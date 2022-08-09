Read full article on original website
Related
zip06.com
Charter Public Hearing Set for Aug. 17
The newly formed Charter Revision Commission (CRC) will hold a public hearing at Town Hall on Wednesday, Aug. 17 at 6 p.m. The hearing will allow the public the opportunity to weigh in on any potential changes to the Town Charter. The Town Charter is a document that outlines the...
New Haven Independent
Ansonia Now Has 'The Mammone Rule' To Circumvent The Rules
ANSONIA — On July 12, the Ansonia Board of Alderman unanimously approved the sale of Olson Drive to a developer for privatized use, despite a majority of Ansonia residents who attended the public hearing voicing valid concerns or direct opposition to the sale. I am not surprised by the actions of the Board, as public hearings usually are nothing more than going through the motions, with this mayor and administration doing whatever they want. Despite their routine disregard for public concerns, I am still flabbergasted by the events that occurred just prior to the vote to sell the property.
New Britain Herald
After failing to be endorsed by Democratic Town Committee, Newington registrar of voters decides to petition for spot on ballot
NEWINGTON – After not being endorsed by the Democratic Town Committee this year, longtime Registrar of Voters Marie Fox has decided to petition for a spot on the Nov. ballot. Fox, who has served as the Town’s Democratic Registrar for over 30 years, will be kicking off her campaign...
zip06.com
PD Pension Issues Decision Tabled
The Board of Selectmen is investigating the feasibility of providing cost of living adjustments (COLA) to select retirees of the Guilford Police Department (GPD). “We decided not to act on it at this point. We are looking for more information, relative to the options we have in terms of awards. Can we make some awards to some? Can we make selected awards based on the time folks retired?” First Selectman Matt Hoey said. “So, we are going to look at all of the data relative to the folks who are enjoying their retirement at this point, to see when they came on and so forth. It may be an opportunity to fine tune a cost of living adjustment if we decide to offer one at all.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Britain Herald
After working his way up from part-time janitor to superintendent of Public Works, Mike Thompson retires after 35 years with city
NEW BRITAIN – He started his career 35 years ago as a part-time janitor at the City’s Public Works Yard. From there, Mike Thompson worked his way through the ranks, and on Aug. 1 of this year, retired as Superintendent of Public Works. “We’re really grateful for the...
zip06.com
CT Land Conservation Council Awards Bill Horne for Excellence in Conservation
The Branford Land Trust (BLT) is thrilled to announce that Bill Horne has been awarded the 2022 Katchen Coley Award for Excellence in Conservation by the Connecticut Land Conservation Council (CLCC). This prestigious award recognizes “an individual fiercely devoted to land conservation whose long-term volunteer service has furthered the work of one or more conservation organizations and serves as an inspiration to others to continue to ‘fight the good fight’ with passion and tenacity in support of land conservation and the environment.”
NHPS Turns Out Of State For Cleaning Schools
The Board of Education voted to hire a new cleaning contractor for its schools this coming year, ditching a local Black-owned firm in favor of a Massachusetts-based company. That vote took place at the board’s regular biweekly meeting, held Monday night on Zoom. The board voted 6 – 1 in favor...
New Britain Herald
Opponents of a future train station in Newington are bringing concerns to elected officials
NEWINGTON – Opponents of a future train station in town are bringing their concerns to elected officials this summer. Newington resident and property owner Dr. Stuart Calle rallied neighbors in an effort to halt this project before it begins, among other drivers to his “NEWington HOMETOWN” campaign.
zip06.com
Moira Rader Wins Democratic Primary for 98th District
Today, Moira Rader declared victory in the Democratic primary for State Representative in the 98th District. The district includes most of Guilford and two eastern districts in Branford including the neighborhoods of Stony Creek and Pine Orchard. The current State Representative, Democrat Sean Scanlon, is not running for reelection and is the Democratic nominee for State Comptroller.
ctexaminer.com
Beacon Falls Mobile Home Residents to Petition for Fair Rent Commission, Air Grievances
BEACON FALLS —Tenants from the River’s Edge Mobile Home Community in Beacon Falls are petitioning the town to create a Fair Rent Commission after the community’s owner, Athena, raised tenants’ rents by $50 a month, an increase of about 10 percent. At a Board of Selectmen...
