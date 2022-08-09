The Board of Selectmen is investigating the feasibility of providing cost of living adjustments (COLA) to select retirees of the Guilford Police Department (GPD). “We decided not to act on it at this point. We are looking for more information, relative to the options we have in terms of awards. Can we make some awards to some? Can we make selected awards based on the time folks retired?” First Selectman Matt Hoey said. “So, we are going to look at all of the data relative to the folks who are enjoying their retirement at this point, to see when they came on and so forth. It may be an opportunity to fine tune a cost of living adjustment if we decide to offer one at all.”

