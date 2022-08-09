Read full article on original website
Phone Arena
These Android apps can steal money from your bank account; uninstall them now
Be careful Android users. According to security researchers at Trend Micro, there has been a growing number of apps containing malware aimed at collecting personal banking information from users. Such data includes a victim's banking credentials, PIN numbers, passwords, and any other information that will help the bad actors steal from an online banking app.
Cult of Mac
Why Google really, really wants Apple to add RCS to iMessage
Google’s campaign to talk Apple into supporting Rich Communication Services in iMessage continues. The Android-maker introduced a new website Tuesday that claims that because iPhone does not support RCS it lacks “modern texting standards” and causes unnecessary problems. Apple has long resisted RCS, choosing instead to reserve...
Google just banned 52 malware Android apps from the Play store, you should delete them now
For as many people as it employs, Google can’t stop every malicious app from sneaking its way onto Google Play. That’s why security researchers are such a hugely valuable resource. For example, earlier this week, the cloud security company Zscaler revealed that Google recently banned a whopping 52 malware-laced Android apps from the store.
CNET
Apple's $14.8 Million iCloud Storage Settlement: How to Find Out if You're Owed Money
Did you pay for an iCloud Plus subscription in 2015 or 2016? If so, Apple might owe you money: A $14.8 million class action settlement stemming from accusations the tech giant surreptitiously stored subscribers' data on third-party servers received final approval in early August. The free version of Apple iCloud...
You Can Now Edit And Delete Messages On iPhone: Here's How
Apple's latest iOS 16 update (still in Beta when this article is published) now lets iPhone users edit and delete messages in a jiffy. In May, we reported that Apple may be introducing some welcomed improvements to the iPhone's lock screen. In a press release, Apple described iOS 16 as a "big release" that "will change the way you experience iPhone." Among the notable changes include a better-personalized lock screen, new Mail app upgrades, Live Text support for videos, and a more seamless CarPlay app optimized for multiple vehicle displays.
Digital Trends
Can you download Microsoft Office for free?
Chances are good that you’ve used Microsoft Office yourself at some point, and while just about everyone has at least heard of Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, fewer people are aware that this software isn’t actually free. You might not have ever had to have paid for it yourself, though, if you were using it at work or at school. Nonetheless, if you need it and you’re now hunting around for a way to download Microsoft Office for free, you have some options depending on your situation. Here’s everything you need to know.
TechCrunch
Apple adds the battery percentage icon back in the latest iOS beta
But there’s good news: In the latest iOS 16 beta, the battery icon again displays the actual numerical percentage of juice left in an iPhone or iPad’s battery, giving consumers a more precise measure of how soon they’ll be left clutching a lifeless hunk of precious metals.
digg.com
IOS Privacy: Instagram And Facebook Can Track Anything You Do On Any Website In Their In-App Browser
The iOS Instagram and Facebook app render all third party links and ads within their app using a custom in-app browser. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting...
The Verge
Apple’s next iPhone might be more expensive
Apple could make the upcoming iPhone 14 more expensive than the iPhone 13, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Kuo believes that the average selling price (ASP) of the combined iPhone 14 lineup may increase by 15 percent when compared to the iPhone 13 lineup. For reference, the standard iPhone...
Fast Company
Google calls out Apple for its biggest design sin
Google has had enough of its green bubbles and blurry photos appearing on Apple’s Message app. This week, the company launched a full communications offensive to highlight how Apple Messages—constructed to be poorly compatible with other chat apps—hurts the interest everyone. Google is arguing that the Cupertino company needs to add support for the universal Rich Communications Service (RCS) standard to Messages. No doubt, Google is mounting this campaign to anger consumers, and to woo regulators to force Apple to adopt this open communications protocol.
‘Texting between iPhone and Android is broken’: Google slams Apple for using ‘outdated’ technology standards
Google blamed Apple directly for texting issues: "These problems exist because Apple refuses to adopt modern texting standards when people with iPhones and Android phones text each other."
The Verge
Here’s what iOS 16’s new battery percent indicator should have looked like
Apple finally added the battery percent indicator back to the status bar in the latest iOS 16 beta, and as my colleague Victoria Song wrote, it’s hideous. I’m normally somebody who keeps battery percentages off anyway, but the new one seems like it’s just bad. As Victoria pointed out, one particularly egregious issue is that the icon’s “battery” is full no matter what the percentage says, which makes the icon harder to parse.
Google sued after pulling free Workspace tools for early adopters
Google is facing a multi-million dollar lawsuit after allegedly going back on its promise to provide lifetime access to its early Workspace subscriptions free of charge. The Stratford Company LLC, acting on behalf of early adopters, is suing Google parent company Alphabet for a sum of more than $5 million for ‘luring’ early Workspace adopters to use its services during the initial testing stages in return for free lifelong access.
Phone Arena
WhatsApp’s next update finally adds top-requested feature
WhatsApp plans to roll out new security and privacy features to users on all platforms, the social network announced today. This is a more comprehensive update that brings several improvements, including one of the most-requested privacy features, the ability to choose who can see when you’re online. Besides that,...
Google blames Apple for texting being broken
Apple has broken texting, Google has said.The Android maker has proposed a number of changes that need to come to the iPhone, to allow devices on different operating systems text each other more seamlessly.Google has been accusing Apple of having ruined texting for some time. When their two devices text each other, the messages lack a number of rich features, such as typing indicators or read receipts, and functioning group chats.It has argued that a fix would be for Apple to integrate the new RCS standard into its Messages app. That is a successor to SMS that delivers texts in...
itechpost.com
Epic Games vs Apple Antitrust Lawsuit Is Scheduled For October
Apple can no longer prohibit developers from directing consumers to third-party payment options, according to a permanent injunction issued by Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in the Apple vs. Epic Games lawsuit last year. Therefore, Apple must permit all application developers to link to third-party payment options. It should be noted...
knowtechie.com
New Google campaign tries to bully Apple into adopting RCS
The Google-Apple beef over RCS is far from over. In a recent targeted “Get The Message” campaign, Google is going all out trying to bully Apple into adopting the RCS standard. Titled “It’s time for Apple to fix texting,” Google listed its frustrations with Apple and created a...
'Will hurt us more than help us:' Don't hold your breath waiting for Apple to turn Android text bubbles from green to blue — it keeps people buying iPhones
Google wants Apple to adopt a new standard called RCS for green bubblers. But Apple has no reason to — iMessage keeps users locked into its ecosystem.
WhatsApp is going to stop letting everyone see when you're online
WhatsApp announced several new privacy updates on Tuesday, including the ability for users to check their messages without other people knowing.
Google rolls out Game Dashboard to Play Services, finally making the jump to the Pixel 6a
Android 12 brought Pixel users a snazzy new Game Dashboard that offers some rudimentary gaming options like an FPS counter and live streaming capabilities for YouTubers. The dashboard was initially very much only meant for Pixel phones — Google even made it part of the system UI of these phones. This has changed just now, though. Google has started rolling out Game Dashboard as a part of Play Services to the Pixel 6 and finally the Pixel 6a, too, which inexplicably launched without it. This also paves the way to bring the dashboard to more devices other than just Google's own.
