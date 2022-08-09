Read full article on original website
3 handymen swindle 90-year-old Ga. woman out of $118,000 in life savings, police say
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Three men have been charged in Floyd County for allegedly stealing money from a 90-year-old Armuchee woman. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said that Robert John Criswell, 39, of Lindale; Kyle Dewayne Dover, 28, of Cedartown; and Hunter Chase...
Children find 6-foot snake sneaking under nightstand in Georgia home, police say
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — Not all heroes wear capes. A Georgia animal enforcement officer was able to rescue a massive snake from the bedroom of a Macon home. The nonvenomous rat snake snake was found slithering its way into a Bibb County home on Wednesday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
41nbc.com
UPDATE: Car owner contacts investigators after juvenile left in critical condition following shooting
UPDATE (11:34 p.m.) – The owner of the Ford Escort has contacted and spoken with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators are still asking for your help in locating the two males who helped take the juvenile to the hospital. ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A juvenile is...
wgxa.tv
Florida man arrested in High Falls on firearms charges and stolen vehicle
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Florida man is in custody at the Monroe County Sheriff's Office following being spotted in a vehicle reported stolen in Atlanta. According to a press release from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Georgia State Patrol notified deputies that the brown Kia Soul was at the Sunoco gas station on High Falls Road and that there was a gun inside the vehicle.
Florida Woman Arrested For Throwing Raw Steak At Boyfriend
Police say an argument between the two escalated into meat slinging.
2 arrested after tossing footballs filled with drugs into south Ga. jail
IRWIN COUNTY, Ga. — Two people in south Georgia tried to throw a touchdown pass last week, but came up just short. The South Central Drug Task Force, which focuses on narcotics in Irwin County, says two people stuffed three footballs with drugs and other contraband. The suspects then threw the footballs into the jail in an attempt to smuggle their contents inside.
fox13news.com
‘Embodiment of evil’: Tampa woman accused of masterminding double murder wants out of jail
TAMPA, Fla. - A 20-year-old woman accused of planning and executing two murders wants out of jail as prosecutors fight to keep her behind bars. During a bond hearing, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office lead detective Joshua Davis described the cold and calculated killing of 23-year-old Erica Negrete Aviles. He...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia high-speed chase goes ‘Dukes of Hazard,’ suspect still on the run
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies in Coweta County are searching for a man wanted for a high-speed chase which went through several backyards in Grantville late last month. Brandon Daniel, 30, had his 16-year-old stepson and 14-year-old family friend in the car when he ran from law enforcement during a traffic stop around midnight on July 27, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office says.
VERIFY: Yes, shots were fired near Harrison Road Walmart Tuesday
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office confirmed new details Wednesday about a chase that ended with a car wrecking in a west Macon Walmart parking lot. Tuesday, we reported about heavy police presence at the Walmart on Harrison Road in Macon. This is after 41-year-old Ronnie Albea was shot and killed in the parking lot of the store during an attempted armed robbery Friday.
Sharpton puts spotlight on Georgia woman’s patrol car fall
ATLANTA (AP) — The Rev. Al Sharpton demanded a full accounting of how a Georgia woman fell from a moving patrol car after her arrest, saying at her funeral Thursday that he would seek a Justice Department review of her case if the family didn’t get answers. Brianna...
41nbc.com
Bibb Sheriff’s Office provides update on ShotSpotter technology
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is providing an update on the ShotSpotter technology that’s been in place since February. The technology helps identify gunfire incidents and provides audio alerts when gunfire happens. Sgt. Santel Smith with Crime Analysis says it’s helped deputies find...
fox13news.com
Bradenton police union accuses chief of wrongdoing
A battle is brewing between the Bradenton Police Union and the chief of police. The union accused the chief of wrongdoing.
2 Ga. sheriff’s deputies under investigation after cellphone video of arrest surfaces
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — Two sheriff’s deputies in Butts County are under investigation after video of an arrest they made at a restaurant began making its rounds on social media. Butts County Sheriff Gary Long says cellphone video shows the deputies making an arrest at Shawn O’Brian’s Road...
'It's a concern to our citizens': Jones County stores cited as sheriff's office cracks down on underage alcohol sales
JONES COUNTY, Ga. — The Jones County Sheriff's Office is cracking down on selling alcohol to minors. This week, the sheriff's office performed a compliance check to stores with alcohol licenses. Lieutenant Kenny Gleaton with the Jones County Sheriff's Office says there are 19 businesses that sell alcohol in the county.
wgxa.tv
A juvenile is in critical condition after being shot on Ward St.
UPDATE: August 11, 2022 6:40 P.M. -- According to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, a male juvenile is in critical condition following a shooting that happened just before 4:00 on Thursday afternoon. Deputies responded to a call about someone being shot on Ward Street near Downtown...
Gun goes off inside Henry County school; student found with 2 guns in bookbag
MCDONOUGH, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News has learned that school police found two guns in student’s backpack at McDonough High School on Wednesday. The school district said the police were called to the school Wednesday morning after reports of what sounded like gunshots inside the school. School...
Monroe Local News
Monroe man dies while fishing on Lake Sinclair
The Eatonton Messenger is reporting that Bobby McIntyre, 62, of Monroe, died Tuesday evening while fishing on Lake Sinclair in Putnam County. He is believed to have suffered a medical emergency. Click or tap on this link for the full story on the Eatonton Messenger.
'Gun violence hurts everyone': Bibb commissioner, residents condemn recent crimes in west Macon
MACON, Ga. — West Bibb County residents are becoming concerned about recent crime in the area. That's after two incidents in five days at the Walmart on Harrison Road. Now, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating why a car crashed into a tree at the Walmart. For more...
wgxa.tv
Suspected gang member arrested in Butts County
GRIFFIN, Ga. (WGXA) -- Butts County Deputies, along with U.S. Marshal's, GBI, and Spalding County Deputies arrested a Griffin man on aggravated assault and gang charges. While serving search and arrest warrants, law enforcement discovered multiple firearms and took Jaquavius Bland who, according to a Facebook post from the Butts County Sheriff's Office, is a known Blood member.
VERIFY: No, it is not legal to hide your identity with a mask in Georgia
MACON, Ga. — Recently, we introduced you to a scare actor haunting the parking lot and aisles of the Gray Highway Walmart. Trey Gerald's spooky looks have sparked a lot of questions, including whether his whole act is legal. We set out to verify. Our sources are Major Brad...
