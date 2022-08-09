Read full article on original website
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
NOLA.com
Welty's Deli keeping its giant sandwiches downtown with move to food court
Donald Welty knows a thing or two about running a restaurant in harrowing times. He started Welty’s Deli in downtown New Orleans in the fall of 2005, while much of the city still sat in empty ruins, just months after the Katrina levee failures. “We just got to work,...
NOLA.com
Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans Aug. 12-14
This Saturday, sport a scarlet frock for the Red Dress Run or bring out the linen for Dirty Linen Night. Charity runs, art markets, and dance festivals are on the lineup this weekend in New Orleans. Here's more of what's happening August 12-14. The New Orleans Recreational Development Commission is...
NOLA.com
'Frankly my dear,' this St. Charles Avenue film-inspired home offers plush living for $3.9M
You won't see Scarlett O'Hara sitting on the front porch chatting with the Tarleton twins, but the house, at 5705 St. Charles Ave., has the look and feel of Tara from "Gone with the Wind." Indeed, the original owner of the 1941 edifice told the architect and contractor he wanted...
NOLA.com
Argus crowns royals for Carnival 2023 at golden anniversary ball
The Krewe of Argus, the Metairie organization that will celebrate a golden anniversary in 2023, recently held a coronation ball for the royalty that will reign over the season of festivities. Steven LaChute was crowned as king. Allison Langhetee was crowned queen. His majesty, chief operating officer of Jefferson Parish,...
theleadernews.com
Changes damper experience for some at returned White Linen Night
For the first time since before the coronavirus pandemic began, residents, business owners and curious visitors donned white linen this weekend and ventured down 19th Street to celebrate White Linen Night – a newish Heights tradition that traces its roots to New Orleans. But while the crowds were back,...
NOLA.com
A steakhouse beef fest, Adolfo Garcia's street food, more dining events to rev up summer
Deep summertime in New Orleans does bring some seasonal consolations, at least at the restaurant table. Its a time for special dinners, collaborations and other events to spark up the slow-season doldrums, in addition to the ongoing Coolinary dining deals this month. This month sees the return of some annual...
NOLA.com
An award-winning bonsai grower in Metairie says there's a passion behind all those tiny snips and trims
For bonsai grower Randy Bennett, practice doesn’t make perfect. Practice does, however, keep the miniature trees alive to see another day. Bonsai is the Japanese art of growing ornamental, artificially dwarfed trees or shrubs in pots for sale. Growers train the trees and guide their shapes by pruning the...
wgno.com
A contemporary Cajun restaurant in Mid-City, visit Toups’ Meatery today
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Nestled just blocks from the historic New Orleans City Park, Chef Isaac Toups brings something wonderful to the area in the form of Toups’ Meatery. In 2012, the talented Chef and his wife/co-owner Amanda Toups opened Toups’ Meatery in Mid-City New Orleans. The...
NOLA.com
Get advice on writing children's books from local authors at Jefferson Library panel discussions
The 2022 Children’s Book Writers’ Festival will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Aug. 27, in the meeting room of the Jane O’Brien Chatelain West Bank Regional Library, 2751 Manhattan Blvd., Harvey. The purpose of the free writers' festival is to encourage and provide information...
NOLA.com
Dirty Linen Night, the stained and wrinkled downtown art stroll, take place Saturday
Dirty Linen Night, the French Quarter’s annual art block party, returns on Saturday (Aug. 13) from 6 to 9 p.m., after a two-year COVID hibernation. According to organizers, the 2022 event is bigger than ever, with participating galleries, boutiques, and other businesses stretching from the 200 to 1100 blocks of Royal Street, plus outposts on Chartres Street and elsewhere.
neworleanslocal.com
Spaghetti Dinner to Benefit St. Michael Special School
The Msgr. Charles Duke Knights of Columbus Council #3465 invites you to a Spaghetti Dinner to benefit. St. Michael Special School. 4920 Loveland St, Metairie, LA 70006-4032, United States. Dine In or Take Out. $12 | Spaghetti, Meatballs, Vegetable, Salad, Bread. Raffle Baskets. Tickets: https://www.signupforms.com/registrations/30087.
NOLA.com
Mayhew Bakery, neighborhood hero after Hurricane Ida, to close. ‘It keeps getting harder’
When Mayhew Bakery opened in Faubourg St. John in the fall of 2019, it was part of a hopeful wave of small artisan bakeries helping revive the old craft around New Orleans neighborhoods. The pandemic descended just a few months later, then Hurricane Ida delivered a wallop. Now Mayhew Bakery...
verylocal.com
Dream House Lounge is New Orleans’ first oxygen bar and wellness lounge
The idea for Dream House Lounge ironically came to owner David Wallace in a dream. While on his entrepreneurial and spiritual journey, Wallace had an idea to shake up New Orleans nightlife culture. Dream House Lounge is the city’s first oxygen bar and wellness lounge. Not only does the space...
NOLA.com
Bites in Brief: Melba's plans Mid-City expansion; changes ahead on Harrison in Lakeview
For the past decade, Melba’s has held down the busy corner of Elysian Fields and North Claiborne avenues with 24-hour po-boys, hot plates and daiquiris. Now work is underway to open a second Melba’s on Tulane Avenue in Mid-City. The new restaurant will be modeled closely on the...
NOLA.com
Cast of 'Five Days at Memorial' Katrina miniseries share their New Orleans experiences
The truth is, most of the Hurricane Katrina miniseries "Five Days at Memorial" wasn’t shot in New Orleans. It was shot in Toronto, where a facsimile of the old Memorial Medical center and its helipad were constructed. But that doesn’t mean the cast, which spent about a month filming...
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Seafood Restaurants in New Orleans, LA
The following list represents the best seafood restaurants in New Orleans, Louisiana. For those folks who love fish and seafood, New Orleans is the place to be. They could even try a different restaurant every night and still be happy. Please note, no restaurant was intentionally left off this list. It is compiled completely random.
NOLA.com
Orleans Parish property transfers for July 26-30, 2022; see list and other sales
Baronne St. 704-710: $100, South Market Properties LLC to 710 Baronne Historic LLC. Canal St. 2826-2828: $910,000, Estate of Dale Edward Triguero to Chickie Wah Wah Property LLC. Palmyra St. 2609: $279,000, Dustin Hughes and Rebecca Rose Kemnitz Hughes to Rasec Vargas. Port of New Orleans 600; Poydras St. 3:...
fox8live.com
Fox 8 Defenders: NOLA East street issues
Fox 8 sues New Orleans Sewerage & Water Board over access to public records. Former Louisiana State Trooper exposed in Zurik investigation pleads guilty.
Chef Kevin celebrates National Catfish Month
NEW ORLEANS — Pecan Catfish Meuniere. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Spray a baking sheet with cooking spray. Combine pecans, salt, pepper, Creole seasoning and cayenne in a mini food processor. Process until finely chopped. Transfer to a plate. Place flour on another plate. Season with salt and black...
tmpresale.com
The Temptations & the Four Topss show in New Orleans, LA Jan 20, 2023 – presale password
The Temptations & the Four Tops pre-sale passcode that we’ve been swamped with so many requests for is available for our members to use! For a very short time you can purchase tickets before the general public. You don’t want to miss The Temptations & the Four Tops’s show...
