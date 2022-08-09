Read full article on original website
Daily Northwestern
Evanston launches Guaranteed Income Pilot program with Northwestern
A new year-long program will grant 150 randomly selected Evanston households with monthly financial assistance in a guaranteed income pilot program, the city announced Thursday. Launched as a partnership between Evanston and Northwestern, the program will give participants $500 loaded onto a prepaid debit card to spend each month as...
Daily Northwestern
Northwebster: A dictionary for translating Northwestern’s dialect
We’re all too familiar with the feeling when you’re introduced to a new atmosphere and you’re using Google Maps to get around campus. And when you ask for directions, you get hit with jargon like “Norbucks” and “SPAC,” and your phone returns no search results. The Daily has compiled a reference list to help you navigate this seemingly foreign language.
Daily Northwestern
Evanston small businesses unite in raffle fundraiser supporting Everytown for Gun Safety
Content warning: This story contains mentions of gun violence. When Highland Park resident and gun violence prevention activist Stephanie Luger heard the first gunshots at the town’s Fourth of July parade, she thought they were fireworks. Then, she saw everyone running. Luger made it safely to her car and...
Daily Northwestern
Northwestern’s athletic stars to watch in 2022-23
Northwestern athletics is coming off one of its most prolific years in recent history. Softball reached the Women’s College World Series for the first time since 2007. Lacrosse played in its third-consecutive NCAA semifinal. Field hockey won its first NCAA championship. With so many dominant programs, many of the...
