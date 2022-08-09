For the last three years there has been but one “Quarterback University” also known as QBU. That has been the University of Oklahoma. Since 1998, OU has had four QBs win the Heisman: Jason White, Sam Bradford, Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray. Jalen Hurts was a finalist in 2019 and Caleb Williams… we’ll get to that.

NORMAN, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO