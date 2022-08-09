ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATE

Two injured in crash on US-11W in Grainger County

By Octavia Johnson
WATE
WATE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vzqEZ_0hAqfx3y00

RUTLEDGE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — Two people were injured in a car crash on Rutledge Pike near Accommodation Road Tuesday, Aug. 9, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Ramon Reyes, 24, of Rutledge was driving north on U.S. 11 West when his car ran out of the lane into the right side of the roadway. According to the THP report, Reyes attempted to correct his vehicle and crossed over to the centerline into the south lane.

Reyes was reported to have hit a Ford E550 driven by Jesse Clark, 23, of Knoxville, who traveling south on U.S. 11 West on the left side of the vehicle. Clark was able to stop in the south lane.

Reyes continued north in the south lane and hit a Honda Pilot driven by Zach Hatch, 30, of Rutledge.

Wartburg teen sentenced to 60 days for fatal drag racing crash

THP report stated that Hatch left the roadway and overturned into an uncontrolled stop on the west side of the road. The report also said that Reyes came to an uncontrolled stop on the north shoulder of the road.

Reyes and Hatch were taken to Grainger EMS with non-life threatening injuries, according to THP. Clark was reported to have no injuries.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

Related
wvlt.tv

Blount Co. deputies searching for missing Clinton man

LOUISVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials announced they were searching for a missing man who was last seen in Louisville Wednesday night, according to officials with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office. The car and personal belongings of Clinton resident, 58-year-old Anthony Chris Haynes, were found on private property on Little...
WATE

Knoxville teen found after leaving home, taking car

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville teen, who was reported to have run away from home, was found in Williamsburg, Ky., on Wednesday, Aug. 10, according to East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers. Gavin Jones, 14, was reported to have left home early morning Monday, Aug. 8. Jones was also...
WATE

Tazewell police officer injured while making arrest near Elk Street

TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — A Tazewell police officer was injured while making an arrest near Elk Street Thursday, Aug. 11. Sgt. Andrew Sturgill, a Tazewell police officer, was conducting a traffic stop at the corner of Elk Street and Mimosa Street. The driver, Danny Williams, was reported to be driving a maroon Dodge Caravan with temporary Florida license plates.
TAZEWELL, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Rutledge Pike#Ford#Honda#Grainger Ems#Nexstar Media Inc
WATE

Truck driver indicted in death of Loudon County Sgt. Chris Jenkins

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A grand jury on Tuesday indicted a truck driver charged with vehicular homicide in the crash that killed Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Chris Jenkins in February. Jenkins was killed on Feb. 3 when he was struck by a tractor-trailer while trying to remove a ladder from northbound I-75 near mile […]
WJHL

KPD busts car theft rings run by minors, 33 cars recovered

‘Car Hopping” teens stole dozens of cars, police say KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A massive investigation into a string of car thefts in the area has netted several juvenile suspects and over half a million dollars being recovered, according to a Kingsport Police Department (KPD) announcement. According to a press release from KPD, nearly 50 […]
bbbtv12.com

Incident at Anderson County Jail Sends 4 to the Hospital

According to Anderson County Sheriff’s Department spokesman, Tyler Mayes, an incident at the Anderson County Jail this morning sent two jailers, a patrol deputy, and an inmate all to Methodist Medical Center for further evaluation. The deputies were possibly exposed to fentanyl. No word on whether the three deputies and inmate suffered any ill effects from the possible exposure. The patrol vehicle was cleaned out to make sure there was no residual fentanyl left over. All four were transported to MMC. Everyone has been treated and released from the hospital.
Smoky Mountain News

Missing person found dead in park

The body of a Knoxville man who went missing while traveling to Charlotte was found Friday, Aug. 5, in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Bryce Evans, 23, was last seen Sunday, July 31, and his last known location was the Cherokee area. He enjoyed hiking and camping, according to a missing persons poster.
WJHL

Vehicular homicide charges in 2021 death of ETSU grad that followed long police chase

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A driver whose car allegedly rammed another vehicle at the end of a 22-mile-long December 2021 police pursuit — resulting in the other driver’s death — has been indicted for vehicular homicide. Tusculum Police had pursued Christian James Morrow, 22, from Tusculum through Jonesborough and onto West Market Street before the […]
wvlt.tv

Man hospitalized after Pellissippi Parkway hit-and-run, report says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was hospitalized Monday evening after a hit-and-run on Pellissippi Parkway near Northshore Drive, an incident report obtained by WVLT News said. Officers reportedly responded to the scene to find a black SUV with severe back-end damage. The victim told officers that he was exiting...
Claiborne Progress

Drugs: been there, left there; not 1 more

Two local nonprofit organizations are giving drugs a run for its money with special events planned to attack the “scourge” that threatens the fabrics of our lives. Claiborne and a handful of adjacent counties in east Tennessee has long been known by law enforcement and parts of the drug underworld as a ‘drop-off’ point for drug trafficking. Stand in the Gap Coalition and Live Free-Claiborne are doing everything they can to change that moniker.
newstalk987.com

A School Bus Catches on Fire on I-40 in West Knoxville

No children were on board a school bus that caught fire on Interstate 40 as authorities continue their investigation into why the bus caught fire. WVLT reporting the Morgan County school bus caught fire on I-40 East yesterday (Monday) afternoon. Rural Metro and Loudon County crews all responded to the...
WATE

WATE

28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy