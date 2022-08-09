ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Demand far exceeds monkeypox vaccine supply, Chicago's top doc says

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff Report
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GIGmt_0hAqjt6Y00

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Chicago health officials say the city’s supply of monkeypox vaccine is increasing, but demand is still far exceeding the doses available.

Health Commissioner Allison Arwady said the city is expecting about 13,000 more doses, which her department will be distributing at clinics in Roseland, Austin and Lakeview.

There have been just over 550 cases in Chicago so far, she said. Thirty patients have been hospitalized, and no one has died.

The monkeypox outbreak is focused mostly on men who have sex or intimate contact with other men, officials said. There have been confirmed monkeypox cases in 60 of the city's 77 community areas.

Arwady speculated there likely are unreported monkeypox cases in the other 17 community areas.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Vaccines
Chicago, IL
Vaccines
Chicago, IL
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois COVID-19 Vaccines
Chicago, IL
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Monkeypox#Sex#Diseases#General Health#Doc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
21K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy