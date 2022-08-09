Read full article on original website
Related
Biden signs burn pit legislation, expanding federal health care for veterans
President Biden signed the PACT Act into law, expanding federal health care for veterans who developed illnesses after being exposed to burn pits during their service. CBS News Radio White House correspondent Steven Portnoy explains why the legislation is so significant.
Biden to sign bill to expand benefits for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will sign legislation Wednesday to expand health care benefits for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits. The bipartisan bill, known as the PACT Act, is the most significant expansion of veterans' health care and benefits in more than 30 years, a White House official said.
Here are the 11 Republicans who voted against the PACT Act, which boosts healthcare for veterans exposed to toxins during war
The 11 Republicans voted against the bill a week after 30 of their GOP colleagues had joined them in stalling final passage of the measure.
americanmilitarynews.com
Veterans’ burn pits healthcare bill passes Senate – Biden to sign
A massive veterans bill designed to expand healthcare benefits for veterans who were exposed to toxic burn pits passed in the US Senate late Tuesday. President Joe Biden said in a statement that he is looking forward to signing the bill, which he will do Monday. The Honoring Our Promise...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
U.S. Senate fails to advance burn pits bill for veterans in dispute over spending
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate came up short Wednesday in trying to move ahead on legislation that would provide health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits overseas. The bill, from Montana Democratic Sen. John Tester and Kansas Republican Sen. Jerry Moran, has been bogged down for nearly two months as U.S. lawmakers debated […] The post U.S. Senate fails to advance burn pits bill for veterans in dispute over spending appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Burn pit legislation passed by Congress, but challenges await veterans needing care
Combat veterans in South Dakota are encouraged by new legislation in Congress to expand treatment and benefits for soldiers exposed to toxic burn pits during deployment overseas, but questions remain about the federal government’s ability to effectively provide the needed health care. Those questions partly explain why Republican senators...
House to vote Friday to send a sweeping climate and health care bill to Biden’s desk
WASHINGTON — The House is expected to pass a sweeping Democratic bill to combat climate change and extend health care coverage Friday, sending it to President Joe Biden for his signature. Passing the Inflation Reduction Act would deliver a major victory for the Democratic Party less than three months...
8 New Laws from the Governor of NJ this Week
Governor Murphy signs another 8 bills into law concerning everything from car and liability insurance, cannabis, apprenticeships, county airports, retirement, and sales tax. Today, Governor Phil Murphy signed the following eight bills into law, concerning everything from automobile and liability insurance, cannabis, and apprenticeships, to county airports, retirement, and sales tax.
RELATED PEOPLE
USA: Senator Bob Casey Honoring Our PACT Act
After Republican Senators blocked passage of the Veterans Health Care Bill last week, Casey and his Democratic colleagues fought to move it forward Honoring Our PACT Act will expand VA health care to more than 3.5 million veterans. : Wolf working on rebooting $2,000 payments for some households. Promise to...
AOL Corp
Biden begins summer vacation with family in South Carolina
KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — President Joe Biden arrived in South Carolina on Wednesday to begin what is expected to be at least a seven-day vacation with members of his family. The first couple was planning to be in Kiawah Island, noted for its private beach and golf resort,...
News 12
EPA: 2 NJ towns make list of towns with high risk of cancer from toxic gas
Two New Jersey towns have made it onto a list for towns with a high risk of cancer due to toxic gas. Franklin Borough in Sussex County and Linden in Union County made the list of 23 locations. The toxic gas comes from a chemical used to sterilize medical equipment that is also sometimes used the pasteurize spices.
morningbrew.com
Bleary-eyed Senate passes historic economic bill
You know that feeling when you finally cross off a big hairy task on your to-do list that’s been sitting there forever? Democrats are luxuriating in it this morning. After 18 months of fierce negotiations—and an all-nighter on Saturday night for good measure—the Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), a milestone victory for President Biden’s economic agenda. The IRA brings major changes to taxes and healthcare, and ramps up the fight against climate change with the country’s largest ever federal investment in clean energy.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Biden signs bipartisan burn pits legislation saying it's the 'least we can do' to support veterans
President Biden signed bipartisan legislation into law on Wednesday, saying it's the "least we can do" for countless military veterans who were exposed to toxic burn pits during their time in service. During an event at the White House, Biden called the legislation "the least we can do for the...
Garnet Health announces cuts to hospital, outpatient care
The decision has left thousands of Garnet Health patients in Orange and Sullivan counties who rely on them for outpatient care scrambling to find new doctors.
Polio detected in NYC's sewage, suggesting virus circulating
NEW YORK (AP) — The virus that causes polio has been found in New York City’s wastewater in another sign that the disease, which hadn’t been seen in the U.S. in a decade, is quietly spreading among unvaccinated people, health officials said Friday. The presence of the poliovirus in the city’s wastewater suggests likely local circulation of the virus, health authorities from the city, New York state and the federal government said. The authorities urged parents to get their children vaccinated against the potentially deadly disease. “The risk to New Yorkers is real but the defense is so simple — get vaccinated against polio,” New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan said. “With polio circulating in our communities there is simply nothing more essential than vaccinating our children to protect them from this virus, and if you’re an unvaccinated or incompletely vaccinated adult, please choose now to get the vaccine. Polio is entirely preventable and its reappearance should be a call to action for all of us.”
Asbury Park Press
Neptune, NJ
8K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
The Asbury Park Press covers local news in Monmouth and Ocean counties and throughout New Jersey. Got a news tip? E-mail it to newstips@app.com.https://app.com
Comments / 0