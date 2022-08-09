Read full article on original website
WIS-TV
High speed chase in Camden, deputy and suspect sent to the hospital
CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) -A Kershaw County deputy and a suspect are in the hospital after a high speed chase in Camden. The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) said at around 1 p.m. deputies and the Camden Police Department were called to a Walmart after someone threatened to use a gun in the store.
Man arrested after assaulting woman in local Walgreens, Columbia police say
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police say they have arrested a man accused of assaulting a woman in a local Walgreens store on Wednesday night. A judge has denied bond for 30-year-old Christ Suave Davis, according to the Columbia Police Department. Shortly before 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, police say Davis...
wach.com
Police arrested man after he barricaded himself in West Columbia Residence
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The West Columbia Police Department have arrested 51-year-old old Danny Willard Smith after he barricaded himself in a West Columbia Residence. Officials say, West Columbia police responded to a domestic violence call at the 1400 block of F Avenue in West Columbia at 6:30 on Thursday, August 11.
One in custody after fatal moped crash on Farrow Road and 277
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A fatal collision at Farrow Road and 277 has lanes closed in both directions. According to a tweet from the Columbia Police Department the accident involving two people on a moped happened after 10 p.m. Thursday. Columbia Police crime scene investigators and the Richland County Coroner...
wach.com
SC deputies searching for man with possible information about homicide incident
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Orangeburg Sheriff's Office is searching for 42-year-old Huey Williams Jr., who may have information about a homicide incident. Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said “We have learned from the autopsy that the victim suffered blunt force trauma to the upper body, we need to speak with this person of interest as he may have information on the case.”
wach.com
UPDATE: Suspect in custody after he allegedly stabbed his mother
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — UPDATE: The suspect has been captured and is in custody. LOCAL FIRST | UPDATE: Boater dies after drowning in Lake Murray, coroner says. ORIGINAL COVERAGE: An active search is taking place for a man who Kershaw County deputies say stabbed his mother. According to...
WIS-TV
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: CPD searching for peeping tom suspect
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is searching for a suspect accused of peeping into windows at 1823 Devine Street. The man was caught on camera at the location peeping into multiple windows. CPD asks if anyone has any information on who this person may be to submit...
Suspect hit Richland County deputy with car, sheriff says
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said a teenage suspect hit one of his officers with a car, sending her to the hospital with serious injuries, an incident he says shows the dangers of what his deputies face. A visibly frustrated Lott talked about the incident that...
Man connected to disgraced SC lawyer has bond revoked
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A judge revoked house arrest Thursday for the man authorities say agreed to kill disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh so he could get a life insurance settlement for Murdaugh's son but ended up just grazing his head with a bullet. The decision by Circuit Judge...
abccolumbia.com
Sheriff: Deputy injured by teen driving stolen car
Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Richland Co. Sheriff Leon Lott says a deputy was injured after she was hit by a 17 year old driving a stolen car. Lott says on Tuesday SRT Operator Sarah Merriman and another deputy stopped a car that had been reported stolen on Two Notch Rd.
wach.com
Richland County Mother found guilty in role of her son's death
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Richland County jury has found Shakoya Darby guilty in her role that led to her son Princeton's death. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / 'Not fair': Grieving families, law enforcement talk impact of backlog in murder cases. Darby was found guilty of homicide by...
wach.com
SLED agents arrest woman suspected of impersonating a judge, forgery
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A woman in Aiken County was arrested Wednesday after officials say she impersonated a judge and committed forgery. The SC Law Enforcement Division say agents have arrested 26-year-old Patricia Eubanks after she allegedly made a fake court order with a superimposed copy of a judge's signature on it.
Richland County jury sentences mother for choking, later death of child
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A woman will spend the next 40 years of her life in prison following a jury's finding that the choking of her own already injured child led to his suffering and eventual death 3 years later. According to a statement from the Fifth Circuit Solicitor's Office,...
wach.com
"Prank" account posing as Lugoff-Elgin student closed
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A young man from Hawaii has been identified by the FBI and Honolulu Police after pretending to be a special needs student and sending school shooting threats, according to Kershaw County deputies. The young man in Hawaii is facing possible prosecution for creating a...
wach.com
"He had a plan in place": Sheriff provides update on deputy ambush shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff's Department provided an update on last Wednesday's ambush shooting Tuesday. According to Sheriff Leon Lott, the suspect, Frederic Westfall, drew out a plan to lure deputies in and ambush them. Westfall made two 911 calls saying a woman was being assaulted...
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies woman killed in crash on Bull Street
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department redirected traffic Tuesday after a single car collision on 277 and Bull Street. Three people, including two children, were taken to a nearby hospital, where a female victim was later pronounced dead from her injuries. The two children were not harmed. Richland...
Police update on shooting that injured two teens in Winnsboro
WINNSBORO, S.C. — Two kids were shot in the legs on Friday as they sat on the wall of neighborhood in Winnsboro. Both teens are doing well and the injuries are non-life threatening. The shooting took place around 4pm on NInth street at the entrance to the Chatham Forest...
wach.com
Mother devastated after Bull Street wreck; her second loss of a child in less than a year
COLUMBIA, SC — WACH FOX News has new details about a woman who died in a wreck on Bull Street in Columbia. Her three children, two of them who were also in the car, are now left without their mother. Tonya Parker is remembering her 24- year- old daughter...
The Post and Courier
Man arrested for fatal shooting at Columbia convenience store
COLUMBIA — A 29-year-old man was arrested on murder charges Aug. 8 for the fatal shooting outside a Columbia convenience store over the weekend, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. On Aug. 7, deputies found the body of a 23-year-old man inside the CK Mart on Broad...
Man dies following shooting in Anderson
A man died following a shooting early Tuesday morning in Anderson
