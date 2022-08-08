ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
CMT

Blake Shelton Gives Friendly Nod To Jason Aldean’s Hit “Amarillo Sky” In Farming Video

Harvest season is right around the corner, and Blake Shelton is already gearing up on the farm. The “Corn” singer recently (Aug. 11) shared a video on social media revealing his 1,300-acre land in Tishomingo, Oklahoma. Shelton brought fans along as he tackled tasks on his long-running to-do list. Shelton begins the video by showcasing his big orange Kubota tractor.
TISHOMINGO, OK
CMT

The “Uncanceling” of Morgan Wallen

When Morgan Wallen dropped his sophomore double album ‘Dangerous’ at the top of 2021, the hype around country music’s young superstar seemed to be at its peak. Having already survived multiple public scandals over the previous year, the quality and popularity of his music had always absolved him of his sins. But when video surfaced of the East Tennessee singer drunkenly saying the N-word outside of his Nashville home, the court of public opinion was less than forgiving in their sentencing: Cancellation.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Aldean
Person
Chase Rice
Person
Corey Crowder
CMT

Amy Grant Postpones Fall Tour Dates To Recover From Biking Accident

Amy Grant is postponing her September and October tour dates to allow her more time to recover from a bicycle accident that hospitalized her in Nashville on July 27. Grant’s management made the announcement on Friday. “Amy is getting stronger every day,” said Grant’s manager Jennifer Cooke. “Just as...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy