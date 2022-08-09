ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Browns receiver/returner Jakeem Grant Sr. suffers Achilles injury in practice

By Daryl Ruiter
92.3 The Fan
92.3 The Fan
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RwCfa_0hAqkXut00

BEREA, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – Jakeem Grant Sr. was in obvious pain as he was carted off the field early in practice Tuesday after suffering an Achilles injury.

The injury, which occurred during a one-on-one drill, is a devastating blow to Cleveland’s receiver and return corps.

The Browns signed Grant to a three-year contract this offseason to bolster their anemic return game and just a few days ago special teams coordinator Mike Priefer spoke about Grant’s ability to transform it this year, but it looks as if Grant won’t get that chance in 2022.

During one of the first drills of the afternoon, Grant went down in a heap while running up the far sideline with safety Richard LeCounte III covering him.

“I really feel awful for Jakeem,” head coach Kevin Stefanski said. “We’ve witnessed how hard the young man has worked since he got to our team. We all realize injuries are a part of our game but that doesn’t make it any easier to accept especially for someone that works as hard and carries himself like Jakeem.”

Grant immediately took off his helmet and hit the ground with his fist in frustration. He remained on the ground for several minutes as trainers tended to him before a cart was called over to take him inside.

As trainers helped Grant onto the cart, he was unable to put any pressure on his left leg or foot.

If Grant did suffer a torn Achilles, his season would be done.

Grant has averaged 10.3 yards per punt return and 24.5 per kickoff return with six combined return touchdowns while also catching 100 passes for 1,140 yards with seven touchdowns over his six-year career.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Texans cancel Adam Shaheen trade with Dolphins over failed physical

The Houston Texans on Thursday canceled a trade with the Miami Dolphins after their trade target failed his physical. Houston on Tuesday acquired tight end Adam Shaheen and a 2023 seventh round pick from Miami in exchange for a 2023 sixth round pick. But Shaheen failed his physical due to a preexisting knee condition.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Berea, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#Jakeem Grant#Returner#American Football
ClutchPoints

Josh Allen highlights the 1 player who has really stepped up at Bills training camp

Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen has been working hard to challenge his teammates during training camp, and so far he’s been impressed by one particular player. After the first couple weeks of camp, Allen had rave reviews for wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie. Via Bills Beat reporter Sal Capaccio, Allen singled McKenzie out as the […] The post Josh Allen highlights the 1 player who has really stepped up at Bills training camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

49ers sign CB Ken Crawley

Crawley has managed to stick around the NFL for six years despite going undrafted in 2016. He got into 38 games (23 starts) for the Saints between 2016 and 2018, including a 2017 campaign where he compiled 54 tackles and 17 passes defended. He was waived by New Orleans during the 2019 campaign, and after fishing the season with the Dolphins, he had offseason/preseason stints with the Raiders and Cardinals.
NFL
92.3 The Fan

92.3 The Fan

Cleveland, OH
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Cleveland, including the Browns, Cavaliers, Indians and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/923thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy