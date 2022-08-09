ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Let the sunshine in… safely!

By By Lauren Eisenbeis Luminis Health
The Enquirer-Gazette
The Enquirer-Gazette
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13VBDN_0hAqk10800

The dog days of summer have arrived and, fittingly, August is Summer Sun Safety Month. For many, it is the peak season to be outside having fun in the sun. But along with the heat and late summer sunshine comes the importance of remembering to stay hydrated and remain diligent about sunscreen application.

The importance of sunscreen

Comments / 0

Related
Freethink

Bad news for the 2022 hurricane season: The Loop Current is coming

The Atlantic hurricane season starts on June 1, and the Gulf of Mexico is already warmer than average. Even more worrying is a current of warm tropical water that is looping unusually far into the Gulf for this time of year, with the power to turn tropical storms into monster hurricanes.
FLORIDA STATE
Pocono Update

Natural Ways To Keep Ants Out Of Your Home

It is mid-summer, and Ants are as prevalent as ever. Those who own pets and are cautious about chemicals may feel they have no choice on how to keep the ants out. Here are ways to keep the ants and harsh chemicals out of your house.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Sunshine#Sunscreen#Let The Sunshine In#Dog Days#Summer Sun Safety Month
The Independent

Farmers’ Almanac predicts a cold winter — but science says don’t count on it

The Farmers’ Almanac has predicted a cold winter for much of the United States, telling people to get ready to “shake, shiver, and shovel”.The almanac, an annual magazine with weather predictions and lifestyle articles that’s been published since 1818, predicts snow in much of the northern half of the US this winter, with “significant shivers” in the northeast and a “hibernation zone” in the northern prairies.Even Texas, which has experienced a series of intense and prolonged heatwaves this summer, is expected to get “chilly”.On the west coast, it will be mild and dry in the south and “brisk” up north,...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Environment
MedicalXpress

Eating grapes could hold remarkable potential for health benefits

Recent studies released by Dr. John Pezzuto and his team from Western New England University show "astonishing" effects of grape consumption and "remarkable" impacts on health and on lifespans. Published in the journal Foods, one study showed that adding grapes in an amount equal to just under two cups of...
HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

Replace processed sugar with these healthier alternatives

Sugar constitutes a routine part of our diet and occurs naturally in many kinds of foods. According to Harvard Medical School, while consuming sugar by itself is not detrimental to health, the problem arises when a majority of our sugar intake comes from ‘added sugar’, also called refined or processed sugar.
NUTRITION
theeverygirl.com

The Lazy Girl’s Guide to Keeping Your Home Clean Without Really Trying

My typical cleaning schedule goes something like this: tell myself I need to clean, cringe every time I see my dusty baseboards or spotty mirror, procrastinate for several more days, then embark on a marathon whole-house cleaning session that takes all day. It’s not the most efficient approach to cleaning, I know, and I’m trying to do better. But the thing is, I don’t want to invest a lot of time and effort into scrubbing, dusting, and vacuuming. I want my home to be clean, but I don’t really want to work hard at it if you feel me. To appease both my lazy side and my need for clean, there are a few cleaning hacks I use to essentially trick myself into cleaning. Sneaky, but highly effective. Consider this the lazy girl’s guide to keeping your house clean, with minimal effort required.
HOME & GARDEN
belmarrahealth.com

A Longer Life Is Literally Right in Front of You

Do you want to live longer and better? Then forget about the potions and pills and just go get it. Literally. It is right in front of you. People can add years to their life just by getting off the sofa every day and going for a walk. And doing even more than that will offer even more benefits.
HOME & GARDEN
CBS Minnesota

What's leading to the early signs of fall colors?

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- There's no denying we're in the dog days of summer. However, some trees are starting to act like the seasons are changing.We wanted to know: What's leading to the early signs of fall colors? And which parts of Minnesota are on schedule? When Minnesota shows off its colorful side, Minnesotans show up to appreciate it."I love looking at a place like northern Minnesota, especially along the north shore," said Matthew Golz."Lutsen for sure," said Trent. "You get all the colors, the reds the yellows the orange, everything," his wife, Jenna, added.They just hope it's on schedule."It does...
MINNESOTA STATE
Next Avenue

Finding Reason to Stay Alive Past Age 75

At 90, a grieving widower read an essay from medical ethicist Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel and realized he's grateful for all his years, even in the face of sadness. Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel, an oncologist, medical ethicist and adviser on health care to President Obama, decided he wanted to die when he became 75 years old. He announced his intention in an essay in The Atlantic Monthly when he was 57. Emanuel saw only decline after 75, when the heights to which he had ascended would pitch downward.
HEALTH
The Enquirer-Gazette

The Enquirer-Gazette

116
Followers
103
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

The Enquirer-Gazette is a weekly newspaper, serving Prince George's County, Maryland.

 https://www.somdnews.com/enquirer_gazette/

Comments / 0

Community Policy