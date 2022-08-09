The Maple Grove City Council will consider approval of a new facility that will provide a level of senior care that’s seeing increased demand. The proposal calls for a 21,000-square-foot single-story building with 32 private suites for elderly residents. Twenty of the suites would provide assisted living with the other 12 providing memory care. It would be located behind the Hy-Vee grocery store in the southwest portion of the city.

MAPLE GROVE, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO