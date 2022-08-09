ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guthrie County, IA

Guthrie County Supervisors Open Transfer Station Maintenance Building Bids

By Tom Robinson
 2 days ago
(Guthrie Center) The Guthrie County Board of Supervisors conducted a bid opening on Tuesday morning for the Transfer Station Maintenance Building construction project.

Guthrie Deputy Auditor Bryann Marsh says the two bids came from Irlmeier Construction and Gingerich Structures. Marsh says the supervisors did not take any action.

Irlmeier’s bid is $255,063, which does not include footings and $283,140 with footings. The company also submitted a bid of $17,859 for closed cell insulation if the county chose to add this to either of the bids.

Gingerich Structures submitted to the county three options. The lowest bid with no footings and open cell insulation was $281,400. The offer with foundations and open cell insulation is $293,300. The third option with footings, and hard cell insulation is $315,200.

