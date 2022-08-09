The Bethel City Council’s first meeting of the month was postponed after a brief discussion on Aug. 9. Although the council did have a quorum, many of the council members were joining remotely, including the city manager who was attending to personal issues. The mayor and vice mayor were not unable to attend the meeting. As a result of those absences, council member Perry Barr recommended postponing all business until Aug. 23. The council voted 5-0 in favor of the motion.

BETHEL, AK ・ 1 DAY AGO