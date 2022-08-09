Read full article on original website
Related
Nebraska Football: Pair of Huskers trade helmets for headsets
It seems like every year, there are more and more former Nebraska football players who are trading their helmets in for headsets. At the moment, the most well-known examples of this particular phenomenon are Zac Taylor as the head coach of the AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals and, of course, Scott Frost as the head coach of the Cornhuskers.
Nebraska Football: Huskers offer JUCO defensive lineman
While the Nebraska football team is deeply engaged in getting ready for the 2022 season, it’s coaches are also still busy looking to add plenty of talent to the defensive side of the ball. On Thursday afternoon, those efforts included an official offer being issued to Iowa Western C.C. defensive lineman Quientrail Jamison-Travis.
Neville alum, Ajay Allen, impresses in Nebraska football’s camp, “… That guy is going to be special player … “
Anytime we get a chance to shine a light on any and all athletes from our area, at the next level, we’ll do it. We’ve been checking in on several football stars from the 2021 Louisiana prep football season, in their respective college camps. Neville alum, Ajay Allen is turning heads so far at Nebraska’s […]
Nebraska Reveals Interesting Development In Quarterback Battle
Nebraska's quarterback competition could be closer than initially expected. Head coach Scott Frost recently established Casey Thompson as the favorite, telling Omaha World-Herald's Jimmy Watkins that the Texas transfer had "separated himself" from the rest of Nebraska's quarterbacks. While Frost called the starting seat Thompson's "job to lose," he's still...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Casey Thompson Reveals What Nebraska Needs To Improve
Texas transfer Casey Thompson is set to take the reins of Scott Frost's offense in 2022, but he knows he can't be the only voice on that side of the ball. Speaking on what Nebraska needs, it's more leadership on offense, the QB told Mitch Sherman of The Athletic. Saying,...
Nebraska Football: Mark Whipple Expresses Frustration Over Wednesday Practice
It just might be that the Nebraska football team hasn’t settled on a starting quarterback just yet. While head coach Scott Frost has officially gone on record as stating that the job is Casey Thompson‘s to lose, it appears that Chubba Purdy is still in the running. That was just one of the details that offensive coordinator Mark Whipple let slip during Wednesday afternoon’s post-practice press conference.
247Sports
Three-star wing Eli Rice commits to Nebraska
Eli Rice, a three-star wing in the 2023 class, is now off the board to Nebraska, he told 247Sports. The 6-foot-6, 190-pound small forward was a member of the 2022 class but has since decided to prep a year to continue developing and maturing at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy and will remain in the 2023 class an enroll the following season.
Nebraska Football: Expert Trolls Football Fans With A Top 10 Nod For The Huskers
While there is quite a bit of excitement around what this season of Nebraska football might entail, most discussions tend to center around the Huskers making it to a bowl game in 2022. However, it turns out that at least one national expert remarkably has the Cornhuskers ranked in his pre-season Top 10.
Kearney Hub
Red Report: Husker OC Whipple identifies need for more leaders; Johnson moving around; two WRs absent
With several experienced returning starters, Nebraska’s defense has long been viewed as the strength of this year's team. Roughly two weeks into fall camp, the offense continues to face that challenge. After a few days of consistent progress, offensive coordinator Mark Whipple said Wednesday’s practice was a slight setback.
KLIN and 1620 The Zone Uniting to Break the Curse on Nebraska Football
Husker fans invited to help put an end to NU’s hex
1011now.com
Two former Huskers join Lincoln North Star’s coaching staff
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Two former Huskers are joining Lincoln North Star’s coaching staff. Tommy Armstrong Jr. and Alonzo Moore are assistants there this fall. Armstrong is the Navigator’s offensive coordinator. They were staff additions for first-year head coach James Thompson. “It’s something that’s different for me but I’m...
KETV.com
Nebraska welcomes Maryland governor amid 2024 speculation
OMAHA, Neb. — Before a trip to the politically pivotal Iowa State Fair, Gov. Larry Hogan (R-MD) made a stop in Omaha to talk about being a Republican governor in a deep blue state. "I had the chance to meet with police and firefighters today," Hogan said. "We had...
Nebraska native returns home to shoot film about youthful days in Nebraska City
LINCOLN — A Nebraska native has returned home to film a Nebraska story, in large part because of a new state grant program for filmmaking. Adam Rehmeier, now a Michigan-based screenwriter and director, has been shooting his coming-of-age comedy, “Snack Shack,” in his hometown of Nebraska City for the past two weeks as part of […] The post Nebraska native returns home to shoot film about youthful days in Nebraska City appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
News Channel Nebraska
Radio auction back in action on southeast Nebraska radio
FAIRBURY - A radio tradition of over 30 years is back and in action on Ol Red 99.5 and KWBE. Radio auction is back. “It’s an auction on the radio,” Trevor Steinmeyer said. Trevor Steinmeyer is the morning show host at Ol’ Red 99.5 in Fairbury, and talked...
knopnews2.com
Generous donation for Teammates
LEXINGTON, Neb. (KNOP) - TeamMates Mentoring co-founder Tom Osborne and TeamMates CEO DeMoine Adams gratefully accepted a most generous donation from The Jim and Sharri Baldonado Family, The Home Agency, and BHA Real Estate on Monday, August 8, 2022, in Lexington, Nebraska. The three-year commitment to TeamMates Mentoring was given to support 128 rural and non-Lincoln and non-Omaha metro Nebraska TeamMates Chapters, which includes more than 5,000 TeamMates mentees, grades 3-12. The donation will cover a major portion of each Chapter’s operating expenses such as participation fees (vary per school), annual match support ($450), and background checks ($30, required for every mentor at each chapter).
Uncovering the lost history of The Buffalo Soldiers in Nebraska
The Buffalo Soldiers were an all-Black army regiment created after the Civil War. Much of their history is lost, especially details about their time in Nebraska.
WOWT
Warhorse officials hope to set up Lincoln casino in mid-September, delays in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Slot machines in Lincoln could start spinning in about a month. Warhorse Casino officials are hoping to set up around 400 slot machines around mid-September for a temporary setup while construction continues. But things won’t happen as fast. Casino gambling in Omaha will have to wait...
KETV.com
How to watch tonight's Sturgeon Moon, the last supermoon of 2022, in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. — Keep your eyes on the sky Thursday night!. The Full Sturgeon Moon will peak just after sunset in the Omaha area. Viewing should be good with some high clouds in the forecast overnight, so be sure to check out Bill Randby's forecast at 5 and 6 p.m.
Kearney Hub
Cleanup underway after oil covers west Omaha lake and waterfowl
OMAHA — Nebraska Wildlife Rehab staff and volunteers now know exactly what it means to go on a wild goose chase. They have been trying to corral several ducks and geese covered in oil after a crash near 171st Street and West Center Road last week caused mineral oil to flow into nearby Lakeside Lake.
Comments / 1