When Morgan Wallen dropped his sophomore double album ‘Dangerous’ at the top of 2021, the hype around country music’s young superstar seemed to be at its peak. Having already survived multiple public scandals over the previous year, the quality and popularity of his music had always absolved him of his sins. But when video surfaced of the East Tennessee singer drunkenly saying the N-word outside of his Nashville home, the court of public opinion was less than forgiving in their sentencing: Cancellation.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO