Browns receiver/returner Jakeem Grant Sr. suffers Achilles injury in practice

BEREA, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – Jakeem Grant Sr. was in obvious pain as he was carted off the field early in practice Tuesday after suffering an Achilles injury.

The injury, which occurred during a one-on-one drill, is a devastating blow to Cleveland’s receiver and return corps.

The Browns signed Grant to a three-year contract this offseason to bolster their anemic return game and just a few days ago special teams coordinator Mike Priefer spoke about Grant’s ability to transform it this year, but it looks as if Grant won’t get that chance in 2022.

During one of the first drills of the afternoon, Grant went down in a heap while running up the far sideline with safety Richard LeCounte III covering him.

“I really feel awful for Jakeem,” head coach Kevin Stefanski said. “We’ve witnessed how hard the young man has worked since he got to our team. We all realize injuries are a part of our game but that doesn’t make it any easier to accept especially for someone that works as hard and carries himself like Jakeem.”

Grant immediately took off his helmet and hit the ground with his fist in frustration. He remained on the ground for several minutes as trainers tended to him before a cart was called over to take him inside.

As trainers helped Grant onto the cart, he was unable to put any pressure on his left leg or foot.

If Grant did suffer a torn Achilles, his season would be done.

Grant has averaged 10.3 yards per punt return and 24.5 per kickoff return with six combined return touchdowns while also catching 100 passes for 1,140 yards with seven touchdowns over his six-year career.