call Kinnan Park, is expected to be officially named after Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, but not without controversy.Flashback: The county ran an online survey earlier this year soliciting name suggestions from locals.SouthPark, Joan of Park, Friendship Park and Inclusion Park were among the mix of serious and silly names.Most popular during the first five weeks was...
NBC News
On Tuesday's primary ballot: election deniers, a disgraced politician — and more
WASHINGTON — If it’s Tuesday ... It’s Primary Day in Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Washington state. ... U.S. drone strike kills Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in Afghanistan. ... NBC’s Julia Ainsley reports Homeland Security watchdog agency withdrew request for Secret Service text messages related to Jan. 6. ... One Jan. 6 rioter gets seven-year jail sentence. ... NBC’s Benjy Sarlin breaks down the tax debate over the Manchin-Schumer deal. ... And Trump’s Missouri endorsement turns into a joke.
Court rejects Democrat appeal to keep Green Party off ballot
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A federal court denied Democrats’ latest attempt Thursday to keep the Green Party off the North Carolina ballot, rejecting their appeal of a lower court order granting the Green Party ballot access. The North Carolina Democratic Party and Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee asked the 4th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals to block an Aug. 5 district court order prohibiting the state elections board from enforcing a candidate filing deadline to keep the Green Party’s U.S. Senate candidate, Matthew Hoh, off the November ballot. The court issued a one-page ruling Thursday, a day before the state board’s ballot printing deadline, without providing its reasoning. The decision follows U.S. District Judge James Dever III’s order Wednesday denying the Democrats’ request that he block his own ruling in the Green Party case. Dever wrote that the Democratic organizations “clearly played a critical role” in delaying the Green Party’s ballot consideration and “do not appear in this court with clean hands.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The GOP-Held Senate Seats Democrats Are Most Likely to Flip in Midterm
Recent polling and forecasts show Democrats are favored to maintain control of the Senate, and possibly expand their majority, in the November 8 election.
South Florida woman joins others in lawsuit over 'Stop the Woke Act'
FORT LAUDERDALE - The case against the 'Stop the Woke Act' went before a judge this week after a group filed a lawsuit to try to stop it. The new law went into effect July 1st, it not only bans critical race theory in schools but blocks businesses from requiring diversity practices or training. CBS 4 sat down with one of the plaintiffs in the case from Broward County. "Chicago Freedom movement was the work that got us the Fair Housing Act and my father and Dr. King, and Al Raby was instrumental in doing this," Chevarra Orrin told us....
Wisconsin GOP leader fires 2020 election investigator
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Assembly Republican leader who hired a former state Supreme Court justice to investigate the 2020 election fired him Friday, three days after the lawmaker beat a primary opponent whom the investigator and former President Donald Trump had endorsed. The firing of Michael Gableman capped a 14-month ride that began when Assembly Speaker Robin Vos hired him to look into the election under pressure from Trump. But as the probe progressed under bipartisan criticism, Vos’ relationship soured with both Trump and Gableman. Vos initially said he was “supremely confident” in Gableman’s abilities. After his election win Tuesday, Vos called Gableman an “embarrassment to himself” and to the state. Gableman, who has repeated Trump’s lie that the 2020 presidential election was “stolen,” has said that Vos “never wanted a real investigation.” “After having many members of our caucus reach out to me over the past several days, it is beyond clear to me that we only have one choice in this matter, and that’s to close the Office of Special Counsel,” Vos said in a statement issued first to The Associated Press on Friday.
Why is the new state attorney, elected by no one, changing so much so soon? | Letters
New Hillsborough state attorney reverses Andrew Warren, seeks death penalty in teacher slaying | Aug. 8. So the new Hillsborough state attorney, elected by none of us, is already making life-and-death decisions contrary to the those of our twice duly-elected state attorney. What a sickening disgrace. Maybe the case calls for the death penalty, but a much bigger issue is at stake. Voters, look again at the photo of the governor and the police officers celebrating their subversion of our will, and take heed: I believe this is what 21st-century fascism looks like.
Comments / 0