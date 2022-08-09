Read full article on original website
KYUK
Bethel city council postpones first August meeting amid absences
The Bethel City Council’s first meeting of the month was postponed after a brief discussion on Aug. 9. Although the council did have a quorum, many of the council members were joining remotely, including the city manager who was attending to personal issues. The mayor and vice mayor were not unable to attend the meeting. As a result of those absences, council member Perry Barr recommended postponing all business until Aug. 23. The council voted 5-0 in favor of the motion.
Delta Discovery
State of Alaska District Court in Bethel July 25 – 29
Terence Motgin, 32 Violate Conditions of Release 50 Days. Henry Johnson, 33 4th Degree Assault 30 Days, 1 Yr. Prob. George Kameroff, 31 4th Degree Assault 2 Yrs. Prob. Paul Gilila, 45 4th Degree Assault 30 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob.v. Probation violations. Dwayne W. Lee, 35 Violate Conditions of Probation...
