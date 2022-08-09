ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osseo, MN

ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Park Considers Relaxing Garbage Can Storage Ordinance

Brooklyn Park is collecting feedback on a proposed change to its waste container storage ordinance. Under the proposed change, garbage cans could be stored along the side of single- and two-family properties. The city’s current ordinance allows garbage cans to be stored inside a garage or in the back yard. Trash containers can also be placed by the curb starting at 3 p.m. before collection day.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
ccxmedia.org

Tenants at New Hope Apartment Building Raise Concerns

Tenants at a New Hope apartment building are raising concerns, saying work orders are not being met and staff is mistreating them. Tyrone Murphy has lived at Kings Manor in New Hope for about 11 years but that changed recently after he received an eviction letter. The letter, dated June...
NEW HOPE, MN
ccxmedia.org

Maple Grove City Council to Consider Approval of Senior Care Facility

The Maple Grove City Council will consider approval of a new facility that will provide a level of senior care that’s seeing increased demand. The proposal calls for a 21,000-square-foot single-story building with 32 private suites for elderly residents. Twenty of the suites would provide assisted living with the other 12 providing memory care. It would be located behind the Hy-Vee grocery store in the southwest portion of the city.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Center 2022 Primary Results

GRAVES AND ELLIOTT ADVANCE IN BROOKLYN CENTER MAYOR’S RACE. Brooklyn Center voters advanced incumbent mayor Mike Elliott and council member April Graves to the general election race for mayor, with Graves coming out on top with 1219 votes over Elliott’s 1060. Mayor Mike Elliott is finishing his first...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
ccxmedia.org

Rockford Road Library in Crystal Temporarily Closes

Rockford Road Library in Crystal is closing temporarily for parking lot maintenance. Crews began work on the east parking lot Tuesday, meaning the library will be closed until early September. All holds will be sent to Golden Valley Library. Crews will begin work on the west parking lot next year.
ccxmedia.org

Mark Bruley Named Lone Finalist for Brooklyn Park Police Chief

Brooklyn Park has narrowed down the field of candidates for the city’s police chief position to one person, Deputy Chief Mark Bruley. Bruley has been serving the community for 27 years. He has served as a spokesperson and was also instrumental in establishing the annual Cops and Kids fishing program, which introduces young people in Brooklyn Park to fishing. The city conducted a nationwide search and has interviewed five total candidates.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
ccxmedia.org

Robbinsdale 2022 Primary Results

Robbinsdale voters narrowed down the list of city council candidates in Tuesday’s primary. In the race to represent Ward 3, Mia Parisian and David Robins advanced to the November ballot. Parisian won 222 votes followed by Robins with 108. Candidates Wreh, Strater, Ulbrich, and Healy also filed for the race to replace George Selman. Selman served for four terms and did not file for re-election.
ROBBINSDALE, MN
ccxmedia.org

Osseo School District Grapples with Teacher Shortage

Students will head back to the classroom in a few weeks. Within that short amount of time, Minnesota’s fifth-largest school district will try to actively recruit teachers. “I would imagine as we fill some of those positions, there will be other ones that open up, and we’ll keep needing to fill them,” said Kelly Wilson, Education Minnesota Osseo President.
ccxmedia.org

Golden Valley Police Search for Two Armed Men Who Robbed Walgreens

The Golden Valley Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two men involved in an armed robbery at Walgreens off Winnetka Avenue. Police say two men with firearms robbed Walgreens and forced a clerk to open a prescription safe. “Two suspects that came in had masks...
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Park Police Investigating Multiple Shots Fired

Brooklyn Park police are investigating a case of multiple gunshots fired overnight in a residential area about a half mile from Central Park. A 911 caller reported seeing someone fire three gunshots at the corner of 84th and Yates Avenues. The call came in at about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. After...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
ccxmedia.org

Complaint: Brooklyn Center Police Arrest Suspect Who Pulls Out Gun

Brooklyn Center police arrested a suspect who pulled out a gun from his waistband, according to criminal charges filed Tuesday. Justice Valentino, 28, is charged with illegal possession of a firearm due to previous felony convictions. According to the criminal complaint:. Police initially noticed Valentino swerving between east and westbound...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
ccxmedia.org

Maple Grove’s Brad Davison to Start Pro Basketball Career in Europe

After five memorable years playing for the University of Wisconsin, former Maple Grove High School basketball star Brad Davison is headed to Europe. Davison has signed to play for BC Nevezis in the Lithuanian Basketball League. Davison earned second team all Big 10 honors as a senior in the 2021-22...
MAPLE GROVE, MN

