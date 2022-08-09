ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

zip06.com

Charter Public Hearing Set for Aug. 17

The newly formed Charter Revision Commission (CRC) will hold a public hearing at Town Hall on Wednesday, Aug. 17 at 6 p.m. The hearing will allow the public the opportunity to weigh in on any potential changes to the Town Charter. The Town Charter is a document that outlines the...
New Haven Independent

Ansonia Now Has 'The Mammone Rule' To Circumvent The Rules

ANSONIA — On July 12, the Ansonia Board of Alderman unanimously approved the sale of Olson Drive to a developer for privatized use, despite a majority of Ansonia residents who attended the public hearing voicing valid concerns or direct opposition to the sale. I am not surprised by the actions of the Board, as public hearings usually are nothing more than going through the motions, with this mayor and administration doing whatever they want. Despite their routine disregard for public concerns, I am still flabbergasted by the events that occurred just prior to the vote to sell the property.
ANSONIA, CT
zip06.com

PD Pension Issues Decision Tabled

The Board of Selectmen is investigating the feasibility of providing cost of living adjustments (COLA) to select retirees of the Guilford Police Department (GPD). “We decided not to act on it at this point. We are looking for more information, relative to the options we have in terms of awards. Can we make some awards to some? Can we make selected awards based on the time folks retired?” First Selectman Matt Hoey said. “So, we are going to look at all of the data relative to the folks who are enjoying their retirement at this point, to see when they came on and so forth. It may be an opportunity to fine tune a cost of living adjustment if we decide to offer one at all.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zoning Regulations#Affordable Housing#Agriculture#The Guilford Planning#Pzc
zip06.com

CT Land Conservation Council Awards Bill Horne for Excellence in Conservation

The Branford Land Trust (BLT) is thrilled to announce that Bill Horne has been awarded the 2022 Katchen Coley Award for Excellence in Conservation by the Connecticut Land Conservation Council (CLCC). This prestigious award recognizes “an individual fiercely devoted to land conservation whose long-term volunteer service has furthered the work of one or more conservation organizations and serves as an inspiration to others to continue to ‘fight the good fight’ with passion and tenacity in support of land conservation and the environment.”
New Haven Independent

NHPS Turns Out Of State For Cleaning Schools

The Board of Education voted to hire a new cleaning contractor for its schools this coming year, ditching a local Black-owned firm in favor of a Massachusetts-based company. That vote took place at the board’s regular biweekly meeting, held Monday night on Zoom. The board voted 6 – 1 in favor...
zip06.com

Moira Rader Wins Democratic Primary for 98th District

Today, Moira Rader declared victory in the Democratic primary for State Representative in the 98th District. The district includes most of Guilford and two eastern districts in Branford including the neighborhoods of Stony Creek and Pine Orchard. The current State Representative, Democrat Sean Scanlon, is not running for reelection and is the Democratic nominee for State Comptroller.
Register Citizen

Decades in the works, ‘city within a city’ project set to begin in Windsor

WINDSOR — A 650-acre mixed-use development is coming to the site of a former brownfield. Great Pond Village, located off of Day Hill Road, entered its next phase Tuesday after two decades of planning and brownfield redevelopment challenges delayed the project. The total investment in the phase is $14.4 million. The first phase of the project debuted in 2019 with the opening of a 230-unit luxury apartment complex.
NewsTimes

By less than 50 votes, Harrison wins 69th House District primary race

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In a close race in Tuesday’s primary election, Republican incumbent Cindy Harrison emerged victorious to become the de facto winner of the 69th District state House seat. With 915 votes, or about 51 percent, Harrison, a Newtown native,...
newcanaanite.com

Town Upholds $150 Ticket Issued to Local Woman Who Parked in Disabled Space

Town officials last week voted unanimously to uphold a $150 ticket that had been issued June 27 to a New Canaan woman for parking in a disabled space. In a written appeal submitted to the Parking Commission, Angelique Pesce said she had been “blocked” in the disabled space by a parking enforcement officer at the time the ticket was written, at 9:20 a.m. that Monday.
New Haven Independent

Top School Posts Filled

The school district has chosen New Haven native Keisha Redd Hannans, who has been with the district for 14 years, as the replacement for departing assistant superintendent Ivelise Velazquez. Hannans, currently the assistant superintendent for instructional leadership, will transfer to Velazquez’s role of assistant superintendent for curriculum, instruction, and assessment...
WTNH

Madison public schools set to hire armed security guards

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) – Madison public schools have announced their intentions to hire new armed security guards as a safety precaution going into the 2022-2023 school year. Officials stated that over the summer, the District has been investigating ways to improve school security and safety. Some minor improvements included adding new cameras to buildings, improving […]
Eyewitness News

State discusses plan to preserve CT’s shellfish industry

FAIRFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Oysters and clams farmed from Long Island Sound are a part of Connecticut’s rich history. On Monday the state celebrated a new plan to protect, preserve and help restore its shellfish industry. “When the water hits 70 degrees the oysters will start to spawn. They’ll...
Register Citizen

CT probate judge with suspended law license who was jailed for DUIs seeks reelection

A Connecticut probate judge who was jailed this year after three DUI arrests and whose law license has been suspended is running for reelection in November despite losing the Republican primary this week. Judge Peter Mariano will face state Rep. Rosa Rebimbas for the 21st District Judge of Probate in...
Register Citizen

New Haven schools tap Mass. company for $4.7 million cleaning deal

NEW HAVEN — A Massachusetts-based company will replace a local firm in providing part-time custodial services for the city school system starting this fall. The contract awarded to S.J. Services of Danvers, Mass., promises to save the district money, but at least one school board member voiced concern over the bidding process and dissatisfaction reported by some of S.J.’s past customers.
NEW HAVEN, CT

