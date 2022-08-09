ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Two more sharks spotted at Rockaway Beach as ‘scary’ sightings, attacks surge in NY

By Brooke Steinberg
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MKhYH_0hAqf6o400

The latest “Jaws” sequel is playing out at Rockaway Beach.

In yet another shark sighting in New York this summer, two of the sea beasts were spotted swimming in the waters off the Queens beach on Monday, according to ABC 7 .

“It’s scary, I’ve never heard of sharks being out here like this before,” one beachgoer told ABC 7.

Drone footage captured last Wednesday showed a shark feeding on bunker fish 150 feet from the shore off Beach 73rd Street — in just one of 15 shark sightings caught on video that day.

Shark attacks have been extremely prevalent this summer, with multiple incidents happening around the globe and a rising presence in New York waters .

In the past week, an 8-year-old boy was bitten on both legs in the Bahamas while drone footage captured two swimmers within feet of a 7-foot shark in Florida.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2evMaB_0hAqf6o400
A warning about strong rip currents has been issued to swimmers at Rockaway Beach.
ABC 7 NY

Earlier this summer, Jones Beach put a ban on swimming after two sharks were spotted, and in another instance, drone footage spotted great whites just 100 feet off the shore of New York beaches. Rockaway Beach also shut down for summing in July due to shark sightings.

The rise in shark attacks have even been driving beach lovers to the pool instead of the ocean.

But sharks aren’t the only thing keeping people away from the ocean.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AJ1Gv_0hAqf6o400
Two sharks were spotted were spotted at Rockaway Beach on Monday morning.
ABC 7 NY

A warning about strong rip currents has been issued to those planning to swim, as rip currents can take even the most experienced swimmers out to sea.

Lifeguards at Jones Beach made more than 100 serious rescues Sunday, ABC 7 reported.

John Hurley, a lifeguard at Jones Beach, told the outlet that he rescued a man from a rip current Sunday.

“I was able to spot the rip current before he was really struggling, and really going under,” he said.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Complex

Drone Footage Shows Killer Whales Devouring Great White Shark

Shark Week fans are in for a treat, after drone footage recorded a pod of orca whales killing a great white shark in South Africa’s Mossel Bay. The footage, courtesy of the Daily Beast, will air on Thursday night during Disovery’s Shark Week, promising viewers as thrilling conflict between killer whale and a great white. The video supports a theory among scientists that great white sharks have been in the process of fleeing their usual habitats because they’re being hunted by orcas.
ANIMALS
LADbible

Man Left With Shredded Leg After Horror 'Shark Attack' As Beach-Goers Warned To Flee Shallow Waters

A man was left with his leg ‘shredded’ following a suspected shark attack at a beach in Florida. You can see footage of sharks spotted at a nearby Florida beach here:. Beachgoer Robert Alexander said he heard people screaming while off the popular coastline in Jacksonville, Florida, US, on 30 July and claims to have spotted the shadow of a 7ft-long ‘shark-like figure’ in the water.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Anita Durairaj

The most dangerous lake in the U.S. is known for its deadly currents

Lake MichiganPhoto by Nwbeeson; CC-BY-SA-4.0 International. Lake Michigan is considered to be one of the deadliest lakes in the world. According to The Travel , Lake Michigan is also the most dangerous lake in the United States. The biggest reason for this is due to its swift currents. The lake's shoreline configuration is thought to increase the risk of deadly currents.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Rockaway Beach, NY
State
New York State
State
Florida State
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Pets & Animals
Queens, NY
Pets & Animals
City
Queens, NY
City
Florida, NY
Queens, NY
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaches#Shark Attacks#Shark Week#Jones Beach#Abc 7 Ny
IFLScience

Shark Filmed Strolling On Land Like It’s No Big Deal

If you’re scared of sharks, you can always not go in the ocean. If you’re really scared of sharks, however, there are a few islands you should avoid as well, because there are places they sometimes come onto land. Footage of one doing just that has gone viral, although it’s probably too small and cute to put you off a visit. It’s not the first time something like this has been documented, but it’s still an amazing sight.
ANIMALS
The US Sun

Urgent shark warning over fears Great Whites could strike in huge numbers off popular beach

BEACHGOERS have been warned to stay clear from a popular beach after growing concerns a rotting whale carcass could attract hungry sharks to the area. Authorities in Victoria issued a “Dangerous Animal” warning for Big Beach near Mallacoota as the Department of Environment Land Water and Planning Wildlife continue to monitor a dead whale that could spark a deadly shark infestation.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
Outsider.com

Lobster Fisherman Hauls in Terrifying Wolf Fish That Wants to Bite His Face Off: VIDEO

In bizarre outdoor news, lobster fisherman Jacob Knowles posted a video on Instagram of a wolf fish he hauled up in one of his lobster traps. To me, the uninitiated, this looks less like a fish and more like a claymation rendering of what someone thought something called a “wolf fish” might look like. It’s gross, terrifying, and fascinating. I can’t look away, even though I really want to.
ANIMALS
UPI News

Gargantuan 2-story waves cause chaos along southern Hawaii coastline

July 19 -- A historic south swell impacting Hawaii has spawned massive waves along the island state's southern shores over the weekend, with the massive swells crashing a wedding party and breaking over two-story apartments. According to the National Weather Service, south-facing shores were at risk of experiencing waves that...
HAWAII STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
54K+
Followers
42K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy