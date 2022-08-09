Virginia man sentenced for crossing West Virginia state lines to engage in sexual activity with a minor
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A man from Virginia has been sentenced to prison for traveling across state lines to engage in illicit sexual activity with a minor.
According to the United States Department of Justice, Austin James Quesenberry, 28, of Dublin Virginia will spend the next three years and 10 months in prison followed by a 10-year supervised release. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.Barboursville man arrested for allegedly planting cameras in exchange student’s bathroom, bedroom
Court documents say Quesenberry traveled to St. Albans, West Virginia on Dec. 21, 2021 to meet who he believed to be a 14-year-old girl with the intent of engaging in illicit sexual activity. He also sent sexually explicit videos of himself to the person he thought to be a minor.
Quesenberry pleaded guilty to the charges in March 2022 .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.
Comments / 0