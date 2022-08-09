ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 1

Related
New Jersey 101.5

NJ farmers praying for rain, struggling to survive

Daytime temperatures have dropped below 90 degrees in most parts of New Jersey but the drought watch continues, which means it’s still hot and abnormally dry and everyone is being asked to cut back on their use of water. For many Garden State farmers, however, that’s just not possible...
AGRICULTURE
New Jersey 101.5

Day 3 of rotten egg smell making people physically ill in southern NJ

EAST GREENWICH — The rotten egg smell from a venting tanker at a truck stop continues to linger over parts of South Jersey for the third day. Gloucester County Emergency Management said complaints inundated the county dispatch center as well as PSE&G and South Jersey Gas on Thursday about the smell that continues to come from the tanker parked at the TA Travel Center on Berkeley Road.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Resources#Water Systems#Water Conservation#Reservoir#Nj#Dep#N H Parts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News 12

EPA: 2 NJ towns make list of towns with high risk of cancer from toxic gas

Two New Jersey towns have made it onto a list for towns with a high risk of cancer due to toxic gas. Franklin Borough in Sussex County and Linden in Union County made the list of 23 locations. The toxic gas comes from a chemical used to sterilize medical equipment that is also sometimes used the pasteurize spices.
LINDEN, NJ
NBC New York

Thousands in NJ Lose Power Amid Heat Wave After High Voltage Line Sparks Brush Fire

On one of the hottest and most miserably humid days of the summer, thousands of New Jersey residents found themselves without power to help keep their homes cool. More than 65,000 customers were in the dark at one point Tuesday afternoon, though that number was down to about 43,000 as of 5:30 p.m. More had regained power by the end of the night. The vast majority of the outages were in Morris and Sussex counties, for customers who get their electricity from First Energy/Jersey Central Power and Light.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
59K+
Followers
17K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nj1015.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy