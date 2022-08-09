Infestation of invasive spotted lanternfly species found in Mass. city

Spotted lanternfly (USDA)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Agricultural officials in Massachusetts are asking the public to look out for an invasive insect species after an infestation was found in Springfield last week.

The Department of Agricultural Resources says the spotted lanternfly is a sap-feeding insect that can damage more than 100 host plants, including grapevines, maples, hops and blueberries. It also has the potential to negatively impact outdoor recreation through the swarming behavior that happens during mating season.

Inspectors are surveying the area around Springfield to determine the extent of the infestation. Officials say cities like Springfield with large industrial areas are especially at risk of lanternfly introductions, as the insect can hitchike on trucks and other transportation methods from other states.

Urban and industrial areas also typically have large populations of the spotted lanternfly’s preferred host plant, tree-of-heaven.

“With new populations of the spotted lanternfly likely to pop up more and more frequently as the invasive pest becomes established across the northeast, it is critical that we all remain diligent in identifying them early on,” said Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources Commissioner John Lebeaux. “Anyone who sees this pest is asked to report it promptly. Early detection will help limit the spread of spotted lanternfly and give orchards, farms, and other growers time to prepare.”

The public should look for both adult insects - large gray bugs, about one inch long, with black spots and red underwings - as well as nymphs - younger, wingless insects that are red with black and white markings.

Anyone who has recently received goods or materials from Connecticut, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia, where the insect is known to have been introduced, should be on the lookout. If a spotted lanternfly is found, the public is asked to take a photo or collect the specimen and report the sighting using MDAR’s online reporting form.

