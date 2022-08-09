Read full article on original website
Related
theadvocate.com
Three Acadiana men caught with 49 red snapper in Vermilion Parish, authorities say
Three Acadiana men were cited by Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries agents for illegally possessing 49 red snapper and an undersized cobia, authorities said. Craig Hebert, 63, of Maurice, Eric Couvillion, 67, of Breaux Bridge, and Matthew Dehart, 31, of Abbeville, were cited FRiday for fishing violations in the Gulf of Mexico in Vermilion Parish.
Abbeville Meridional
Task Force makes several arrests in Vermilion Parish
According to Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Public Information Officer Eddie Langlinais, the Vermilion Municipal and Sheriff’s Narcotics Task Force made the following arrests for narcotics related offenses within the parish. • Daniel Trahan, (DOB: 8-30-1977 of Abbeville), was arrested in Abbeville and charged with the following:. •...
Lake Charles American Press
Body of missing canoeist recovered from Ouiska Chitto Creek
A 37-year-old Basile man is believed to have drowned in the Quiska Chitto Creek, just west of Oberlin, on Monday. Christopher Ceaser was canoeing with his son before he went missing in the water, according to Allen Parish Sheriff Doug Hebert. The Sheriff’s Office along with search teams from area...
Woman Found Unresponsive Inside Vehicle in St. Landry Parish Now Confirmed Dead
Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz has confirmed the death and identity of a woman initially found unresponsive in a vehicle in the Melville area this past Sunday (8/7/22). Woman Found Unresponsive In Vehicle St Landry Parish. According to the official press release, Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz is confirming that on Sunday,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Two people sought in theft over $7K from St. Mary Parish business
Morgan City Police say they need the public's help identifying two suspects involved in a theft from a local business.
KPLC TV
Officials identify body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Allen Parish officials have identified the body recovered today from Whiskey Chitto Creek. The body of Basile man Christopher Ceaser, 37, was found around 11 a.m., according to the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office. Ceaser was reported missing evening Monday evening. Authorities then began searching...
klax-tv.com
Louisiana Levee Bike Path Proposed, First Leg from Boyce to Marksville
Yesterday afternoon the police jury heard a presentation on a project to create bike trails on Louisiana Levees. The overall plan stretches from Shreveport to the Gulf but the phase that concerned the police jury is a 62 mile path from Boyce to Alexandria. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey was there and has this report.
KPLC TV
One in custody following carjacking, police chase
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - One person is in custody following a carjacking and police chase in Lake Charles, authorities said. The carjacking took place on Opelousas Street around 5 p.m., according to Kayla Vincent, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office put out a BOLO...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Armed and Dangerous: Deputies search for wanted Louisiana man
The Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office (EPSO) is asking for the public's help in finding a wanted man considered armed and dangerous.
Smalls Sliders, A Baton Rouge-based Franchise Is Coming Soon To Lafayette, Statewide, Nationwide
Baton Rouge-based franchise, Smalls Sliders is coming soon to Lafayette, Louisiana near Costco in the Ambassador Town Center Phase 2 development Between Kaliste Saloom & Verot School Road. Smalls Sliders is based on a simple concept of serving small, premium cooked-to-order cheeseburger sliders with beef, cheese, pickles, and “Smauce” in...
Acadia Crime Stoppers looking for suspects in Mermentau home burglary
Detectives with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office are looking for suspects in a July 15 home burglary on U.S. 90 near Mermentau.
West Side Journal
Lower speed limits, stiffer fines in effect for Atchafalaya bridge
Lower speed limits are now in effect – along with higher fines – for the stretch of Interstate 10 along the Atchafalaya Basin twin span. Signs along the 18-mile corridor between Ramah in Iberville Parish and St. Martin Parish near Henderson are part of a three-phase process, in response to Senate Bill 435/ACT 426 that established the Atchafalalya Basin Bridge as a highway safety corridor.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Iberville Sheriff's Unit Blows By Motorist Doing Speed Limit Just Days After New Basin Bridge Fines Go into Effect
With fines doubling under a new Atchafalaya Basin Bridge speeding law that recently went into effect, motorists are on higher alert in more ways than one.
Griffin vs. Lafayette Consolidated Government: Former interim chief wants answers
Former interim police chief, Wayne Griffin, who was appointed in October 2021 and later fired in January of this year, wants his police job back.
theadvocate.com
Breaux Bridge mother, son shot and injured during dispute with group of juveniles
A Breaux Bridge woman and her son were shot and injured following a dispute with a group of juveniles Monday, the Breaux Bridge Police Department said. The shooting happened in the area of Railroad extension off Dorset Street around 7 p.m. Monday. There was a dispute involving the woman, her child and a group of juveniles when guns were pulled and shots were fired. The woman and her son were both struck in the leg and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Breaux Bridge Police Chief Rollie Cantu said.
New Iberia Girl Missing, Authorities Ask for Your Help
A New Iberia girl is missing and authorities are hoping that you have information on her whereabouts.
theadvocate.com
Policeman's son convicted in 1979 double homicide to go free, but must leave Louisiana
After 42 years behind bars, a Baton Rouge man sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the 1979 killing of his roommate and another friend will go free. Louisiana’s Board of Pardons and Parole voted 2-1 Monday to release David Chenevert, who had agreed to spend...
Mother, son shot in Breaux Bridge
Breaux Bridge Police Department is on the scene of a shooting.
KPLC TV
Jennings replica oil derrick reconstructed
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - Another small sign of recovery popped up in Jennings this week as a local Jennings landmark was reconstructed. Like many structures, the Jennings oil derrick at the visitor’s center just off I-10 was damaged during Hurricane Laura. Workers say there were some portions of the...
Comments / 0