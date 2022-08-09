Read full article on original website
Krejci reveals whether Cassidy firing influenced his decision to return
Monday was a busy day for the Boston Bruins. Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci both announced their return and signed contracts with the B's. The center duo is back together for another run at the Stanley Cup. After the Bruins fired Bruce Cassidy as head coach in June, fans wondered...
David Krejci shares true feelings to Bruins fans after shocking decision
The Boston Bruins have not only brought back to the fold Patrice Bergeron but also veteran forward David Krejci. The team announced just this week that Krejci has signed a one-year deal worth $1 million to give it another go with the Bruins. David Krejci could not have been more excited about being able to […] The post David Krejci shares true feelings to Bruins fans after shocking decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CALE MAKAR AND LOGAN O'CONNOR TAKE THE STANLEY CUP DOWN CALGARY'S BOW RIVER
The coverage of the Colorado Avalanche players' respective days with the Cup from the Keeper himself, Phil Pritchard, is one of the great traditions of hockey's offseason. In a time devoid of hockey content, it provides fans a glimpse into the personal lives of players, and it also documents all the bumps and bruises the Cup endures in a summer with hockey players.
Why Taylor Hall benefits most from David Krejci's return to Bruins
Much of the linemate talk surrounding David Krejci following his return to the Boston Bruins has involved David Pastrnak, which makes sense. Krejci and Pastrnak are two of the best Czech players in the world and played together for the Czech Republic at the World Championships earlier this year. Krejci also credited Pastrnak for helping convince him to come back to the B's after spending a year playing in his home country.
Get to know David Krejci: Stats, contract and more
David Krejci was selected in the third round (63rd overall) by the Boston Bruins in the 2004 NHL Entry Draft. Since his NHL debut with the Bruins in 2007, Krejci has become a household name amongst B's fans, playing in three Stanley Cup Final series (including a championship in 2011), and becoming one of the team's alternate captains. He's currently 17th on the franchise's all-time scoring list.
After trip back home to Czechia, Krejci returns to Bruins
BOSTON (AP) — When David Krejci decided to return to the NHL after a year playing in his native Czechia, there was only one option. With Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron deciding to play another year and fellow Czech David Pastrnak also recruiting his countryman, Krejci re-signed with Boston this week to make one more run at the Stanley Cup. “I told my agent: ‘Just get a deal done. Do what you’ve got to do, let’s just get it done. I want to be a Boston Bruin next season,’” Krejci told reporters Tuesday, a day after Bergeron had a teleconference to discuss his return. “Obviously, there was a B plan, but I never wanted to go that way,” said Krejci, who will be paid $1 million, with the potential to earn $2 million more in incentives. “I didn’t want to play anywhere else. I’m more than happy that I’m a Bruin again.”
Krejci reveals how playing with Pastrnak impacted decision to return to Bruins
David Krejci is back with the Boston Bruins, and two of his teammates -- Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak -- played a huge part in the veteran center deciding to return to the NHL. "We signed (Monday), but the decision was made a few weeks before that," Krejci told reporters...
Bruins GM gives new update on David Pastrnak contract extension talks
Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said July 13 that his team would have an "aggressive mindset" in its attempt to sign right winger David Pastrnak to a contract extension. Almost a month has passed since those comments and Pastrnak is still without an extension. He's entering the final year...
