STILLWATER, Okla. — The Bedlam Rivalry between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State is one of the best in all of college football. Despite the all-time series being lopsided in favor of the Sooners, the Cowboys currently hold the bragging rights after a thrilling 37-33 victory in the regular season finale last November.
Auburn (Calif.) Placer offensive lineman Zander Esty is Pac-12 bound. Esty announced his commitment to Oregon State on Thursday night. The Beavers outlasted Cal to land Esty, who they offered this past summer than had on campus for an official visit in June. "The visit to Oregon State was great,"...
The criticism for Herm Edwards and the state of the ASU football program continues to come in with an ESPN college football writer becoming the latest to slam the Arizona State coach and his team. ESPN's Pete Thamel blasted Edwards and the Sun Devils in a story on the college football coaching carousel on Wednesday. ...
SPECIAL GUEST! 247Sports national recruiting director Steve Wiltfong joins us to talk Sooners HOT recruiting & his thoughts on ELITE targets left on the board for OU|Cale Gundy situation & latest| Early fall camp standouts| MORE. 50% OFF OUinsider.com VIP ends August 10th at 10 pm! HURRY and sign up!...
WeAreSC On3 is a daily three-point briefing recapping news and notes surrounding USC Athletics. Today, we take a look at USC’s new NIL collective, the Big Ten coming close to finalizing its new television rights deal, and a USC legend teaching Mekhi Blackmon the fight song. USC’s New Collective...
The Oklahoma Sooners haven’t made the College Football Playoff since 2019, but all that could change if projections from CBS Sports come to fruition. In Jerry Palm’s latest bowl projections for the 2022 season, he has the Oklahoma Sooners headed to the Peach Bowl as the No. 4 seed to face top-seeded Alabama in the College Football Playoff.
You have heard the expression “timing is everything.” What is also true: Time slots are everything. The Pac-12’s ownership of the late-night time slot means it has something other conferences don’t have. USC, however, wanted Big Ten television dollars, which means leaving late-night and being available in more time slots during the day.
