South Haven, MI

SOUTH HAVEN EAT & DRINK

SOUTH HAVEN THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WWMTCw

Five people rescued after boat capsizes in Lake Michigan

CASCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Five people aboard a boat wound up in a costly situation after their boat capsized on Lake Michigan, Wednesday afternoon. The group of individuals were just two miles north of the South Haven pier in Casco Township when there was a loud bang before water began filling the boat, according to South Haven Emergency Services (SHAES).
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
My Magic GR

The Most Dangerous Beach On Lake Michigan In 2022

With four deaths already this summer, and nine in the last four years, this may be Lake Michigan's deadliest beach. After Two More Drownings This Week, South Haven Is Becoming A Deadly Spot. Two drownings at South Beach in South Haven on Monday brought the total of deaths on that...
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
WWMTCw

Dangerous swimming conditions return to Lake Michigan

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Whenever it's windy, it's a good bet that Lake Michigan will be fostering some big waves. It's the recipe that's ahead of us Thursday afternoon and Thursday night as northerly winds stiffen to the tune of 25-30 mph. In general, the stronger the wind and the...
MICHIGAN STATE
WZZM 13

2 people die after being pulled from Lake Michigan in South Haven

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich — Two people have died after being pulled from Lake Michigan in South Haven Monday, according to South Haven Area Emergency Services. Officials say around 12:39 p.m. Monday, police were called for two possible drownings. When they arrived, bystanders had already pulled the victims from the...
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
WXYZ

Novi man among 2 who drowned at South Haven Beach on Monday

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Two people were pulled from Lake Michigan at a South Haven beach Monday afternoon. It was later confirmed by police that both people died. Police said that a 22-year-old man from Novi and a 21-year-old woman from Columbus passed away after an unsuccessful rescue attempt.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
fox2detroit.com

Metro Detroit man among 2 dead after Lake Michigan drowning

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Novi man and a Columbus, Mich. woman drowned in Lake Michigan at South Haven's South Beach on Monday. First responders were called to the beach just before 12:40 p.m. on reports of possible drownings. Bystanders had pulled two people from the water before police and EMS workers arrived.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
MLive

Parvo-like illness killing young dogs in Northern Michigan

OTSEGO COUNTY, MI – There’s an outbreak of an unidentified parvo-like illness killing young dogs in Northern Michigan, officials said. During the past month, many dogs have gotten sick with what appears to be parvo but tests have come back negative, according to information from Otsego County Animal Shelter. Symptoms include vomiting and bloody stool. Most of the dogs have been under 2 years old and have died within three days of showing symptoms. Some of the dogs were vaccinated.
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Michigan firefighter killed by falling tree on Oregon blaze

OAKRIDGE, Ore. (AP) — A firefighter who was hit by a falling tree while battling a wildfire near Oakridge, Oregon has died of his injuries, authorities said Thursday. Collin Hagan, who was with the Craig Interagency Hot Shots from Colorado, died Wednesday of injuries he sustained while working on the Big Swamp fire in the Willamette National Forest, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management said in a statement.
OAKRIDGE, OR
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale spans 180 miles – and it’s happening this weekend

Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale – a collection of simultaneous garage and yard sales along US 12 – is happening this weekend. There are 280 locations registered with the event, which runs Friday through Sunday along US 12 Heritage Trail. The portion of the highway that runs through Lower Michigan spans 180 miles from New Buffalo to Detroit. However, the sale includes one location in Michigan City, Ind.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Washtenaw County beach shuts down again due to high levels of bacteria

WHITMORE LAKE, Mich. – Independence Lake beach has been closed for swimming until further notice by the Washtenaw County Health Department and the Washtenaw County Parks and Recreation Commission due to high levels of E. coli bacteria. The beach is located in Independence Lake County Park in Webster Township.
WHITMORE LAKE, MI

