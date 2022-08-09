Read full article on original website
Related
Green Bay Packers schedule: Packers vs 49ers in preseason opener, 2022 predictions
Green Bay Packers schedule: @ San Francisco 49ers, Preseason Week 1 The Green Bay Packers schedule opens its 2022 preseason
The 49ers Have Signed A Veteran Cornerback
Injuries are starting to pile up in the San Francisco 49ers' secondary. As a result, the front office has decided to bring in a veteran cornerback to bolster their depth chart. On Wednesday, the 49ers signed cornerback Ken Crawley to a one-year deal. Crawley, a former undrafted player out of...
Yardbarker
Seattle Seahawks: D.K. Metcalf’s new contract is a stepping stone
The Seattle Seahawks made good on their word about working on getting a deal done with rising start D.K. Metcalf. Let’s review the details and look toward Metcalf’s future with the team. The Seattle Seahawks and D.K. Metcalf agreed to an extension last month. Thus making Seattle true...
Buffalo Bills: 4 bold predictions for preseason opener vs Colts
In NFL preseason action on Saturday at Bills Stadium, the Buffalo Bills host the Indianapolis Colts. Recall that the Bills enjoyed a strong regular season in 2021. They finished with an 11-6 record. That was good enough for a second straight division title and the No. 3 seed in the playoffs. It did not, however, quite match 2020’s 13-3 record. In terms of statistics, the Bills’ defense was ranked first in 2021.
IN THIS ARTICLE
DL Rasheem Green sharpened skill going against Texans Pro Bowl left tackles of past and present
HOUSTON — Rasheem Green entered the NFL as a 2018 third-round pick from USC. The Seattle Seahawks had traded with the Houston Texans at the deadline the previous season for Pro Bowl left tackle Duane Brown. The former 2008 first-rounder from Virginia Tech became the blindside protector for quarterback Russell Wilson. It also provided an opportunity for Green to go against one of the more dominant pass blockers in the game everyday in practice.
Yardbarker
Jets sign Pro Bowler Duane Brown, fill need following Mekhi Becton injury
The New York Jets addressed a major hole in their offensive today with the signing of five-time Pro Bowler Duane Brown. On Thursday afternoon, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter broke the news on Twitter of the Jets’ acquisition of some much-needed help for their ailing offensive line. “Sources: Five-time...
Yardbarker
Saints cut DT Jaleel Johnson, RB Malcolm Brown
The New Orleans Saints released defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson and running back Malcolm Brown on Thursday. The Saints also officially signed quarterback K.J. Costello and defensive backs Brian Allen and Jack Koerner. Johnson, 28, was a fourth-round pick by Minnesota in 2017 and has 110 tackles and 5.5 sacks in...
Yardbarker
Broncos 'Taking Care' of Foot Injury to RB Melvin Gordon
Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon missed Wednesday's training camp practice with — and is being evaluated for — a foot injury, head coach Nathaniel Hackett revealed. “We’re just taking care of his foot, and we’re making sure he’s good," Hackett told reporters. "He’s another one of those...
Jimmy Garoppolo’s disappearing act led to 49ers’ Trey Lance acquisition
Jimmy Garoppolo is many things to his San Francisco 49ers teammates. He’s a hard worker, a leader and, apparently, “the worst texter of all time.”. That doesn’t just pertain to his teammates. The handsome yet slightly erratic signal-caller tends to disappear in the offseason to a point where teammates and friends like George Kittle can’t even get in contact with him. The Niners’ front office also were left on read, too.
Yardbarker
Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny (groin) likely out for preseason opener
Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny likely will miss Saturday's preseason opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers due to a groin injury, coach Pete Carroll told reporters on Thursday. Carroll said Penny is "feeling a little bit of groin tightness," and that rookie Kenneth Walker III would see a good amount...
Yardbarker
Report: Jets signing OT Duane Brown
The New York Jets are signing five-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Duane Brown to a two-year deal, ESPN first reported Thursday. The deal is worth $22 million, ESPN and NFL Network reported. The signing comes in the aftermath of the Jets losing right tackle Mekhi Becton to a season-ending knee...
Yardbarker
Bills HC Shares An Expected Josh Allen Update
The Buffalo Bills will kick off the 2022 NFL season with a monumental showdown against the Los Angeles Rams. That matchup could be a potential preview of Super Bowl LVII given the caliber of players that both teams have. In one of the more intriguing side stories, Von Miller left...
Yardbarker
Geno Smith to start Seahawks' preseason opener vs. Steelers
Geno Smith will be the first quarterback on the field for the Seattle Seahawks when they visit the Pittsburgh Steelers in Saturday's preseason opener. Smith has been taking most of the No. 1 repetitions in practice and Seahawks coach Pete Carroll ended the suspense Tuesday when he said Smith is "going to start the game this weekend."
Broncos Announce Injury Update For Running Back Melvin Gordon
The Denver Broncos received a scare when Melvin Gordon suffered a foot injury in practice. They appear to have avoided the worst-case scenario. Per Mike Klis of 9News, Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett said Gordon suffered a foot contusion. He described the 29-year-old missing the last two days of practice as a precautionary measure.
Steelers QB Mason Rudolph 'excited to lead' young players during preseason opener
If Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was serious about holding an open quarterback competition between free-agent signing Mitchell Trubisky, career backup Mason Rudolph and rookie Kenny Pickett this summer, it appears that Rudolph would currently have a slight lead because he's reportedly been "the team's most accurate quarterback" throughout training camp.
49erswebzone
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
518K+
Views
ABOUT
The best source for San Francisco 49ers football news, rumors, editorials, analysis, trades, injuries, forum discussion, team history, and more.https://www.49erswebzone.com
Comments / 0