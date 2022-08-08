Read full article on original website
CMT
Blake Shelton Gives Friendly Nod To Jason Aldean’s Hit “Amarillo Sky” In Farming Video
Harvest season is right around the corner, and Blake Shelton is already gearing up on the farm. The “Corn” singer recently (Aug. 11) shared a video on social media revealing his 1,300-acre land in Tishomingo, Oklahoma. Shelton brought fans along as he tackled tasks on his long-running to-do list. Shelton begins the video by showcasing his big orange Kubota tractor.
CMT
Dolly Parton And Willie Nelson Spotted At Dollywood Filming Upcoming Christmas Movie
It’s unusual to see country music royalty cruising around an amusement park. So, when Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson were spotted on a golf cart at Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., fans did not hesitate to snap photographs and take videos. A spokesperson for Dollywood told WBIR, that the...
CMT
The “Uncanceling” of Morgan Wallen
When Morgan Wallen dropped his sophomore double album ‘Dangerous’ at the top of 2021, the hype around country music’s young superstar seemed to be at its peak. Having already survived multiple public scandals over the previous year, the quality and popularity of his music had always absolved him of his sins. But when video surfaced of the East Tennessee singer drunkenly saying the N-word outside of his Nashville home, the court of public opinion was less than forgiving in their sentencing: Cancellation.
CMT
Dierks Bentley Confirmed His Tenth Studio Album Is Officially “Done” And Talks Touring With Ashley McBryde
The country hitmaker told the popular podcast that the release of his latest single, “Gold” has been a long time coming, as he penned the reflective anthem alongside newcomers Ashley Gorley, Luke Dick, and Ross Copperman following quarantine. The toe-tapper emphasizes the importance of living in the moment...
CMT
WATCH: Ashley McBryde And Her Mom Join Forces On Country-Gospel Cover
The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree in the McBryde household. The “One Night Standards” singer recently jumped on TikTok to prove that she gets her down-to-earth personality and humor from her mother, Martha. While on her headlining This Town Talks Tour, the GRAMMY-nominated artist had...
CMT
Jordan Davis Talks New Single “Next Thing You Know” And Forthcoming Record: “This Is Where I Am At In My Life”
The vulnerable ballad previews his highly anticipated album and marks a new chapter in his flourishing career. Although Davis pulled from real-life experiences to pen the poignant lyrics, he told CMT that the overall narrative was inspired by a “Ferris Buller’s Day Off” quote. “Life moves pretty...
CMT
CMT Premiere: Progressive Artist Twinnie Touches Upon Mental Health In “Welcome To The Club” Short Film
Nearly a decade ago, mental health was rarely a topic of conversation – causing an alarming crisis in America. However, it’s musicians and public figures with influence like Twinnie that brought the matter to light and broke down the therapy taboo. The progressive creative released her four-track EP...
CMT
Scotty McCreery Celebrates His Latest Back-To-Back No.1 Singles: “It Takes A Village”
Scotty McCreery has popped the bubbly to celebrate his three back-to-back No.1 singles. Notable names in the music industry and family gathered Tuesday (Aug. 9) evening to recognize the hitmaker’s latest hits, “Damn Strait,” “You Time,” and “In Between,” ahead of his Grand Ole Opry performance.
CMT
Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney and Wife Hannah are Expecting Baby Number Three
Dan + Shay singer Shay Mooney and his wife Hannah just revealed they’re expecting their third baby – and it’s another boy. The couple is already parents to sons Asher and Ames, both of whom wanted a sister. Hannah posted an adorable video on Instagram of her...
CMT
Maren Morris Could Be Headed to Broadway, Gets Callback for “Wicked”
Maren Morris is wicked happy. She could be headed to Broadway. Morris, who recently said she dreamed of playing Elphaba in “Wicked,” Tweeted Thursday that she got a callback for the wildly popular musical. “I got a callback for Wicked,” she wrote. “I am in tears. What the...
CMT
Amy Grant Postpones Fall Tour Dates To Recover From Biking Accident
Amy Grant is postponing her September and October tour dates to allow her more time to recover from a bicycle accident that hospitalized her in Nashville on July 27. Grant’s management made the announcement on Friday. “Amy is getting stronger every day,” said Grant’s manager Jennifer Cooke. “Just as...
