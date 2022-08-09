ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

David Krejci shares true feelings to Bruins fans after shocking decision

The Boston Bruins have not only brought back to the fold Patrice Bergeron but also veteran forward David Krejci. The team announced just this week that Krejci has signed a one-year deal worth $1 million to give it another go with the Bruins. David Krejci could not have been more excited about being able to […] The post David Krejci shares true feelings to Bruins fans after shocking decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
markerzone.com

CALE MAKAR AND LOGAN O'CONNOR TAKE THE STANLEY CUP DOWN CALGARY'S BOW RIVER

The coverage of the Colorado Avalanche players' respective days with the Cup from the Keeper himself, Phil Pritchard, is one of the great traditions of hockey's offseason. In a time devoid of hockey content, it provides fans a glimpse into the personal lives of players, and it also documents all the bumps and bruises the Cup endures in a summer with hockey players.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Why Taylor Hall benefits most from David Krejci's return to Bruins

Much of the linemate talk surrounding David Krejci following his return to the Boston Bruins has involved David Pastrnak, which makes sense. Krejci and Pastrnak are two of the best Czech players in the world and played together for the Czech Republic at the World Championships earlier this year. Krejci also credited Pastrnak for helping convince him to come back to the B's after spending a year playing in his home country.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Boston, MA
Yardbarker

Avalanche’s Compher Set to Impress in Contract Year

J.T. Compher is skating into the last year of his contract for the Colorado Avalanche. If the 27-year-old forward needs a blueprint on how to cash in, he only has to look at a few of his teammates from last season. Career years from the likes of Nazem Kadri, Valeri...
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Get to know David Krejci: Stats, contract and more

David Krejci was selected in the third round (63rd overall) by the Boston Bruins in the 2004 NHL Entry Draft. Since his NHL debut with the Bruins in 2007, Krejci has become a household name amongst B's fans, playing in three Stanley Cup Final series (including a championship in 2011), and becoming one of the team's alternate captains. He's currently 17th on the franchise's all-time scoring list.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrice Bergeron
The Associated Press

After trip back home to Czechia, Krejci returns to Bruins

BOSTON (AP) — When David Krejci decided to return to the NHL after a year playing in his native Czechia, there was only one option. With Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron deciding to play another year and fellow Czech David Pastrnak also recruiting his countryman, Krejci re-signed with Boston this week to make one more run at the Stanley Cup. “I told my agent: ‘Just get a deal done. Do what you’ve got to do, let’s just get it done. I want to be a Boston Bruin next season,’” Krejci told reporters Tuesday, a day after Bergeron had a teleconference to discuss his return. “Obviously, there was a B plan, but I never wanted to go that way,” said Krejci, who will be paid $1 million, with the potential to earn $2 million more in incentives. “I didn’t want to play anywhere else. I’m more than happy that I’m a Bruin again.”
BOSTON, MA
Sportico

Sportico Transactions: Moves and Mergers Roundup for August 12

Welcome to Sportico’s Transactions wire, a weekly rundown of personnel, partnerships and purchases across the sports business industry. Personnel Broncos New Owners Name President The Denver Broncos have named Damani Leech as team president. Leech joins the Broncos after serving as COO of NFL International for the last three seasons. He will lead the business operations of the Broncos and Stadium Management Company, which operates Empower Field at Mile High. Leech spent the previous eight years in leadership positions at the league office with a role in growing the game internationally as well as through business development and strategy initiatives. He joined the...
NFL
markerzone.com

CALE MAKAR AND HIS BROTHER HAVING GOOD, CLEAN FUN WITH THE STANLEY CUP

The coverage of the Colorado Avalanche players' respective days with the Cup from the Keeper himself, Phil Pritchard, is one of the great traditions of hockey's offseason. In a time devoid of hockey content, it provides fans a glimpse into the personal lives of players, and it also documents all the bumps and bruises the Cup endures in a summer with hockey players.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boston Bruins
NBC Sports

Bruins GM gives new update on David Pastrnak contract extension talks

Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said July 13 that his team would have an "aggressive mindset" in its attempt to sign right winger David Pastrnak to a contract extension. Almost a month has passed since those comments and Pastrnak is still without an extension. He's entering the final year...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
25K+
Followers
43K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy