Kansas City, MO

KCTV 5

Body found in Missouri River, Kansas City police investigating

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An investigation is underway after a body was found in the Missouri River near Ameristar Casino on Wednesday afternoon. A boater reportedly spotted a man’s body on a sandbar shortly before 3 p.m. The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department sent two water rescue boats...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KCTV 5

15 and 16 year old shot in Gladstone early Thursday morning

GLADSTONE, Mo. (KCTV) - Two teenage boys were shot and rushed to the hospital early Thursday morning in Gladstone. Officers responded just after 4 a.m. to an apartment complex at North Broadway and NW 68th Street in response to the shooting. There they found two teens suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The 15 year old and 16 year old were both transported to Children’s Mercy Hospital, according to Gladstone police.
GLADSTONE, MO
KCTV 5

2 minors shot in Gladstone; suspect vehicle found

A reimagined Zambezi Zinger will open at Worlds of Fun in 2023. OPFD Station 41 to live in Marty Pool House while new fire station gets built. Overland Park’s Marty Memorial fire station building has come to its end. While a new one gets built in its place, the crew will be in a temporary space.
GLADSTONE, MO
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KCTV 5

Double shooting at Swope Park pavilion during large gathering

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two men were shot at a large gathering at Swope Park early Wednesday morning, police say. Officers responded at 12:21 a.m. to the park’s pavilion on a call of a shooting. There they found two adult males suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Black Enterprise

Kansas City Man Fatally Shoots Neighbor After 10-Year-Long Lawn Mowing Feud

A Kansas City man is in police custody after fatally shooting the neighbor he spent the last 10 years fighting with over his lawn mower usage. On Monday, Samuel Avery, 42, was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action, KSHB reported. The charges came one day after Avery called the police and told them he had shot his neighbor Warner Trotter, 41, after he allegedly saw Trotter pull out his gun.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Mission Hills installing license plate readers at several intersections

MISSION HILLS, Kan. (KCTV) - Mission Hills has placed cameras at several intersections, which will allow police to log and track vehicles as a crime prevention tool. Mayor David Dickey said the city had been planning to install a few cameras for more than a year but decided to expand its network following an uptick in crime in the area, specifically burglaries and car thefts.
MISSION HILLS, KS
mycouriertribune.com

Liberty police seek to ID 4 involved in assault

LIBERTY — Police in Liberty are seeking the public's help in identifying four suspects seen in the attached photo who were allegedly involved in an assault that took place Wednesday, Aug. 10, at Interstate 35 and Kansas Street where the victim suffered serious injuries. "If you recognize them, contact...
LIBERTY, MO
KCTV 5

Caught on camera: Man steals child’s bike in Bonner Springs

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. (KCTV) - A theft in Bonner Springs is getting attention because of whom the thief stole from: A 10-year-old. When Troy Kimlin woke up and found his green and black BMX gone from his porch, his dad Josh Kimlin checked their doorbell camera video. “I was thinking,...
BONNER SPRINGS, KS

