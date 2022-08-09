Demand far exceeds monkeypox vaccine supply, Chicago's top doc says

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Chicago health officials say the city’s supply of monkeypox vaccine is increasing, but demand is still far exceeding the doses available.

Health Commissioner Allison Arwady said the city is expecting about 13,000 more doses, which her department will be distributing at clinics in Roseland, Austin and Lakeview.

There have been just over 550 cases in Chicago so far, she said. Thirty patients have been hospitalized, and no one has died.

The monkeypox outbreak is focused mostly on men who have sex or intimate contact with other men, officials said. There have been confirmed monkeypox cases in 60 of the city's 77 community areas.

Arwady speculated there likely are unreported monkeypox cases in the other 17 community areas.