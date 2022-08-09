Read full article on original website
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
L.A. bans homeless camps near schools as city officials approved new lawJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
These are 5 cool places to chill out in LAVishnuLos Angeles, CA
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
You won't believe how good the Pizza is in Los AngelesVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
architecturaldigest.com
Paris Jackson Sells Topanga Home and Buys Hollywood Hills Retreat
Singer, actress, and model Paris Jackson has sold the first house she ever purchased for $2.3 million. Jackson’s estate was located in the mountains of Topanga Canyon in the rugged hills between Malibu and the San Fernando Valley. Dirt reports that she is headed to the Hollywood Hills, where she’ll reside in her newly purchased $3.8 million woodsy cabin. The estate was once owned by singer Rock Hudson. The house then fell into the hands of Canadian singer songwriter K.D. Lang, who sold the property in 2012 to Maroon 5 keyboard player Jesse Carmichael—who put the property up for sale at $4 million and eventually sold it to Jackson.
Popculture
Peek Inside Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's Iconic Los Angeles Penthouse for $1.76M
The home where Johnny Depp and Amber Heard spent much of their brief marriage is currently up for sale. Listing agents for a Los Angeles penthouse say that the penthouse apartment they are selling was where the infamous couple "spent a good amount of their time" before their separation. In photos published by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com you can now tour it for yourself.
International Business Times
Inside Ben Affleck's $30 Million LA Mansion With 7 Bedrooms, Spa And Motor Court
Ben Affleck has listed his mansion in Los Angeles' Pacific Palisades neighborhood for $30 million Tuesday, weeks after he tied the knot with Jennifer Lopez in July. The "Argo" actor and director, 49, purchased the property, which spans about 13,500 square feet, TMZ reported. The estate sits on a tree-lined...
Ben Affleck Lists Pacific Palisades Mansion for $30 Million After Wedding to Jennifer Lopez
Ben Affleck is leaving the bachelor pad life behind!. The actor, who is newly married to Jennifer Lopez, has listed his Pacific Palisades mansion for just about $30 million. Featuring seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms, the 13,500-square-foot property is located near the posh Riviera Country Club with views of the surrounding mountains.
Jennifer Lopez’s mom on her wedding with Ben Affleck: ‘Lupe has always said that Ben is her true love’
It seems Ben Affleck definitely has a great relationship with Jennifer Lopez’s mom, Guadalupe ‘Lupe’ Rodríguez, who has given her own stamp of approval to their romantic relationship and new marriage, following their unexpected wedding ceremony in Las Vegas. Now that the Hollywood couple have tied the knot and...
J.Lo Rocks Short Shorts While Out With Emme, 14, In Italy After Ben Affleck Flies Home
Jennifer Lopez scored some quality time with her 14-year-old, Emme Muniz, in Italy on July 29. The pair stepped out in Capri, with J.Lo looking beyond stylish in a pair of high-waisted shorts that had black lace trim. Her look was complete by a colorful wrap top, which tied around her waist. She had her hair pulled back into a top knot, with sunglasses on, as well as gold flip flops to keep comfortable. Meanwhile, Emme rocked slacks and a sweater, and had their headphones in during the outing. Jennifer wrapped an arm around her child to help guide Emme through the crowds of people.
Suri Cruise battles the New York heat in a white dress
Suri Cruise was photographed out in New York in a white summer dress. Cruise was photographed walking and talking on the phone as the city battles a dangerous heat wave. RELATED: Suri Cruise looks like a fashionista while out with a friend in New York ...
wonderwall.com
Suri Cruise, 16, makes movie soundtrack debut in mom Kate Holmes' new film, plus more news
Katie Holmes reveals daughter Suri Cruise, 16, sings in two of her mom's new films. It's turning out to be a big year, professionally, for Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise's daughter, Suri Cruise. As Katie recently revealed to Yahoo Entertainment, the 16-year-old graces the soundtracks of two of her mom's latest feature films. "Alone Together," in theaters and on demand now, kicks off with Suri's rendition of "Blue Moon" playing over the opening credits. The teen also lent her vocals to music on Katie's upcoming drama, "Rare Objects," out later this year. "I always want the highest level of talent, so I asked her!" gushed the "Dawson's Creek" alum," who wrote, directed and stars in the new romantic drama. "She's very, very talented," Katie added. "She said she would do it and she recorded it, and I let her do her thing. That's the way I direct in general: It's like, 'This is what I think we all want — go do your thing.'" Katie added that Suri "actually did sing in 'Rare Objects,'" which wrapped last year. "Other than that," Katie said with a laugh, "she's a 16-year-old kid doing high school."
Tom Cruise & Katie Holmes’ Daughter Makes Big Screen Debut
The daughter of Top Gun: Maverick star, Tom Cruise and former Dawson’s Creek sweetheart Katie Holmes is making her big screen debut in Holmes’ upcoming flick Alone Together. The film was written by 43-year-old homes and follows the story of strangers who are put together during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tom Cruise Is Buff In Tight T-Shirt After 60th Birthday As He Prepares To Fly A Helicopter: Photos
Tom Cruise was spotted boarding his helicopter and flying through Southwest London on July 15, and he looked dapper while doing so. The 60-year-old Mission: Impossible actor donned a tight light blue tee that accentuated his biceps and a fitted pair of dark blue jeans as he waved to onlookers before hopping into his helicopter. He completed his casual outfit with black work boots and held a black backpack in his right hand. He looked excited to be on board of his helicopter and gave another wave to fans as he prepared for take off.
