Columbia, SC

High speed chase in Camden, deputy and suspect sent to the hospital

CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) -A Kershaw County deputy and a suspect are in the hospital after a high speed chase in Camden. The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) said at around 1 p.m. deputies and the Camden Police Department were called to a Walmart after someone threatened to use a gun in the store.
One in custody after fatal moped crash on Farrow Road and 277

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A fatal collision at Farrow Road and 277 has lanes closed in both directions. According to a tweet from the Columbia Police Department the accident involving two people on a moped happened after 10 p.m. Thursday. Columbia Police crime scene investigators and the Richland County Coroner...
SC deputies searching for man with possible information about homicide incident

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Orangeburg Sheriff's Office is searching for 42-year-old Huey Williams Jr., who may have information about a homicide incident. Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said “We have learned from the autopsy that the victim suffered blunt force trauma to the upper body, we need to speak with this person of interest as he may have information on the case.”
UPDATE: Suspect in custody after he allegedly stabbed his mother

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — UPDATE: The suspect has been captured and is in custody. LOCAL FIRST | UPDATE: Boater dies after drowning in Lake Murray, coroner says. ORIGINAL COVERAGE: An active search is taking place for a man who Kershaw County deputies say stabbed his mother. According to...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: CPD searching for peeping tom suspect

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is searching for a suspect accused of peeping into windows at 1823 Devine Street. The man was caught on camera at the location peeping into multiple windows. CPD asks if anyone has any information on who this person may be to submit...
Man connected to disgraced SC lawyer has bond revoked

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A judge revoked house arrest Thursday for the man authorities say agreed to kill disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh so he could get a life insurance settlement for Murdaugh's son but ended up just grazing his head with a bullet. The decision by Circuit Judge...
Sheriff: Deputy injured by teen driving stolen car

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Richland Co. Sheriff Leon Lott says a deputy was injured after she was hit by a 17 year old driving a stolen car. Lott says on Tuesday SRT Operator Sarah Merriman and another deputy stopped a car that had been reported stolen on Two Notch Rd.
Richland County Mother found guilty in role of her son's death

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Richland County jury has found Shakoya Darby guilty in her role that led to her son Princeton's death. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / 'Not fair': Grieving families, law enforcement talk impact of backlog in murder cases. Darby was found guilty of homicide by...
SLED agents arrest woman suspected of impersonating a judge, forgery

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A woman in Aiken County was arrested Wednesday after officials say she impersonated a judge and committed forgery. The SC Law Enforcement Division say agents have arrested 26-year-old Patricia Eubanks after she allegedly made a fake court order with a superimposed copy of a judge's signature on it.
"Prank" account posing as Lugoff-Elgin student closed

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A young man from Hawaii has been identified by the FBI and Honolulu Police after pretending to be a special needs student and sending school shooting threats, according to Kershaw County deputies. The young man in Hawaii is facing possible prosecution for creating a...
Coroner identifies woman killed in crash on Bull Street

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department redirected traffic Tuesday after a single car collision on 277 and Bull Street. Three people, including two children, were taken to a nearby hospital, where a female victim was later pronounced dead from her injuries. The two children were not harmed. Richland...
Man arrested for fatal shooting at Columbia convenience store

COLUMBIA — A 29-year-old man was arrested on murder charges Aug. 8 for the fatal shooting outside a Columbia convenience store over the weekend, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. On Aug. 7, deputies found the body of a 23-year-old man inside the CK Mart on Broad...