Register Citizen
Decades in the works, ‘city within a city’ project set to begin in Windsor
WINDSOR — A 650-acre mixed-use development is coming to the site of a former brownfield. Great Pond Village, located off of Day Hill Road, entered its next phase Tuesday after two decades of planning and brownfield redevelopment challenges delayed the project. The total investment in the phase is $14.4 million. The first phase of the project debuted in 2019 with the opening of a 230-unit luxury apartment complex.
NewsTimes
By less than 50 votes, Harrison wins 69th House District primary race
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In a close race in Tuesday’s primary election, Republican incumbent Cindy Harrison emerged victorious to become the de facto winner of the 69th District state House seat. With 915 votes, or about 51 percent, Harrison, a Newtown native,...
newcanaanite.com
Town Upholds $150 Ticket Issued to Local Woman Who Parked in Disabled Space
Town officials last week voted unanimously to uphold a $150 ticket that had been issued June 27 to a New Canaan woman for parking in a disabled space. In a written appeal submitted to the Parking Commission, Angelique Pesce said she had been “blocked” in the disabled space by a parking enforcement officer at the time the ticket was written, at 9:20 a.m. that Monday.
Top School Posts Filled
The school district has chosen New Haven native Keisha Redd Hannans, who has been with the district for 14 years, as the replacement for departing assistant superintendent Ivelise Velazquez. Hannans, currently the assistant superintendent for instructional leadership, will transfer to Velazquez’s role of assistant superintendent for curriculum, instruction, and assessment...
Register Citizen
Democrat Stephanie Thomas, Republican Dominic Rapini win secretary of the state primaries
NEW HAVEN — Democrat Stephanie Thomas easily claimed her party’s nomination in the open race for secretary of the state, defeating a primary challenge from New Haven City Health Director Maritza Bond. Shortly thereafter, Republican Dominic Rapini claimed victory over Terrie Wood for the GOP nomination. With more...
Madison public schools set to hire armed security guards
MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) – Madison public schools have announced their intentions to hire new armed security guards as a safety precaution going into the 2022-2023 school year. Officials stated that over the summer, the District has been investigating ways to improve school security and safety. Some minor improvements included adding new cameras to buildings, improving […]
Eyewitness News
State discusses plan to preserve CT’s shellfish industry
FAIRFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Oysters and clams farmed from Long Island Sound are a part of Connecticut’s rich history. On Monday the state celebrated a new plan to protect, preserve and help restore its shellfish industry. “When the water hits 70 degrees the oysters will start to spawn. They’ll...
Register Citizen
CT probate judge with suspended law license who was jailed for DUIs seeks reelection
A Connecticut probate judge who was jailed this year after three DUI arrests and whose law license has been suspended is running for reelection in November despite losing the Republican primary this week. Judge Peter Mariano will face state Rep. Rosa Rebimbas for the 21st District Judge of Probate in...
Register Citizen
‘Long time coming’: Ground broken in New Haven’s Dixwell neighborhood for 69-unit complex with 55 affordable units
NEW HAVEN — Developers connected to a nearby city church broke ground Tuesday on a project to build 69 units of housing — including 55 affordable units — on the triangular former “Joe Grates” property off Dixwell Avenue and Orchard Street in the heart of the Dixwell neighborhood.
Register Citizen
New Haven schools tap Mass. company for $4.7 million cleaning deal
NEW HAVEN — A Massachusetts-based company will replace a local firm in providing part-time custodial services for the city school system starting this fall. The contract awarded to S.J. Services of Danvers, Mass., promises to save the district money, but at least one school board member voiced concern over the bidding process and dissatisfaction reported by some of S.J.’s past customers.
Comments / 0