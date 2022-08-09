In NFL preseason action on Saturday at Bills Stadium, the Buffalo Bills host the Indianapolis Colts. Recall that the Bills enjoyed a strong regular season in 2021. They finished with an 11-6 record. That was good enough for a second straight division title and the No. 3 seed in the playoffs. It did not, however, quite match 2020’s 13-3 record. In terms of statistics, the Bills’ defense was ranked first in 2021.

1 HOUR AGO