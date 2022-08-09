ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

papercitymag.com

New $50 Million Porsche River Oaks Dealership Opens With the Party Of All Car Parties — Glamour Plus Speed In Overdrive

Stunning cars and performance art were an eye-catching combination at the Porsche River Oaks opening party. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz) Two stories of revved-up luxury, a surprise concert from a country music legend, free flowing champagne and the sexiest collection of sports cars in Houston elevated the grand reveal party of the new Porsche River Oaks dealership for a fast and furiously ahead of the pack crowd. The Porsche cognoscenti was met with a steady stream of opulent details befitting the high-performance car maker.
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Houston's New Late Night Restaurant Makes Ambitious Food an All-Day Thing — Your First Look at Rosland's

The exterior the new Houston restaurant and bar Rosland's near Washington Avenue is colorful and fun. (Photo by Raydon Creative) Rosland’s Grill & Bar is now open, just a stone’s throw from Houston’s bustling Washington Avenue corridor at 903 Durham Drive. It is named for a fictional character dubbed Rosland, whom restaurant owners Kim and Don Cristopher of DKC Companies conjured. This mysterious Rosland was born and raised in Houston just like the many generations of women in her family before her. With a love of the arts and a whole heart for rescuing animals in need, she is a kind yet strong soul with a passion for giving back.
HOUSTON, TX
chainstoreage.com

2022's Top 10 Retail Center Experiences: La Centerra At Cinco Ranch is No. 7

One unique feature of Poag Shopping Centers’ La Centerra (besides the clock tower that’s visible for miles) is that it’s a dog-friendly property. Most of its stores and restaurants allow dog access. That draws both dog owners and lovers, of course, something that led to the creation of its annual Paws Fest.
KATY, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Gorgeous! Ever Seen A Waterwall? Check Out The Popular Attraction In This Texas City

I am quite familiar with the band Oasis' song Wonderwall, but yesterday while scrolling through TikTok, I knew nothing of a 'waterwall.' Even better? It is here in Texas, and it is magnificent. That is the only word that I can think of to describe it. It is similar to a waterfall, one could say, but it does not flow into a river or stream. It is simply, as it is called, waterwall.
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

America's Best Burger is Popping Up in Houston — Trill Burgers Returns Home For Two Special Events

Hip Hop star Bun B is serving up his first place winning Trill Burgers at two Houston pop-ups. (Photo by Rebecca Wright) Longing to try the Houston burger that Good Morning America recently deemed the best in the U.S.A. in its nationwide United States of Burger competition? Bun B’s Trill Burgers still does not have a permanent Houston restaurant space. But it’s popping up at two different venues in town this month.
HOUSTON, TX
Axios

6 great places to get tacos in Houston

There are plenty of places to get tacos in Houston, but who stands out above the rest? Here are six terrific places to grab a taco or two. Why it stands out: Dichos serves a wide variety of breakfast tacos. Address: 614 S. Wayside Dr., Suite 101. Hours: 7am-10pm Sunday-Thursday,...
HOUSTON, TX
houstoncitybook.com

With These New Restaurants, Houston's Dining Scene Is as Hot as the August Temps

SUMMER HEAT NEVER stopped pioneering restaurateurs from forging ahead to make Houston’s culinary landscape even more delicious. Read up on five new restaurants to try — and a (not-so-) little something sweet. Gatlin's Fins & Feathers. In the Independence Heights neighborhood, Gatlin’s barbecue pitmaster Greg Gatlin dishes out...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

SHEIN Houston Pop Up Store is coming soon!

HOUSTON (CW39) If you buy SHEIN online, you’ve want to check this out – in person! SHEIN, considered one of the largest global fashion and lifestyle e-retailer, is coming to Houston for a three-day pop-up store from Friday, August 12 – Sunday, August 14!. SHEIN has a...
HOUSTON, TX
houstonianonline.com

Houston's Best Pool Contractors for 2022 Rated

A swimming pool is a kind of addition to your house that not only makes your home give off luxury vibes but is also fun in the summer. Many people think it’s way too challenging to add a swimming pool to a house, whether old or new, because of the hustle behind it. However, you can ignore all the hard work and hire a company to do the job for you. There are so many pools related companies in Houston that are proficient at doing the job. Here are some companies that will design and build the perfect pool for you.
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

The 15 Best Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: August 12 to 14, 2022

Take a tour of H-Town’s weekend highlights with our 365 Houston guide to the best things to do in Houston this weekend, from Friday, August 12 to Sunday, August 14, 2022. Every weekend, Houston has plenty of happenings to be found around town—but which ones are the highlights that can help you plan an enjoyable weekend of outings?
HOUSTON, TX

