Grosse Pointe man facing charges after attempted kidnapping of ex-wife, police chase that ended in crash

VAN BUREN TWP. (WWJ) – A Grosse Pointe man is facing charges for allegedly trying to kidnap his ex-wife in Van Buren Township.

Van Buren Twp. police officers were called to a home in the 48400 block of Denton Road around 9 p.m. last Friday for a reported kidnapping in progress .

When officers showed up, they saw 51-year-old Carl Travis assaulting his ex-wife, a 35-year-old woman from Harrison Township.

When the officers tried to intervene, Travis allegedly fled from the scene. Authorities say Travis went eastbound on I-94, before crashing into a metal pole at the intersection of Trumbull Street and the I-94 Service Drive.

He was arrested at the scene. Authorities said over the weekend he was believed to be armed at the time of the incident.

Travis was arraigned Monday in 34th District Court on one count of unlawful imprisonment, one count of second-degree fleeing and eluding, two counts of resisting, assaulting and obstruction a police officer, one count of domestic violence and one count of reckless driving.

He was given a $500,000/10% bond and ordered to wear a GPS tether. His next court date is scheduled for Aug. 17.

Authorities have not released any details about the alleged assault of his ex-wife or what prompted the unlawful imprisonment charge.