People
Chris Rock and Lake Bell Hold Hands and Ride Boat During Croatia Vacation
Chris Rock and Lake Bell are enjoying the summer together!. Rock, 57, and Bell, 43, have been vacationing in Croatia, and were photographed Sunday smiling and holding hands while walking through the city of Dubrovnik. Later, they boarded a boat to continue touring the seaside hotspot. The comedian kept it...
Harper's Bazaar
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Reportedly Have Hired a Luxury Event Planner For Wedding Party
On July 16, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had a very private, whirlwind wedding in Las Vegas before jetting off to Paris for a honeymoon that doubled as a family vacation and work time for J.Lo. But that's not the end of their celebration. According to sources speaking to Page Six, the newlyweds have hired a luxury event planner named Colin Cowie to help them plan a much bigger event.
Adele Cozies Up to Boyfriend Rich Paul on Summer Getaway to Sardinia: See Vacation Photos
Escaping the heat! Adele and her boyfriend, Rich Paul, jetted off to Europe for a romantic summer getaway. The Grammy winner, 34, and the sports agent, 40, were photographed boarding a boat on the Mediterranean island of Sardinia on Tuesday, July 19, beating the sweltering weather during a fun-filled day on the water. Adele dressed […]
Kaia Gerber Made a Sneaky (and Sexy) Appearance in Austin Butler’s Latest Photo Shoot
It turns out that Kaia Gerber's modeling talents go beyond that stunning face of hers. She has also lent her photogenic skills to boyfriend and Elvis star Austin Butler's V-Man cover shoot with a sneaky, blink-and-you'll-miss-it sexy cameo. One black-and-white photo shows the leading man in a black muscle tee with his back to the camera, and a pair of disembodied woman's arms wrapped around his neck. You wouldn't know the arms were Gerber's unless you peeped her tiny wrist tattoo of lettering reading, “I know.”
‘Three’s Company’ Star Suzanne Somers Describes Unforgettable Star-Studded Nights at Studio 54
Suzanne Somers was part of Hollywood royalty in the late 70s and early 80s. She starred in the classic TV show Three’s Company and immediately became America’s sweetheart. During the same era, celebrities of all kinds rubbed shoulders at the infamous Studio 54. This week news broke that...
Valerie Bertinelli Lists Hollywood Hills Home for $2.5 Million After Divorce — See Inside!
Valerie Bertinelli is cooking up a real estate deal!. The Food Network host, 62, has listed her Hollywood Hills home for $2.5 million. Located on a famous mountaintop stretch, the ranch-style house contains three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Bertinelli originally bought the single-level home for $1.92 million, according to Dirt....
Katie Holmes Reveals Her "Very Talented" Daughter, Suri, Sings in Her New Film
Suri Cruise is stepping into the spotlight. In a July 26 interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, Katie Holmes revealed her daughter, Suri, whom she shares with Tom Cruise, sings in the actor's new film, "Alone Together." "I always want the highest level of talent, so I asked her," Holmes said, sharing...
Big Bang Theory Star Johnny Galecki Lists Home With Hollywood Past for $11.9 Million
After first putting it up for lease more than a year ago, Big Bang Theory actor Johnny Galecki has put his historic Los Angeles home up for sale. He’s asking for $11.9 million, which is a significant increase from the $9.2 million he paid for the abode in 2015. The home was previously owned by Jason Statham and before him, Ben Stiller. If the property sells at the current list price, it would be one of the most expensive homes ever sold in the celebrity-favored neighborhood, Outpost Estates, located in the eastern Hollywood Hills. Celebrities like Winona Ryder, Felicity Huffman, Russell Brand, and Madelaine Petsch reside in the neighborhood.
Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough Gush Over ‘Beautiful’ Partnership For Fresh Vine: We’re A Great Team
What’s better than sharing a bottle of wine with your bestie? Not having to worry about a scathing hangover or the price tag! BFFs Julianne Hough and Nina Dobrev sought out to create a delicious, accessible, lower carb, lower calorie premium wine brand in 2019 and they’ve done just that with their ever-expanding Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. Fresh off the release of their crisp Sauvignon Blanc, the ladies spoke in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.com about all the exciting things ahead and the incredible opportunity they’ve had to partner on this venture.
Mindy Kaling Reveals Deacon Phillippe's A-List 'Never Have I Ever' Reference: His Mom Reese Witherspoon!
Reese Witherspoon put in a good word for her son Deacon Phillippe before he joined the cast of Never Have I Ever. The show's executive producer and co-creator Mindy Kaling opened up about casting Deacon, 18, in his debut acting role after having a conversation with the Oscar winner about her son's ambitions.
