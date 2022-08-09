ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis Public Schools superintendent announces his retirement

 2 days ago

The Superintendent of St. Louis Public Schools, Dr. Kelvin Adams, is retiring after 14 years at the helm.

Adams told KMOX that the time is right for him to leave.

"We just did a 3 year contract with all of our unions at the end of the year, we just provided historical raises for our employees, 8%, and we have the second highest salaries for first-year teachers in the region," Adams said.

He added that St. Louis Public Schools has a healthy surplus, and all schools are fully accredited.

"The combination of all of those things spoke to the need to rethink how long I've been here," Adams said. "And the fact that we've accomplished some things and maybe it's time to rethink being a superintendent."

As for looking for his successor, Adams said the process will begin soon. His last day in the position will be December 31.

He said St. Louis is now home and he'll stay here with his wife, who is also an educator in the Hazelwood school district.

