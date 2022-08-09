Read full article on original website
Laredo Sector Border Patrol together with Texas Department of Public Safety shut down stash house
LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents working with Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) successfully shut down a stash house in Laredo, Texas. The incident occurred on August 10, when agents assigned to the Laredo South Station assisted DPS with a possible stash house located on South Meadow Avenue. Through collaborative coordination, they were able to apprehend several individuals that were found inside the apartment.
Brownsville trucker stopped at border checkpoint in Jim Hogg County
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Brownsville trucker was stopped at a Border Patrol checkpoint in Jim Hogg County, which resulted in him being charged with the sexual assault of a child. This comes after agents saw that the passenger was a young girl. 44-year-old Alejandro Martinez Nava, is from...
El Salvador consulate mobile unit setting up in Zapata on Saturday
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The consulate of El Salvador will be offering services in the neighboring city of Zapata. Their mobile unit will be there offering passport services, as well as permits and consulting for Power of Attorney (POA) privileges. They are setting up at The Steak House restaurant located at 117 US-83 in Zapata on Saturday, August 13 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
500+ applicants take Laredo Police entrance exam
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - 559 applicants started the process of becoming potential Laredo Police Academy cadets. The aspiring officers took the test at the Sames Auto Arena on Wednesday morning, August 10. During this first exam, the Laredo Police Department is testing the applicants’ reading, mathematical, and comprehension skills. Those who pass the test will then move on to an agility exam.
Building catches fire in south Laredo, Border Patrol agents help
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A building catches fire in south Laredo and border patrol agents step in to help. Photos from the agency’s social media page show the roof and the outside air conditioning unit on fire. It happened on Monday, August 8, at the 300 block of Begona Court in the Santa Rita area. According to Border Patrol, agents from the Laredo South Station got to the location and checked if anyone inside the building needed help. The agency said agents also helped out neighbors reach a safe area to avoid injury.
Backpacks with school supplies distributed to Laredo students
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - 100 students at Michael S. Ryan Elementary School got backpacks filled with school supplies Thursday morning, August 11. District 4 councilmember Alberto Torres, Driscoll Health Plan, and the city of Laredo Parks and Recreation Department partnered up to distribute these materials. The supplies were collected during a back-to-school concert held over the summer. This is the fifth year in a row an event like this helps students at Laredo Independent School District (LISD). Gabriela Berlanga, the assistant principal at Michael S. Ryan Elementary School, said, “It is very important for us to continue to hold these events in order to help our students to be prepared for when they come to our campus, in order for them to be able to learn and gain more knowledge.”
Undocumented immigrants caught inside Laredo retail store
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A truck full of undocumented people is found at a local Walmart. The incident happened on Thursday at around 4 p.m. at the Walmart located on Loop 20 and Clark. According to Laredo Police, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the truck, but the...
Laredo to take part in 3-day budget workshop
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Public safety, city streets, and fixing the water system are just a few of the dozens of items that will be discussed today, tomorrow, and Friday by city of Laredo leaders. Wednesday, August 1 is the first day of the city’s budget workshop meetings. Every...
Laredo officials address losing a million dollars in phishing scam
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - KGNS News first broke the news of a cyber scam that cost the City of Laredo one-million dollars in taxpayer money. A city finance employee fell for an e-mail scam back in 2019 and it is only coming to light now after the KGNS ‘On your Side’ team investigated it.
WBCA to announce 2023 Mr. South Texas
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - While the WBCA festivities are still months away, organizers already working on next year’s celebration. The WBCA will reveal who will be next year’s Mr. South Texas. Since 1952, the WBCA has honored a person for their contributions to the growth and development of...
The City of Laredo scammed out of $1 million in taxpayer dollars
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An investigation by the ‘KGNS On Your Side’ team reveals that the City of Laredo was the victim of a phishing scam that resulted in the loss of over 1 million in taxpayer dollars. In February 2022, KGNS obtained a grievance filed by then...
Truancy officers reminds Laredo parents about consequences of student absences
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Even though the school year might just be starting, it’s never too early to start thinking about attendance. UISD and LISD are speaking out about the consequences some might face if kids miss too many days of school. It’s time to get back on track...
Rollover accident reported on I-35
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A rollover accident is reported north of Webb County Wednesday afternoon. According to officials, it happened on mile marker 35, passing the Border Patrol checkpoint. It’s been reported that three people were injured. DPS Troopers are at the scene. For more headlines. click here.
Authorities investigate San Antonio man’s connection to alleged threat against Laredo student
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating a San Antonio man’s connection to alleged threats made toward a Laredo high school student. In a statement, Laredo Independent School District said, it was notified on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, in the afternoon about an allegation of a serious threat to one of its current J.W. Nixon High School students.
Non-profit searching for ‘The Voice of Laredo’
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local organization is inviting residents to belt their lungs out and hit the high notes for a good cause. The Women’s City Club of Laredo is hosting open call auditions for its second annual ‘The Voice of Laredo’ competition. Contestants must be...
Parents concerned over bus access near new campus; UISD explains policy
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Some parents at Ricardo Molina Middle School are concerned about their children having access to a bus route. The new campus recently opened and the students had previously attended Los Obispos Middle School which had a bus stop close by because that campus was more than two miles away. Now, the new school is much closer, thus the students no longer have that option.
Accident causes closures on Highway 359
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An accident in east Laredo is causing some lane closures on Highway 359. According to the Laredo Police Department, the accident happened near Highway 359 near Old Milwaukee Road. This has prompted a temporary closure for the westbound lanes on 359. Motorists are being asked to...
Laredo school districts discuss enhanced security measures for school year
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Students are not the only ones returning to classes this week, police officers and security guards are also back in action. After the tragedy in Uvalde, thousands of parents are questioning how both school districts will keep their kids safe during the school year. Public schools...
LISD officer’s foot run over, driver arrested
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A police officer with the Laredo Independent School District (LISD) is recovering after a driver ran over his foot on Wednesday, August 10. Meanwhile, the driver accused is arrested. According to reports, the officer was identified as a 62-year-old man who was directing traffic outside of...
Laredo teachers ready for a successful year
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - With nearly 60,000 students returning to school this year, teachers have been preparing for the start of the year for several days now. Teachers and staff members play a pivotal role in a student’s success and many local educators are ready to fulfill their duties.
