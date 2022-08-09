Read full article on original website
What Makes Writing Good?
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls Getaway
Kobenz Talks Latest Single, Working with Katy Rose, and Much More
Five local restaurants in Minnesota have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire state
"He tried to kill me in front of my kids" victim yells at BLM protesters in Andrew "Tekle" Sundberg shooting
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Considers Relaxing Garbage Can Storage Ordinance
Brooklyn Park is collecting feedback on a proposed change to its waste container storage ordinance. Under the proposed change, garbage cans could be stored along the side of single- and two-family properties. The city’s current ordinance allows garbage cans to be stored inside a garage or in the back yard. Trash containers can also be placed by the curb starting at 3 p.m. before collection day.
ccxmedia.org
Tenants at New Hope Apartment Building Raise Concerns
Tenants at a New Hope apartment building are raising concerns, saying work orders are not being met and staff is mistreating them. Tyrone Murphy has lived at Kings Manor in New Hope for about 11 years but that changed recently after he received an eviction letter. The letter, dated June...
ccxmedia.org
Maple Grove City Council to Consider Approval of Senior Care Facility
The Maple Grove City Council will consider approval of a new facility that will provide a level of senior care that’s seeing increased demand. The proposal calls for a 21,000-square-foot single-story building with 32 private suites for elderly residents. Twenty of the suites would provide assisted living with the other 12 providing memory care. It would be located behind the Hy-Vee grocery store in the southwest portion of the city.
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Center 2022 Primary Results
GRAVES AND ELLIOTT ADVANCE IN BROOKLYN CENTER MAYOR’S RACE. Brooklyn Center voters advanced incumbent mayor Mike Elliott and council member April Graves to the general election race for mayor, with Graves coming out on top with 1219 votes over Elliott’s 1060. Mayor Mike Elliott is finishing his first...
ccxmedia.org
Rockford Road Library in Crystal Temporarily Closes
Rockford Road Library in Crystal is closing temporarily for parking lot maintenance. Crews began work on the east parking lot Tuesday, meaning the library will be closed until early September. All holds will be sent to Golden Valley Library. Crews will begin work on the west parking lot next year.
ccxmedia.org
Mark Bruley Named Lone Finalist for Brooklyn Park Police Chief
Brooklyn Park has narrowed down the field of candidates for the city’s police chief position to one person, Deputy Chief Mark Bruley. Bruley has been serving the community for 27 years. He has served as a spokesperson and was also instrumental in establishing the annual Cops and Kids fishing program, which introduces young people in Brooklyn Park to fishing. The city conducted a nationwide search and has interviewed five total candidates.
ccxmedia.org
Robbinsdale 2022 Primary Results
Robbinsdale voters narrowed down the list of city council candidates in Tuesday’s primary. In the race to represent Ward 3, Mia Parisian and David Robins advanced to the November ballot. Parisian won 222 votes followed by Robins with 108. Candidates Wreh, Strater, Ulbrich, and Healy also filed for the race to replace George Selman. Selman served for four terms and did not file for re-election.
ccxmedia.org
Annual IgboFest Celebration will Showcase Diversity in Brooklyn Park.
Saturday in Brooklyn Park, people are invited to a celebration of the northwest suburbs’ diverse African culture. “It’s an atmosphere where you need to come with your family, just relax and have fun all day,” said Elvis Abanonu, the chairman of IgboFest 2022. This weekend, North Hennepin...
ccxmedia.org
Hmong Sisters Serve as First-Time Election Judges in Brooklyn Center
On primary Election Day in Brooklyn Center, a somewhat steady stream of people made their way to the community center’s Constitution Hall to perform their civic duty. “It was slow this morning, but it’s picking back up,” said Yong Cheng Yang, a first-time election judge. On Tuesday,...
ccxmedia.org
Osseo School District Grapples with Teacher Shortage
Students will head back to the classroom in a few weeks. Within that short amount of time, Minnesota’s fifth-largest school district will try to actively recruit teachers. “I would imagine as we fill some of those positions, there will be other ones that open up, and we’ll keep needing to fill them,” said Kelly Wilson, Education Minnesota Osseo President.
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Police Raise Concerns About Rise of ‘Ghost Guns’
Brooklyn Park police are concerned about a rise in so-called “ghost guns.” Officials say they are seeing a significant increase of these types of weapons being used in crimes. A ghost gun is a privately manufactured firearm. Some people use 3D printers or purchase kits to make them....
ccxmedia.org
Golden Valley Police Search for Two Armed Men Who Robbed Walgreens
The Golden Valley Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two men involved in an armed robbery at Walgreens off Winnetka Avenue. Police say two men with firearms robbed Walgreens and forced a clerk to open a prescription safe. “Two suspects that came in had masks...
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Police Investigating Multiple Shots Fired
Brooklyn Park police are investigating a case of multiple gunshots fired overnight in a residential area about a half mile from Central Park. A 911 caller reported seeing someone fire three gunshots at the corner of 84th and Yates Avenues. The call came in at about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. After...
ccxmedia.org
Complaint: Brooklyn Center Police Arrest Suspect Who Pulls Out Gun
Brooklyn Center police arrested a suspect who pulled out a gun from his waistband, according to criminal charges filed Tuesday. Justice Valentino, 28, is charged with illegal possession of a firearm due to previous felony convictions. According to the criminal complaint:. Police initially noticed Valentino swerving between east and westbound...
ccxmedia.org
Maple Grove’s Brad Davison to Start Pro Basketball Career in Europe
After five memorable years playing for the University of Wisconsin, former Maple Grove High School basketball star Brad Davison is headed to Europe. Davison has signed to play for BC Nevezis in the Lithuanian Basketball League. Davison earned second team all Big 10 honors as a senior in the 2021-22...
