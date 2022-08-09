Read full article on original website
kwhi.com
JOB FAIR COMING IN SEPTEMBER TO BLINN COLLEGE
Blinn College, Brenham/Washington County Economic Development, and the Washington County Chamber of Commerce are encouraging employers with part-time job vacancies to secure a booth for their upcoming free job fair. The free job fair is being held Wednesday, September 7, from 11am-2pm in the Atrium of the Blinn College Student...
kwhi.com
FIRST RESPONDERS EAT FOR FREE AT BRENHAM ISD
First responders can enjoy free breakfast and lunch at Brenham ISD. The school district invites first responders to visit any of its campuses for a free meal during the breakfast and lunch hours. Visitors are asked to check in through the front office and be in uniform. Brenham ISD resumes...
kwhi.com
POSSIBLE HOSTAGE SITUATION NEAR BLINN-BRYAN CAMPUS
A potential hostage situation is happening near the Blinn College campus in Bryan. The College posted a notice at 9 a.m. alerting of the situation at an apartment complex by the campus. Bryan police confirmed they are working a situation in the 1600 block of Hollow Hill Drive. Few details...
kwhi.com
BLINN STUDENTS USE THEIR TALENTS FOR HABITAT FOR HUMANITY
Students from Blinn College recently applied their talents to support a good cause. Students enrolled in Blinn’s Graphic Design and Digital Imaging courses developed logo and T-Shirt design options for The Circle of Women. The Circle of Women is a Bryan Habitat for Humanity chapter that is dedicated to...
kwhi.com
BURTON ISD PARTNERING WITH TAMU TO BRING MOBILE CLINIC TO COMMUNITY
A mobile clinic is coming to Burton through a partnership between Burton ISD and Texas A&M University. During her report to the Burton School Board on Monday, Superintendent Dr. Edna Kennedy said the Texas A&M School of Nursing has secured a $4 million grant for the next four years to bring a mobile clinic to the district. The clinic will serve students and the public one day a week.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CUB BAND TO MARCH ACROSS TOWN FRIDAY
The Brenham Cub Band’s annual tradition of marching across Brenham returns on Friday. The public can cheer the band on during its March-a-thon, as it plays marching tunes around the city in preparation for the new school year. The march begins at 7:30 a.m. at the Brenham High School...
KBTX.com
Somerville ISD superintendent resigns ahead of new school year
SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Leadership changes are underway right as the school year begins in Somerville. Somerville ISD Superintendent Karla Sparks has voluntarily resigned from her position with no explanation to the public or parents. The Somerville ISD School Board met Wednesday night to formally accept her resignation and appoint...
wtaw.com
City of Bryan Update on WTAW
Kristen Waggener, Communications Director, visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about using closed captioning in city promotional videos, upcoming events, city pool hours, and more during her appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Listen to “City of Bryan Update on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.
Click2Houston.com
Katy ISD campuses damaged in severe storms
KATY, Texas – Several Katy Independent School District campuses were damaged during the severe storms that blew through the Houston area Wednesday night. On social media, Katy ISD shared this statement: “Several campuses were impacted by last night’s weather conditions, and our M&O teams have been working to ensure students and staff are in safe environments as they prepare for the start of school. All repairs will be completed before the first day of school.”
KBTX.com
Power restored to over 1,500 College Station Utilities customers
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Power has been restored to College Station Utilities Customers. CSU said it was experiencing a power outage Thursday morning, affecting over 1,500 customers. A cause for the outage has not been determined yet, but crews responded quickly. The power outage affected those along Harvey Mitchell...
kwhi.com
MUSEUM DIRECTOR TO RELEASE A NEW BOOK ABOUT BRENHAM
Brenham Heritage Museum Executive Director Mike Vance has authored a new book that will debut in mid-September. The book, which is entitled “Brenham”, is part of Arcadia Publishing’s Images of America Series. The idea behind Arcadia’s Images of America books is to celebrate the history of neighborhoods,...
New Bryan organization in dire need of new members, help
BRYAN, Texas — Sleep in Heavenly Peace, an organization that builds and delivers beds to children in need of a bed and a safe place to sleep, said it is in dire need of new help. A chapter was established in Bryan-College Station this year. However, volunteer Lucy Rodriguez...
News Channel 25
Power outage in College Station reported, about 1,800 customers impacted
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A power outage is currently impacting 1,800 customers in College Station, officials said. As of 10:14 a.m. this morning, it's being reported that customers in the following areas are being impacted: Harvey Mitchell Parkway, Texas Avenue, Rock Prairie Road and Welsh Avenue. Crews are said...
wtaw.com
College Station City Council Changes Regulations For The Construction Of Homes In “Cluster Developments”
Building homes in College Station with no minimum lot size has been approved by the College Station city council. Council members at their July 28 meeting changed regulations for the construction of homes in “cluster developments”. Changes includes eliminating a minimum lot size and increasing the minimum amount...
kwhi.com
SOMERVILLE ISD SUPERINTENDENT RESIGNS; INTERIM SUPERINTENDENT NAMED
Somerville ISD is in the market for a new superintendent after the resignation of Karla Sparks at last (Wednesday) night’s School Board meeting. Sparks resigned from her position with no explanation given. According to the agenda for the meeting that was posted on the Somerville ISD website, the Board...
News Channel 25
Bus round trips from College Station to Houston, Waco, Fort Worth return
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The wheels on the bus go... all the way to College Station?. FlixBus, the nation's fastest-growing intercity mobility provider, has confirmed that they have officially returned to Aggieland!. Providing new location connections, these buses will now take riders round-trip to Forth Worth, Waco and Houston.
wtaw.com
College Station City Council Approves Settlement In Two Lawsuits Against A Landowner
Legal action started almost five years ago by the city of College Station to acquire land for a westside regional park is over. The city council at its July 28th meeting approved buying 102 acres of land along Dowling Road north of Rock Prairie Road for almost $3.6 million dollars, or $35,000 dollars per acre.
Bryan teacher says new school year will be bittersweet
As children are getting back to the books, longtime educator Kathy Beckworth explained how thrilled she was for the school year to begin. She has been teaching for at Branch Elementary in Bryan ISD since the school opened up in 1990 as a kindergarten teacher. With school a week away,...
kwhi.com
LOCAL LAW FIRM ADDS NEW ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY
Local law firm Moorman Tate, LLP is welcoming in an additional member to their team. Jacob R. Malatek, who is a native of New Braunfels, will be a new associate attorney with the firm. Malatek received his undergraduate degree from Texas A&M University in 2018 and earned his doctorate of...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MILL CREEK RESIDENTS PACK THE MAGNOLIA CITY COUNCIL MEETING WITH WATER BILLS OF UP TO $3000
For months residents of the Mill Creek Subdivision in Magnolia have called the Magnolia City Water Department complaining of exorbitant water bills. Most told the City Council they were treated rudely, told it was a water leak, telling them to call builder D.R. Horton who then told the caller to call the city. Another excuse was what they called a burst. One resident after another approached the podium and spoke.
