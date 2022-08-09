Read full article on original website
NC woman sentenced to prison for defrauding clients through fake travel agency
New Bern, N.C. — A North Carolina woman was sentenced to a maximum of five years in prison for using a fake travel agency to defraud clients and steal their money, according to Craven County District Attorney Scott Thomas. Julie Ann Mincey, 58, from New Bern, was found guilty...
WITN
Washington drug trafficker gets 13 years in prison
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A Washington man was sentenced to a maximum of 13 years in prison after pleading guilty to drug charges in Craven County. District Attorney Scott Thomas says 42-year-old Gemean Moore pled guilty to three counts of trafficking in heroin, three counts of trafficking in cocaine, two counts of trafficking in meth, one count of trafficking in opium, one count each of conspiracy to traffic in heroin, cocaine, and meth, and one count each of possession with intent to sell or deliver heroin, cocaine, meth, fentanyl, etizolam, and marijuana.
wcti12.com
ENC man charged with statutory rape
In August of 2022, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Bureau started an investigation into a sexual assault involving a 12-year-old child. After an investigation and an interview with the suspect, Deriante Raquan Gooding, 18, of Distant Creek Court New Bern, was arrested for first degree statutory rape of a child under 13 and disseminating obscene material to a child under 13.
wcti12.com
Two men arrested in Onslow County on drug charges
The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office’s General Crimes Unit, Crime Reduction Team, Drug Enforcement Unit and the NCIS Special Operations Unit, conducted an undercover drug operation which resulted in the arrest of two men for selling illegal narcotics. After a drug investigation on August 9th, a traffic stop was...
wcti12.com
NC man sentenced to three decades in prison for raping, impregnating child, 12
HAMPSTEAD, Pender County — A man who pled guilty to sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl over a period of four years, eventually impregnating the child, will spend more than 30 years in prison. Wilmington ABC affiliate WWAY is reporting that Cory Ross, 29, committed the crimes while he lived...
carolinacoastonline.com
Atlantic death investigation ruled double homicide
ATLANTIC - The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the NC State Bureau of Investigation and Onslow County Sheriff’s Office crime scene unit, are currently investigating the deaths of two brothers found deceased in their home at 120 Clem Fulcher Court on Aug. 3. On Aug. 9,...
wcti12.com
Havelock man jailed for meth and heroin possession
NEW BERN, Craven County — A traffic stop led to the arrest of a man caught with meth and heroin. On Tuesday, Craven County deputies searched a vehicle during a traffic stop on U.S. 70 Highway near the Cove City exit. Scotty Hastings, 40, of Havelock is charged with...
wcti12.com
Craven County Sheriff's Office awarded 2022 Gang Association Special Achievement Award
Craven County — On August 9th, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office Gang & Gun Unit received the 2022 Special Achievement Award presented by the North Carolina Gang Investigators Association. In August of 2020, Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes kept his campaign promise by implementing Craven County’s first Gang/Gun...
wcti12.com
Man accused of selling stolen gun to pawn shop facing charges in two counties
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — A Vanceboro convicted felon banned from possessing guns has been arrested after investigators said he sold firearms to a pawn shop, one of them that was reported stolen. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit investigation began in July. Investigators said Alex Hart,...
WITN
Investigation underway into deaths of 2 brothers in Carteret County
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The State Bureau of Investigation is helping investigate the deaths of two brothers in their home in Carteret County. The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office says Phillip Fulcher, 59 and his younger brother William Fulcher, 57, were both found dead in the home that they share at 120 Clem Fulcher Court just outside of Atlantic on Wednesday.
wcti12.com
Man wanted in recent ENC breaking and entering case
KINSTON, Lenoir County — The Kinston Police Department is looking for the suspect in a recent breaking and entering. Anyone that recognizes the man involved is asked to contact the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.
wcti12.com
Jacksonville crash linked to stolen car and gunshots
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — On Tuesday, August 9th, around 5:30 P.M., Onslow County Sheriff’s Office was notified of two vehicles speeding down Piney Green Road, firing shots at each other. The vehicles were described as being in the area of Halltown Road and Piney Green. As deputies responded, another report of a single car crash was reported. According to the Sheriff's Office, the callers said that four black men jumped from the wrecked vehicle and ran away.
neusenews.com
Greene County Sheriff's Office requests public assistance
Greene County Sheriff’s Office posted the following on Facebook:. The Greene County Sheriff's Office is requesting assistance from the public in reference to two breaking and entering investigations in the Shine Area. On Friday 08/05/2022 Deputies responded to two separate breaking and enterings off of Hwy 13 South near...
wcti12.com
Arrest made in July shooting that left one man, 21, dead in an apartment
An arrest has been made in a July shooting that claimed the life of a Williamston man,. Khalil Smallwood, 19, of Windsor, was arrested Thursday night without incident after turning himself over to the Greenville Police Department's Violent Criminal Apprehension Team. Smallwood is charged with an open count of murder...
WITN
Multiple county agencies on standby for 2,000 acre fire
HOLLY RIDGE, N.C. (WITN) - More than 13 emergency response agencies from as far away as Sampson County were on standby Thursday at the Holly Ridge fire department as crews continue working to contain a 2,000 acre forest fire in Pender County. Pender County Emergency Management, the North Carolina Forest...
spectrumlocalnews.com
‘Ultimate sacrifice’: Hundreds gather for slain Wayne County deputy memorial
MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. — Sgt. Matthew Fishman, 38, served with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office for 12 years, and with the Mount Olive Police Department before that. He died Aug. 2, a day after he was shot and killed as he served involuntary commitment papers. Fishman is survived...
Investigation underway after shooting between two vehicles, crash
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Officials with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an incident where they said people in two vehicles were shooting at each other and one of the vehicles crashed. Deputies responded at around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday to a call of two vehicles traveling on Piney Green Road at a high […]
FireRescue1
Dump truck hits, kills paramedic riding his motorcycle to work, N.C. officials say
KINSTON, N.C. — A beloved Eastern North Carolina paramedic was killed when a dump truck hit him on his way to work, news outlets reported. Melvin “Dennis” Fortney III is remembered as a hard worker who taught at a community college and shared his knowledge with new colleagues.
WITN
Paramedic identified as motorcyclist killed in Lenoir County crash
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A first responder died Tuesday in an early morning crash involving a motorcycle and a dump truck. Jones County Emergency Services Director Tim Pike identified the first responder as paramedic Melvin “Dennis” Fortney, III. Fortney was riding his motorcycle when he was hit by...
wcti12.com
Marine honored for saving the life of a man who was hit by a car in Vanceboro
A New Bern Marine has been awarded the Navy-Marine Corps Commendation Medal after he saved the life of a man who was hit by a car in Vanceboro in May. According to officials with the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, U.S. Marine Corps 1st Sgt. Jefferson Ortiz, 38, was driving with his wife on Highway 43 when he noticed that traffic in front of him was coming to a halt and people were gathered in a field.
