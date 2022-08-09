Read full article on original website
This Texas Town is #1 For Rent Increases Across the United StatesTom HandyAustin, TX
Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven Up Home PricesDaniella CressmanAustin, TX
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Austin Duo MIDDLESPOON Have All of the Treats to 'Crush On U'jzonazariAustin, TX
Former Alabama Player Names The Loss That Brought Nick Saban To Tears
Nick Saban doesn't show emotion very often. When he does, he's either red in the face and screaming at a player or smiling while holding a championship trophy. But has the Alabama head coach ever been brought to tears by the sport?. According to former Alabama football player Christian Jones,...
Former Oklahoma assistant Cale Gundy used a word white people can never say | Opinion
Former Oklahoma assistant coach Cale Gundy resigned after reading an offensive racial term off the iPad of a player. Gundy should have known better.
Bob Stoops on Cale Gundy's resignation from Oklahoma football: 'It kills me'
Former OU coach Bob Stoops said in a radio interview that he was "torn apart" by Cale Gundy's exit, but he reiterated his trust in Brent Venables.
Jackson Arnold, Oklahoma QB pledge and Elite 11 MVP, should be higher than No. 99 in SI99: Making the case
Sports Illustrated released its SI99 rankings Tuesday, listing the top 99 football prospects in America for the class of 2023. These lists are always subjective and fluid, particularly during the football season, so I imagine there will be some tweaks over the coming weeks. But one ranking stuck ...
Son Of NFL Legend Ray Lewis Has Entered Plea Deal
Rahsaan Lewis, the son of legendary Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis, entered a plea deal for his DUI arrest this past March. Lewis pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in court. Per Jon Hale of Kentucky.com, Lewis was arrested after he was stopped while driving in downtown Lexington. He...
'I could hardly breathe' | Pearland pitcher reflects on hitting his friend in the head with a pitch
WACO, Texas — A Little League batter rose from a beaning to console the upset pitcher, who also happened to be his friend, in a dramatic scene at a Little League regional tournament game Tuesday in Waco, Texas. The incident happened during a Little League Southwest Regional Playoff final.
Prediction: Texas Longhorns to land nation's No. 2 running back Cedric Baxter Jr.
The day has finally arrived. Edgewater High School (Florida) star Cedric Baxter Jr., the nation's No. 2 running back, will announce his college commitment Wednesday at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET. Fans can watch his announcement here. The 6-foot-1, 215-pound ball-carrier set his commitment date ...
Little Leaguer Has Sweetest Reaction After Getting Whacked In Head With Speedball
A powerful display of great sportsmanship was captured on video as two baseball teams competed for a spot in the Little League World Series.
Tulsa Little League player getting national attention for show of sportsmanship
A frightening moment ending with a remarkable display of sportsmanship. Tulsa’s Isaiah Jarvis was hit in the head with a baseball Tuesday in the finals of the Southwest Region of the Little League World Series. Whichever team won this game would advance to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
Dabo Swinney Has Honest Reaction To Clemson's Coaches' Poll Ranking
On Monday, the 2022 preseason college football coaches' poll was released. Clemson football checks in as the No. 4 team in the sport. The Tigers are led only by Alabama, Ohio State and Georgia. Clemson is followed by Notre Dame, Michigan and Texas A&M. Any team that receives a top-10...
Oklahoma football message board poster ready to fire Brent Venables already
Brent Venables hasn’t coached a game for Oklahoma football yet but one Sooners message board post is already preparing to fire the head coach. A tumultuous offseason for Oklahoma football with the unceremonious departure of Lincoln Riley eventually led to bringing Brent Venables home to Norman after his longstanding stint at Clemson as the defensive coordinator.
Nebraska vs Northwestern Prediction, Game Preview, Lines, How To Watch
Nebraska vs Northwestern prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 0, Saturday, August 27. Record: Nebraska (0-0), Northwestern (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN Predictions of Every Game. ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC. AAC | C-USA | Ind...
Kirk Herbstreit Identifies "Underrated" College Football Coach
ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit is giving some love to a coach out of the Big Ten that rarely gets mentioned among the top assistants in college football. Last week, the "College GameDay" analyst tweeted that Minnesota defensive coordinator Jim Rossi is "one of [the] most underrated DC’s in CFB!" Rossi...
Clemson has three of top 30 ranked freaks in college football
Clemson has a loaded defense entering the 2022 season that is as talented as any in college football. The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman released his College Football Freaks list for 2022 on Wednesday, and it’s no surprise that three Clemson defenders are ranked in the top 30. Feldman has...
Oklahoma State Cowboys best college football team in state for 2022, per CBS Sports
STILLWATER, Okla. — The Bedlam Rivalry between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State is one of the best in all of college football. Despite the all-time series being lopsided in favor of the Sooners, the Cowboys currently hold the bragging rights after a thrilling 37-33 victory in the regular season finale last November.
UCF Knights revealed their football uniforms for the season. Here’s what they are
UCF unveiled its football uniforms for the upcoming season.
New Chickasha coach fields a team brimming with vast potential
By Nate Aker Over the next few weeks, SBLive Oklahoma will break down high school football teams from the four largest classifications in the state in anticipation of the upcoming 2022 season. Here's our look at the Chickasha Fightin’ Chicks. HEAD COACH Eric Gibson, first season 2021 AT A ...
Oklahoma named QBU by ESPN for third straight year
For the last three years there has been but one “Quarterback University” also known as QBU. That has been the University of Oklahoma. Since 1998, OU has had four QBs win the Heisman: Jason White, Sam Bradford, Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray. Jalen Hurts was a finalist in 2019 and Caleb Williams… we’ll get to that.
Oklahoma headed to the College Football Playoff in CBS Sports latest bowl projections
The Oklahoma Sooners haven’t made the College Football Playoff since 2019, but that could change if projections from CBS Sports come to fruition. In Jerry Palm’s latest bowl projections for the 2022 season, he has the Oklahoma Sooners headed to the Peach Bowl as the No. 4 seed to face top-seeded Alabama in the College Football Playoff.
Oklahoma football: 3 Sooners burning questions as 2022 preseason camp kicks off
It’s a new dawn for the Oklahoma Sooners in 2022. After a tumultuous 2021 that saw the shocking departure of head coach Lincoln Riley and quarterback Caleb Williams, Oklahoma football will look to rebound with a new man in charge of the team in the form of a familiar face: Brent Venables. With that said, let’s take a look at some of the burning questions for the Sooners.
