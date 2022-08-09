ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
41nbc.com

UPDATE: Car owner contacts investigators after juvenile left in critical condition following shooting

UPDATE (11:34 p.m.) – The owner of the Ford Escort has contacted and spoken with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators are still asking for your help in locating the two males who helped take the juvenile to the hospital. ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A juvenile is...
wgxa.tv

Florida man arrested in High Falls on firearms charges and stolen vehicle

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Florida man is in custody at the Monroe County Sheriff's Office following being spotted in a vehicle reported stolen in Atlanta. According to a press release from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Georgia State Patrol notified deputies that the brown Kia Soul was at the Sunoco gas station on High Falls Road and that there was a gun inside the vehicle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta#Georgia State Patrol#Convicted Felon#Sunoco#Gsp#Kia Soul
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

2 arrested after tossing footballs filled with drugs into south Ga. jail

IRWIN COUNTY, Ga. — Two people in south Georgia tried to throw a touchdown pass last week, but came up just short. The South Central Drug Task Force, which focuses on narcotics in Irwin County, says two people stuffed three footballs with drugs and other contraband. The suspects then threw the footballs into the jail in an attempt to smuggle their contents inside.
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia high-speed chase goes ‘Dukes of Hazard,’ suspect still on the run

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies in Coweta County are searching for a man wanted for a high-speed chase which went through several backyards in Grantville late last month. Brandon Daniel, 30, had his 16-year-old stepson and 14-year-old family friend in the car when he ran from law enforcement during a traffic stop around midnight on July 27, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office says.
13WMAZ

VERIFY: Yes, shots were fired near Harrison Road Walmart Tuesday

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office confirmed new details Wednesday about a chase that ended with a car wrecking in a west Macon Walmart parking lot. Tuesday, we reported about heavy police presence at the Walmart on Harrison Road in Macon. This is after 41-year-old Ronnie Albea was shot and killed in the parking lot of the store during an attempted armed robbery Friday.
41nbc.com

Bibb Sheriff’s Office provides update on ShotSpotter technology

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is providing an update on the ShotSpotter technology that’s been in place since February. The technology helps identify gunfire incidents and provides audio alerts when gunfire happens. Sgt. Santel Smith with Crime Analysis says it’s helped deputies find...
wgxa.tv

A juvenile is in critical condition after being shot on Ward St.

UPDATE: August 11, 2022 6:40 P.M. -- According to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, a male juvenile is in critical condition following a shooting that happened just before 4:00 on Thursday afternoon. Deputies responded to a call about someone being shot on Ward Street near Downtown...
Monroe Local News

Monroe man dies while fishing on Lake Sinclair

The Eatonton Messenger is reporting that Bobby McIntyre, 62, of Monroe, died Tuesday evening while fishing on Lake Sinclair in Putnam County. He is believed to have suffered a medical emergency. Click or tap on this link for the full story on the Eatonton Messenger.
wgxa.tv

Suspected gang member arrested in Butts County

GRIFFIN, Ga. (WGXA) -- Butts County Deputies, along with U.S. Marshal's, GBI, and Spalding County Deputies arrested a Griffin man on aggravated assault and gang charges. While serving search and arrest warrants, law enforcement discovered multiple firearms and took Jaquavius Bland who, according to a Facebook post from the Butts County Sheriff's Office, is a known Blood member.

Comments / 0

Community Policy