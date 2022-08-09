ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Nebraska Football: Pair of Huskers trade helmets for headsets

It seems like every year, there are more and more former Nebraska football players who are trading their helmets in for headsets. At the moment, the most well-known examples of this particular phenomenon are Zac Taylor as the head coach of the AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals and, of course, Scott Frost as the head coach of the Cornhuskers.
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska Football: Huskers offer JUCO defensive lineman

While the Nebraska football team is deeply engaged in getting ready for the 2022 season, it’s coaches are also still busy looking to add plenty of talent to the defensive side of the ball. On Thursday afternoon, those efforts included an official offer being issued to Iowa Western C.C. defensive lineman Quientrail Jamison-Travis.
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska Reveals Interesting Development In Quarterback Battle

Nebraska's quarterback competition could be closer than initially expected. Head coach Scott Frost recently established Casey Thompson as the favorite, telling Omaha World-Herald's Jimmy Watkins that the Texas transfer had "separated himself" from the rest of Nebraska's quarterbacks. While Frost called the starting seat Thompson's "job to lose," he's still...
Casey Thompson Reveals What Nebraska Needs To Improve

Texas transfer Casey Thompson is set to take the reins of Scott Frost's offense in 2022, but he knows he can't be the only voice on that side of the ball. Speaking on what Nebraska needs, it's more leadership on offense, the QB told Mitch Sherman of The Athletic. Saying,...
Nebraska Football: Mark Whipple Expresses Frustration Over Wednesday Practice

It just might be that the Nebraska football team hasn’t settled on a starting quarterback just yet. While head coach Scott Frost has officially gone on record as stating that the job is Casey Thompson‘s to lose, it appears that Chubba Purdy is still in the running. That was just one of the details that offensive coordinator Mark Whipple let slip during Wednesday afternoon’s post-practice press conference.
Three-star wing Eli Rice commits to Nebraska

Eli Rice, a three-star wing in the 2023 class, is now off the board to Nebraska, he told 247Sports. The 6-foot-6, 190-pound small forward was a member of the 2022 class but has since decided to prep a year to continue developing and maturing at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy and will remain in the 2023 class an enroll the following season.
Two former Huskers join Lincoln North Star’s coaching staff

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Two former Huskers are joining Lincoln North Star’s coaching staff. Tommy Armstrong Jr. and Alonzo Moore are assistants there this fall. Armstrong is the Navigator’s offensive coordinator. They were staff additions for first-year head coach James Thompson. “It’s something that’s different for me but I’m...
Nebraska welcomes Maryland governor amid 2024 speculation

OMAHA, Neb. — Before a trip to the politically pivotal Iowa State Fair, Gov. Larry Hogan (R-MD) made a stop in Omaha to talk about being a Republican governor in a deep blue state. "I had the chance to meet with police and firefighters today," Hogan said. "We had...
Nebraska native returns home to shoot film about youthful days in Nebraska City

LINCOLN — A Nebraska native has returned home to film a Nebraska story, in large part because of a new state grant program for filmmaking. Adam Rehmeier, now a Michigan-based screenwriter and director, has been shooting his coming-of-age comedy, “Snack Shack,” in his hometown of Nebraska City for the past two weeks as part of […] The post Nebraska native returns home to shoot film about youthful days in Nebraska City appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Radio auction back in action on southeast Nebraska radio

FAIRBURY - A radio tradition of over 30 years is back and in action on Ol Red 99.5 and KWBE. Radio auction is back. “It’s an auction on the radio,” Trevor Steinmeyer said. Trevor Steinmeyer is the morning show host at Ol’ Red 99.5 in Fairbury, and talked...
Generous donation for Teammates

LEXINGTON, Neb. (KNOP) - TeamMates Mentoring co-founder Tom Osborne and TeamMates CEO DeMoine Adams gratefully accepted a most generous donation from The Jim and Sharri Baldonado Family, The Home Agency, and BHA Real Estate on Monday, August 8, 2022, in Lexington, Nebraska. The three-year commitment to TeamMates Mentoring was given to support 128 rural and non-Lincoln and non-Omaha metro Nebraska TeamMates Chapters, which includes more than 5,000 TeamMates mentees, grades 3-12. The donation will cover a major portion of each Chapter’s operating expenses such as participation fees (vary per school), annual match support ($450), and background checks ($30, required for every mentor at each chapter).
Warhorse officials hope to set up Lincoln casino in mid-September, delays in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Slot machines in Lincoln could start spinning in about a month. Warhorse Casino officials are hoping to set up around 400 slot machines around mid-September for a temporary setup while construction continues. But things won’t happen as fast. Casino gambling in Omaha will have to wait...
Cleanup underway after oil covers west Omaha lake and waterfowl

OMAHA — Nebraska Wildlife Rehab staff and volunteers now know exactly what it means to go on a wild goose chase. They have been trying to corral several ducks and geese covered in oil after a crash near 171st Street and West Center Road last week caused mineral oil to flow into nearby Lakeside Lake.

