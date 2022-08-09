ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, CO

Casa Bonita still no closer to opening after “South Park” creators pour in “all” their money

By Christine Ricciardi
Fort Morgan Times
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Colorado's famous 4th-graders greet Denver travelers

Who better to greet visitors at Denver International Airport than 25-year-old 4th graders? That's just what's happening as "South Park" celebrates a quarter of a century of shows. Cutouts of Stan, Kyle, Cartmann and Kenny were greeting travelers in the main Jeppesen Terminal this week as they come up from the underground trains. And fans were free to get their photos taken with the cartoons, or pose for a selfie. Colorado is, of course, home to the fictional setting of the Comedy Central animated series. Creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone grew up here and met at the University...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Casa Bonita gets a fresh shade of pink paint

Casa Bonita in Lakewood has always been known for its pink exterior -- some call it "Pepto Bismol pink" -- but the new owners are going all in on a very bright pink shade. Painters were hard at work early Thursday morning sprucing up the outside of the West Colfax Avenue restaurant. Matt Parker and Trey Stone, creators of South Park and the restaurant's new owners, are still gearing up for a reopening of the restaurant sometime soon. It hasn't been open to diners since the COVID pandemic began and last spring it was announced that the opening that was supposed to happen this summer will take place in the fall instead.
LAKEWOOD, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lakewood, CO
Entertainment
Denver, CO
Entertainment
City
Denver, CO
City
Lakewood, CO
Lakewood, CO
Food & Drinks
Denver, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Entertainment
Local
Colorado Food & Drinks
Denver, CO
Restaurants
Lakewood, CO
Lifestyle
Denver, CO
Food & Drinks
Local
Colorado Restaurants
Lakewood, CO
Restaurants
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
highlandsranch.org

Close out summer at free 80s concert in Highlands Ranch

Celebrate the end of another great summer in Highlands Ranch at the annual Summer Sunset Concert! People of all ages are invited to an evening of music, food and friends at Civic Green Park on Friday, August 26 at 6:30 p.m. This free concert is presented by the Highlands Ranch Metro District and Highlands Ranch Community Association and will feature the 6 Million Dollar Band.
HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO
highlandsranchherald.net

Energetic start for Lazy Dog

It wasn’t easy. But Naomi Snoeck, general manager of the newest Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar location, thinks she’s prepared a team that’s ready to go above and beyond for customers in Denver’s south metro region. The California-based chain opened its 44th restaurant, just south of...
DENVER, CO
Kristen Walters

Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Colorado

A popular restaurant chain just opened another new location in Colorado. So far, local diners are giving it rave reviews. Read on to learn more. Postino WineCafe recently opened its newest location in Highlands Ranch. The popular Arizona-based restaurant chain has previously opened numerous other locations in Colorado, including restaurants in Denver and Boulder.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Stone
Person
Trey Parker
Person
Les Claypool
secretdenver.com

Pick Apples And Shop For Pumpkins At These 7 Orchards In Colorado

It’s nearly Autumn, which means that it’s nearly time for Pumpkin Spice to become everyone’s favorite adjective and descriptor. This month and next, we’ll likely start to see the openings of many orchards, farms, and vineyards, where you can buy seasonal produce, pick apples straight from the tree, and indulge in cider and cider desserts. We can hardly wait for fall and neither can these orchards, so here’s the guide to getting a kick start on Autumn at these 7 orchards and farms.
LONGMONT, CO
David Heitz

Denver’s Cadillac building may become historic landmark

(Denver, Colo.) A building erected in 1921 to support a Cadillac dealership in Denver’s once-famous Gasoline Alley may become a historic landmark. Three residents and owners of the building at 1090 Cherokee St., which is now residential lofts, have applied for the Historic Landmark status. The City Council will vote on the matter and hold a public hearing Monday. City staff reports the building meets the criteria for landmark status.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Park#Open It#Plumbing#Health And Safety#Food Drink#The Denver Post#Hvac
CBS Denver

DIA Great Hall report includes mistakes, oversights

The Denver International Airport has released a study about the multi-year construction project of The Great Hall. The project has not been completed and is years from being finished. The project has suffered some setbacks including budget overages and the firing of a contractor.  The new report details how airport officials could have done better to avoid millions in overages and years in delays. The summary includes details that DIA officials could have done more vetting of all potential team members and taken the time to review contractor profiles and previous performances. 
DENVER, CO
Westword

Kiké's Red Tacos, a Food Truck Known for Birria, Is Opening a Brick-and-Mortar Location

If you‘ve had the opportunity to visit Mexico City, then you understand the power of a transcendent taco. The Mexican urban landscape is dotted with taquerias and birrierias that serve tacos in their purest form: a warm corn tortilla and hot meat with chopped onions, cilantro and a satisfying squeeze of citrus. The only problem with experiencing a transcendent taco is that it leaves you hopelessly searching for a taste of that memory at home. Enter Kiké's (a nickname for Enrique, pronounced kee-kay) Red Tacos, a food truck that’s permanently parked in West Highland at 3640 West 38th Avenue.
DENVER, CO
travelnowsmart.com

Denver’s Best Brunch– 20 Top Places

Denver supplies an abundant social experience that attracts visitors from all profession. Indeed, the Mile High City is an innovative metropolitan forest cluttered with innovative dining establishments that make its food scene a paradise to check out for daring foodies. What’s even more, you might begin any time of the...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks

Comments / 0

Community Policy