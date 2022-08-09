Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
17-year-olds charged as adults for shooting at GI police officers
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Two 17-year-old boys face felony charges as adults after shots were fired at Grand Island Police officers Friday. Favion Lara, of Grand Island, faces three counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, two counts of attempted assault on a police officer, unlawful discharge of a firearm from or near a vehicle, and obstructing a police officer.
klkntv.com
Grand Island Police say a man bloodied a Planet Fitness toilet & flushed needle
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A man was arrested after police say he caused quite the scene at the Planet Fitness in Grand Island this week. Authorities tell Channel 8 this all started a little after 7:00 last night. They were contacted about a man who appeared to be under...
100 pounds of marijuana intercepted during transport in Nebraska, troopers say
Nebraska Troopers found 100 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Wednesday.
norfolkneradio.com
Fail to signal leads to huge drug arrest
Two people were arrested Wednesday afternoon during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Giltner. A Nebraska State Trooper pulled over a vehicle driven by Chao Lee, age 27, and Kou Yong, age 30, both from Madison, Wisconsin, after failing to signal. During the stop, a K-9 detected a presence of a controlled substance within the vehicle.
York News-Times
Former student back in court on allegations of probation revocation
YORK – Prosper Gilpin, 20, one of four former York College students accused of beating a man, stealing his property and breaking into multiple vehicles in York, was back in court this week on allegations that he violated the terms of his probation. The now-Winnebago resident was earlier sentenced...
foxnebraska.com
Two teens charged after shots fired at GIPD investigators
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Two teens have been charged as adults after shots were fired at investigators conducting a search warrant. Omar Tax Cervantes, 17, of Alda, is charged in Hall County Court with two counts of attempted first-degree assault on an officer, three counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, one count of unlawful discharge of a firearm from or near a vehicle and two counts of being an accessory to a felony.
Kearney man killed in semi, train crash near Juniata
JUNIATA, Neb.-A Kearney man has died after his semi collided with a train near Juniata. According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office, on Wednesday morning, Ryan Nemitz, 29, was northbound in a grain truck that was fully loaded when he collided with a westbound Burlington Northern train. Nemitz was pronounced...
KSNB Local4
Search warrant leads to Grand Island drug arrest
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A 20-year-old Grand Island man is facing a distribution charge after police found drugs on him. Grand Island Police arrested Austin Swader Jr. Monday night at a home in the 200 block of South Sycamore Street. That’s near the Hall County Administration Building. GIPD...
Nebraska State Patrol alleges 100 lbs of weed found in Nissan Maxima
A trooper observed a Nissan Maxima fail to signal on I-80 near Giltner. During the traffic stop, an NSP K-9 detected the presence of a controlled substance inside the vehicle.
KETV.com
Two people arrested after Nebraska State Patrol finds more than 100 pounds of marijuana
GILTNER, Neb. — Two people were arrested after the Nebraska State Patrol found more than 100 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop Wednesday on Interstate 80. Around 1 p.m., a trooper saw a Nissan Maxima fail to signal near Giltner and initiated a traffic stop, according to authorities.
iheart.com
Troopers Find Marijuana In Nebraska I-80 Traffic Stop
Nebraska State Patrol troopers arrest two people after finding more than 100 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 80. Wednesday afternoon, a trooper saw a Nissan Maxima fail to signal on I-80 near Giltner. During the traffic stop, a Patrol K-9 swung into action, detecting the presence...
Kearney Hub
Kearney man faces prison time for kicking man in the head
KEARNEY — A judge has found a Kearney man guilty of kicking a man in the head and causing him to be hospitalized. Kamaunte McFarland, 23, pleaded no contest in Buffalo County Court to felony first-degree assault of the man in the early morning hours of Feb. 22 in the 500 block of Fourth Street. In exchange for his plea, the Buffalo County Attorney’s office agreed to not ask for more than 15 years in prison for McFarland at the time of sentencing.
1011now.com
Rallying behind retired Grand Island firefighter injured in crash
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A retired Grand Island firefighter is facing a long road ahead of him after being severely injured in a motorcycle crash. Even though Russ Bolling remains in a South Dakota hospital, his firefighter family in Nebraska is rallying behind him every day since the crash.
York News-Times
Woman who left kids at interchange to do meth is sent to prison
YORK – A 44-year-old woman, who (along with three other adults) left five kids and six dogs at the York interchange and was later found in possession of meth during a traffic stop on Interstate 80, has been sentenced to prison. Irene Lira appeared in York County District Court...
KSNB Local4
One killed in Adams County train accident
JUNIATA, Neb. (KSNB) - One person is dead after a vehicle collided with a train in rural Adams County Wednesday morning. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a person was killed in a collision with a train at 11:15 a.m. The accident happened at the Burlington Northern railroad crossing near 12th Street and Roseland Avenue, about two miles west of Juniata.
York News-Times
Geneva man sent to prison for having illegal guns
YORK – Brian L. Wilson, 50, of Geneva, has been sent to prison for three felonies in a case where he was in possession of an illegal weapon. The case began when local law enforcement officers received information from a confidential informant that Wilson was in possession of a stolen firearm. The informant gave them a probable time and location that the firearm would be in Wilson’s possession and noted he would be trying to sell it.
Occupational Health Safety
Investigation After Worker Death Leads to Citations, Proposed Penalties of $337K for Company
The waste disposal company was cited for 18 citations and was placed in the Severe Violator Enforcement Program. An OSHA investigation led to 18 citations and a proposed penalty of over $337,000 for one employer. According to a press release, OSHA initiated an investigation at Mid-Nebraska Disposal Inc. in Grand...
foxnebraska.com
Hall County building up reserves, no pay increases for jail or sheriff employees
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Pay hikes have spurred more applicants to work for the state prison system but the area’s largest jail won’t be following suit. The Hall County Board has contracts in place with both its jail employees and sheriff’s deputies. Sheriff Rick Conrad said...
Kansas man drowns in Nebraska lake
GENOA, Neb.-Authorities said a Kansas man drowned in a Nebraska lake over the weekend. At around 1:23 p.m. on Saturday, the Nance County Sheriff's Office and Genoa Fire and Rescue responded to the report of a drowning at a private lake south of Genoa. Deputies arrived and were told by...
Aurora man claims 6th Nebraska Lottery Truck$ & Buck$ Truck
Matt Mildenstein of Aurora is the sixth winner of a 2022 Ford F-150 XLT 4x4 Crew Cab Flex Fuel truck in the 27th edition of the Nebraska Lottery’s $2 Truck$ & Buck$ Scratch game. Mildenstein purchased his winning Truck$ & Buck$ ticket at Pump & Pantry #07 at 1304...
