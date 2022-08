Chicago-based Northwestern Medicine expanded its cancer care to Chicago's south suburbs with the opening of the Northwestern Cancer Center Orland Park Aug. 9. The health system hopes to bring the leading-edge, novel therapies from its Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center in Chicago to the area, Christopher George, MD, medical director of Northwestern's oncology program in the south and west suburbs, said in a health systems news release.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO