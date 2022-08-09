Read full article on original website
Related
NJ farmers praying for rain, struggling to survive
Daytime temperatures have dropped below 90 degrees in most parts of New Jersey but the drought watch continues, which means it’s still hot and abnormally dry and everyone is being asked to cut back on their use of water. For many Garden State farmers, however, that’s just not possible...
Day 3 of rotten egg smell making people physically ill in southern NJ
EAST GREENWICH — The rotten egg smell from a venting tanker at a truck stop continues to linger over parts of South Jersey for the third day. Gloucester County Emergency Management said complaints inundated the county dispatch center as well as PSE&G and South Jersey Gas on Thursday about the smell that continues to come from the tanker parked at the TA Travel Center on Berkeley Road.
Spotted lanternfly in all 21 NJ counties, no more need to report
Cape May had been the final holdout, but on Thursday, the New Jersey Department of Agriculture said populations of the spotted lanternfly are now in all 21 counties in the Garden State. A report from NJ.com, citing a spokesperson for the department, seemed to confirm that infestations had spread into...
NBC New York
NYC Drought Hits ‘Severe' Levels for 1st Time in Decades: Here's What That Means
In case you haven't noticed, and it would be really hard to not have, it's been very hot and humid lately. Unbearably so, at times. And while there was plenty of moisture in the atmosphere (don't even get us started on the dew points), there has been very little in terms of consistent precipitation this summer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Health officials: 2 New Jersey towns make list of US areas with higher cancer risks from toxic gas
Two New Jersey towns have made it onto a list for towns with a high risk of cancer due to toxic gas.
NJ weather: Deliciously dry air this weekend, rain next week
The heat wave is finally over. After 10 days in a row of 90+ degree temperatures, cooler and less humid weather will prevail across New Jersey. (By the way, that's the longest stretch of 90s at the Newark Airport weather station in over a decade, since 2012.) Dry air has...
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 8/12
11 - 20 mph (Gust 24 mph) 9 - 17 knots (Gust 21 knots) TODAY: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A slight chance of showers this morning. N swell 2 to 3 ft at 4 seconds. Light swells.
Thursday NJ weather: From wet to dry, clouds to sun, humid to not
Thursday is still a day of transitioning, improving weather. We start with rain and thunderstorms, but will end drier. We start with mostly cloudy skies, but gradually clearing will take over by late afternoon. And we still have some sticky humidity in the air, which will slowly dial back. One...
IN THIS ARTICLE
N.J. weather: Much needed rain soaking state today. Weekend forecast update.
Heavy rain falling across much of the eastern half of New Jersey early Thursday will push off shore by mid-morning, paving the way for a warm, mainly dry afternoon and a very pleasant weekend. Thursday will be another pretty hot day, with high in the upper 80s in most areas...
Federal warning! Chemicals in air increase cancer risk for 2 towns in NJ
The Environmental Protection Agency is warning that residents living near medical sterilizing plants in two New Jersey municipalities are at an increased risk of developing cancer over their lifetimes. Ethylene Oxide, or EtO, is a colorless and flammable gas. According to the EPA, the chemical is typically used to make...
N.J. issues first drought watch since 2016, asks residents to conserve water
New Jersey on Tuesday issued its first statewide drought watch in six years and called on residents and businesses to conserve water as the state continues to deal with high temperatures and a lack of rain that have put a stress on water supplies. State Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner...
Spotted lanternfly invasion is so bad N.J. residents no longer need to report sightings
Chances are by now you felt some crunch underfoot while running errands, caught a few in your windshield wiper on a drive or encountered hundreds while trying to soak in the sun at the beach. “We have confirmed populations of spotted lanternfly in every New Jersey county,” a spokesman with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News 12
EPA: 2 NJ towns make list of towns with high risk of cancer from toxic gas
Two New Jersey towns have made it onto a list for towns with a high risk of cancer due to toxic gas. Franklin Borough in Sussex County and Linden in Union County made the list of 23 locations. The toxic gas comes from a chemical used to sterilize medical equipment that is also sometimes used the pasteurize spices.
New Jersey Waters Have Been Freezing & We Finally Know Why
In case you haven't noticed, it is HOT. Heat advisories have become more common than car accidents at the Jersey Shore. That might be a bit over dramatic but you get what I'm saying, right?. Despite these insanely hot temperatures, the waters along the coast of New Jersey have been...
NJ weather: Ferocious heat is done, still sticky with some storms
Thank goodness for air conditioning. Tuesday will probably go down as the worst day of the summer, with air temperatures as high as 101 degrees and the heat index over 110 at times. I'm happy to say that the truly dangerous heat and humidity are behind us now. The first...
New Jersey enters drought watch. Here’s what residents and businesses are asked to do.
The Murphy administration is urging residents and businesses across the state to conserve water to avoid worsening water supply conditions.
Drought Watch issued for entire state of New Jersey, residents urged to reduce water use
The New Jersey Commissioner of Environmental Protection Shawn LaTourette issued the drought watch for the state on Thursday.
NJ gardeners offer tips for a drought-wise garden this summer
With gardens wilting under these dry, hot, brittle conditions and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection declared a statewide drought watch, Union County gardeners have some tips to keep gardens lush and alive. Native plants are the way to go to conserve water, said Union County Commissioner Bette Jane...
NBC New York
Thousands in NJ Lose Power Amid Heat Wave After High Voltage Line Sparks Brush Fire
On one of the hottest and most miserably humid days of the summer, thousands of New Jersey residents found themselves without power to help keep their homes cool. More than 65,000 customers were in the dark at one point Tuesday afternoon, though that number was down to about 43,000 as of 5:30 p.m. More had regained power by the end of the night. The vast majority of the outages were in Morris and Sussex counties, for customers who get their electricity from First Energy/Jersey Central Power and Light.
Many people in NJ violate this traffic rule and no one gets a ticket (Opinion)
If you've ever tried to make a left turn in an intersection and had to slow down to squeeze into the road you're entering because some a**hole is way over the SOLID WHITE LINE, you know it's annoying. Most people don't pay too much attention to it, but it drives...
New Jersey 101.5
Trenton, NJ
59K+
Followers
17K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://nj1015.com/
Comments / 1