Let the sunshine in… safely!

My typical cleaning schedule goes something like this: tell myself I need to clean, cringe every time I see my dusty baseboards or spotty mirror, procrastinate for several more days, then embark on a marathon whole-house cleaning session that takes all day. It’s not the most efficient approach to cleaning, I know, and I’m trying to do better. But the thing is, I don’t want to invest a lot of time and effort into scrubbing, dusting, and vacuuming. I want my home to be clean, but I don’t really want to work hard at it if you feel me. To appease both my lazy side and my need for clean, there are a few cleaning hacks I use to essentially trick myself into cleaning. Sneaky, but highly effective. Consider this the lazy girl’s guide to keeping your house clean, with minimal effort required.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 2 DAYS AGO