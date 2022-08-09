Read full article on original website
Overland Park police asking for public’s help following grab-and-run theft
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - The Overland Park Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying multiple people in connection with a grab-and-run theft that happened Wednesday. According to the police, the felony theft happened on Aug. 10 in the 9700 block of Quivira Road. It appears the...
Kansas City police investigate double shooting at Swope Park during large gathering
Overland Park's Marty Memorial fire station building has come to its end. While a new one gets built in its place, the crew will be in a temporary space.
Woman charged with attempted kidnapping, eluding Kansas City police
A Kansas City woman is accused of trying to kidnap a boy who was with his father, then leading police on a chase in Jackson County.
Body found in Missouri River, Kansas City police investigating
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An investigation is underway after a body was found in the Missouri River near Ameristar Casino on Wednesday afternoon. A boater reportedly spotted a man’s body on a sandbar shortly before 3 p.m. The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department sent two water rescue boats...
Court Docs: Kansas City woman led police on chase after trying to kidnap child
A Kansas City, Missouri, woman who allegedly led police on a chase after trying to kidnap a 5-year-old has been charged in the incident.
Jackson County Executive responds following water park incident
Kansas City police investigate double shooting at Swope Park during large gathering
15 and 16 year old shot in Gladstone early Thursday morning
GLADSTONE, Mo. (KCTV) - Two teenage boys were shot and rushed to the hospital early Thursday morning in Gladstone. Officers responded just after 4 a.m. to an apartment complex at North Broadway and NW 68th Street in response to the shooting. There they found two teens suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The 15 year old and 16 year old were both transported to Children’s Mercy Hospital, according to Gladstone police.
2 minors shot in Gladstone; suspect vehicle found
A reimagined Zambezi Zinger will open at Worlds of Fun in 2023.
Grandview woman identified as victim in drowning at Shawnee pool
A Grandview, Missouri woman has been identified as the victim in a possible drowning in Shawnee, Kansas.
Two 18-year-olds killed in Raytown shooting identified
The Raytown Police Department has identified the two 18-year-old men killed in a shooting this past weekend.
Dad enters pleas in toddler’s death in Shawnee house fire
A Johnson County judge determined there is enough evidence to try Nicholas Ecker on first-degree murder and arson for son's death in Kansas.
Kansas City police investigate 2 shootings within minutes of each other
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City are investigating two shootings Tuesday afternoon. Authorities said officers were called at 2:58 p.m. to the 8000 block of Garfield Avenue on a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to...
Shawnee police investigating after woman found unresponsive in pool dies
Shawnee police investigating after woman found unresponsive in pool dies
Car break-ins reported at KCK Amazon facility
Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating nine car break-ins at the Amazon Fulfillment Center on Leavenworth Road.
Double shooting at Swope Park pavilion during large gathering
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two men were shot at a large gathering at Swope Park early Wednesday morning, police say. Officers responded at 12:21 a.m. to the park’s pavilion on a call of a shooting. There they found two adult males suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
Kansas City Man Fatally Shoots Neighbor After 10-Year-Long Lawn Mowing Feud
A Kansas City man is in police custody after fatally shooting the neighbor he spent the last 10 years fighting with over his lawn mower usage. On Monday, Samuel Avery, 42, was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action, KSHB reported. The charges came one day after Avery called the police and told them he had shot his neighbor Warner Trotter, 41, after he allegedly saw Trotter pull out his gun.
Mission Hills installing license plate readers at several intersections
MISSION HILLS, Kan. (KCTV) - Mission Hills has placed cameras at several intersections, which will allow police to log and track vehicles as a crime prevention tool. Mayor David Dickey said the city had been planning to install a few cameras for more than a year but decided to expand its network following an uptick in crime in the area, specifically burglaries and car thefts.
Liberty police seek to ID 4 involved in assault
LIBERTY — Police in Liberty are seeking the public's help in identifying four suspects seen in the attached photo who were allegedly involved in an assault that took place Wednesday, Aug. 10, at Interstate 35 and Kansas Street where the victim suffered serious injuries. "If you recognize them, contact...
Caught on camera: Man steals child’s bike in Bonner Springs
BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. (KCTV) - A theft in Bonner Springs is getting attention because of whom the thief stole from: A 10-year-old. When Troy Kimlin woke up and found his green and black BMX gone from his porch, his dad Josh Kimlin checked their doorbell camera video. “I was thinking,...
Man sentenced for shooting that ended with car crashing into building
Jackson County judge sentenced Mike Finnell to 12 years in prison. Finnell shot Anthony Taylor who then crashed into a Kansas City building.
