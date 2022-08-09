A Breaux Bridge woman and her son were shot and injured following a dispute with a group of juveniles Monday, the Breaux Bridge Police Department said. The shooting happened in the area of Railroad extension off Dorset Street around 7 p.m. Monday. There was a dispute involving the woman, her child and a group of juveniles when guns were pulled and shots were fired. The woman and her son were both struck in the leg and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Breaux Bridge Police Chief Rollie Cantu said.

BREAUX BRIDGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO