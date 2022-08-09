Casa Bonita still no closer to opening after “South Park” creators pour in “all” their money

Read full article on original website
Officer killed in Boulder mass shooting once told mom that waiting for backup was 'worse than death'Claire ClevelandBoulder, CO
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
Opinion: Who Wrote the Jon Benet Ramsey Ransom NoteDr. Mozelle MartinBoulder, CO
Dollar General to build mega warehouse at HighPoint Elevated in AuroraMargaret JacksonAurora, CO
Postino brings wine, ‘snacky things’ and a sprawling patio to Highlands RanchBrittany AnasHighlands Ranch, CO
Colorado's famous 4th-graders greet Denver travelers
Who better to greet visitors at Denver International Airport than 25-year-old 4th graders? That's just what's happening as "South Park" celebrates a quarter of a century of shows. Cutouts of Stan, Kyle, Cartmann and Kenny were greeting travelers in the main Jeppesen Terminal this week as they come up from the underground trains. And fans were free to get their photos taken with the cartoons, or pose for a selfie. Colorado is, of course, home to the fictional setting of the Comedy Central animated series. Creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone grew up here and met at the University...
Casa Bonita gets a fresh shade of pink paint
Casa Bonita in Lakewood has always been known for its pink exterior -- some call it "Pepto Bismol pink" -- but the new owners are going all in on a very bright pink shade. Painters were hard at work early Thursday morning sprucing up the outside of the West Colfax Avenue restaurant. Matt Parker and Trey Stone, creators of South Park and the restaurant's new owners, are still gearing up for a reopening of the restaurant sometime soon. It hasn't been open to diners since the COVID pandemic began and last spring it was announced that the opening that was supposed to happen this summer will take place in the fall instead.
Snarf’s Sandwiches to Soon Open New Colorado Location in Mayfair
It appears construction is underway for the incoming sandwich joint founded by Jimmy Seidel
Love Sweets? This Local Colorado Cookie Shop Is a Must Try
If sweets are your thing, this local Colorado cookie shop should be at the top of your list the next time you're hankering for a tasty sweet treat. These cookies look unreal. A Must Try Delicious Local Cookie Shop In Colorado. Not all people, but most people have that occasional...
highlandsranch.org
Close out summer at free 80s concert in Highlands Ranch
Celebrate the end of another great summer in Highlands Ranch at the annual Summer Sunset Concert! People of all ages are invited to an evening of music, food and friends at Civic Green Park on Friday, August 26 at 6:30 p.m. This free concert is presented by the Highlands Ranch Metro District and Highlands Ranch Community Association and will feature the 6 Million Dollar Band.
highlandsranchherald.net
Energetic start for Lazy Dog
It wasn’t easy. But Naomi Snoeck, general manager of the newest Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar location, thinks she’s prepared a team that’s ready to go above and beyond for customers in Denver’s south metro region. The California-based chain opened its 44th restaurant, just south of...
Pasadena-Based Daddy’s Chicken Shack Has Locked Down Franchisees for Its Ten Incoming Colorado Stores
The Dahlstrom family – Doug and Carol Dahlstrom and their two sons Dale and Drew – are set to steer Daddy’s Chicken Shack’s Denver locations straight to success
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Colorado
A popular restaurant chain just opened another new location in Colorado. So far, local diners are giving it rave reviews. Read on to learn more. Postino WineCafe recently opened its newest location in Highlands Ranch. The popular Arizona-based restaurant chain has previously opened numerous other locations in Colorado, including restaurants in Denver and Boulder.
secretdenver.com
Pick Apples And Shop For Pumpkins At These 7 Orchards In Colorado
It’s nearly Autumn, which means that it’s nearly time for Pumpkin Spice to become everyone’s favorite adjective and descriptor. This month and next, we’ll likely start to see the openings of many orchards, farms, and vineyards, where you can buy seasonal produce, pick apples straight from the tree, and indulge in cider and cider desserts. We can hardly wait for fall and neither can these orchards, so here’s the guide to getting a kick start on Autumn at these 7 orchards and farms.
Denver’s Cadillac building may become historic landmark
(Denver, Colo.) A building erected in 1921 to support a Cadillac dealership in Denver’s once-famous Gasoline Alley may become a historic landmark. Three residents and owners of the building at 1090 Cherokee St., which is now residential lofts, have applied for the Historic Landmark status. The City Council will vote on the matter and hold a public hearing Monday. City staff reports the building meets the criteria for landmark status.
denverite.com
This couple just sold a Cap Hill mansion — to themselves and their housemates — hoping to fight a little bit of Denver’s housing crisis
In 2015, nonprofit program director Sarah Wells sold her condo to buy a Capitol Hill mansion, at 901 North Clarkson Street, with her partner, academic and activist Stephen Polk. A longtime denizen of punk houses and other housing collectives, he had just moved back to Denver from New York. They...
Denver Zoo Mourning the Death of Beloved 27-Year-Old Howler Monkey
The Denver Zoo is mourning the loss of one of its beloved animals. According to a Facebook post, the Zoo had to say goodbye to Rose, a 27-year-old black howler monkey, last week after discovering that she had "untreatable renal failure." Rose's keepers, who affectionately called her Rosie, knew something...
DIA Great Hall report includes mistakes, oversights
The Denver International Airport has released a study about the multi-year construction project of The Great Hall. The project has not been completed and is years from being finished. The project has suffered some setbacks including budget overages and the firing of a contractor. The new report details how airport officials could have done better to avoid millions in overages and years in delays. The summary includes details that DIA officials could have done more vetting of all potential team members and taken the time to review contractor profiles and previous performances.
Westword
Kiké's Red Tacos, a Food Truck Known for Birria, Is Opening a Brick-and-Mortar Location
If you‘ve had the opportunity to visit Mexico City, then you understand the power of a transcendent taco. The Mexican urban landscape is dotted with taquerias and birrierias that serve tacos in their purest form: a warm corn tortilla and hot meat with chopped onions, cilantro and a satisfying squeeze of citrus. The only problem with experiencing a transcendent taco is that it leaves you hopelessly searching for a taste of that memory at home. Enter Kiké's (a nickname for Enrique, pronounced kee-kay) Red Tacos, a food truck that’s permanently parked in West Highland at 3640 West 38th Avenue.
Denver boutique says raw sewage, illegal sublease led to store closure
A Denver small business owner has a warning for other small businesses after a maintenance issue revealed her landlord illegally subleased her business.
travelnowsmart.com
Denver’s Best Brunch– 20 Top Places
Denver supplies an abundant social experience that attracts visitors from all profession. Indeed, the Mile High City is an innovative metropolitan forest cluttered with innovative dining establishments that make its food scene a paradise to check out for daring foodies. What’s even more, you might begin any time of the...
Several Winning Lottery Tickets Sold In Colorado: Are You A Winner?
Some of these lucky tickets were sold in the Denver metro area.
denverite.com
Denver rent stories: From $1,287 to $2,521 in five years. Then cheaper — as soon as they moved.
In 2017, William Paul Colgan and his partner left Philadelphia for Denver, in part, to enjoy cheaper rent. They moved to a luxury, lakeside complex, Tava Water Apartments, replete with tennis courts, golf greens and clubhouses, in Windsor, a neighborhood on the far east side of town. Their rent? $1,287....
Colorado couple find a miracle or two inside the missing candy van
The Enstroms got their Golden Ticket. Rick and Linda Enstrom were reunited with their candy delivery van Tuesday, just over a week after thieves broke into it, drove it while committing a series of crimes and then dumped it near a homeless encampment along the Platte River. The white GMC...
Why do my fingers swell while hiking?
Have you ever been hiking or running and your fingers started to swell? You are not alone. In fact, this happens to many people, especially during the summertime.
