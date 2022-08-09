Read full article on original website
Related
seehafernews.com
Fond du Lac Man Convicted in a Hate Crime Will Not be Going to Prison
The Fond du Lac man who was convicted this week in the death of Phillip Thiessen two years ago is not going to prison. A jury has determined that Daniel Navarro, whom they had just declared guilty of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, should be committed to a mental health treatment facility in lieu of jail.
seehafernews.com
Brown County Jail Inmate Accused of Attempting to Hire a Hitman
An inmate in the Brown County Jail is now in even more legal trouble. 35-year-old Luis Dejesus-Gonzalez is facing a charge of Conspiracy to Commit 1st Degree Intentional Homicide with a Domestic Abuse enhancer after he allegedly tried to hire someone to kill his girlfriend. According to police reports, Dejesus-Gonzalez...
seehafernews.com
Man Convicted in 2020 Green Bay Stabbing Now Sentenced
The man who was recently convicted in a 2020 stabbing case in Green Bay has been sentenced. Andres Garcia-Saenz was convicted on a charge of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, and learned recently that he will be spending the rest of his life in prison, but does have the possibility of parole in 2060.
seehafernews.com
Bail Set For Sheboygan Woman On Drug Charges After she Accidentally Called 911
Bail is set at $1000 cash for a 19-year-old Sheboygan woman facing multiple drug charges after she accidentally called 911. Essence C. Irving is charged with Possession of A Schedule Two Narcotic, Methamphetamine, and Drug Paraphernalia,. Possession of Marijuana with intent to deliver and four counts of Misdemeanor Bail Jumping....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Roderick L. Gilbert, 36, Manitowoc, bail jumping and deliver methamphetamine on 9/19/18, On count 2, the Court sentences the defendant to the Wisconsin State Prison System for a total of four and one-half (4.5) years. That is eighteen (18) months initial confinement followed by three (3) years extended supervision. The defendant is eligible for both prison programs. Conditions of extended supervision: 1) Pay court costs; 2) pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 3) maintain absolute sobriety; 4) assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the department’s assessment process; 5) AODA assessment and follow through; 6) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 7) Maintain fulltime employment, schooling, work search or combination The defendant has credit for 634 days on count 2. On count 1, the defendant is sentenced to the twelve (12) months incarceration, time served. The defendant has credit for 354 days on count 1.
seehafernews.com
Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office Looking for Chainsaw Vandal
The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office is searching for someone that is being referred to by some as a “chainsaw vandal”. The perpetrator cut down trees and stop signs on the north side of the city. This happened twice over a recent three day stretch on properties near...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Woman Accused of Stealing Tens of Thousands of Dollars from Allouez Employer
A Manitowoc woman is facing charges after she allegedly stole tens of thousands of dollars from her employer in Allouez. 37-year-old Belinda Gehl is facing charges of Theft in a Business Setting Between $10,000 and $100,000, Unauthorized Use of an Entity’s Identifying Information or Documents, and four counts of Misappropriation of Personal Identifying Information or Documents.
seehafernews.com
Victim Identified in Last Weekend’s Motorcycle Crash on I-43, Semi Driver Remains Unknown
The victim in last weekend’s motorcycle crash on I-43 has been identified. 66-year-old James Schulte was traveling south on I-43 just before noon last Saturday (August 6th) and was in the left lane as he was approaching a construction zone. A semi was in the right lane and was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Police and Fire Commission to Gather This Evening
There is only one meeting today in the City of Manitowoc. The Police and Fire Commission will gather at 5:30 p.m. in the 1st Floor Conference Room in City Hall. After the public is given time to comment, the Commission will look over the Police and Fire Rescue Department monthly reports from June and July, as well as the Building Inspection monthly reports for the same two months.
seehafernews.com
Man Reported Missing in Appleton
The Appleton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man reported missing. 30-year-old Psimon J. Chetto was last seen in the 600 block of Briarcliff Drive in Appleton at around 8:30 a.m. and was believed to be traveling to Green Bay. Chetto, who is cognitively...
seehafernews.com
Speeding Car Goes Out Of Control, Slams Into Train In Washington County
Authorities in Washington County say a speeding car went out of control early Tuesday and slammed into a train in the town of Addison. The crash happened at about 5:30 a.m. Deputies say the driver of that car had extricated himself from the wreckage and was sitting on the side of the road when they drove up.
seehafernews.com
Fond du Lac Man Dies After Crashing his Motorcycle into a Bear in Montana
A Fond du Lac man has died after his motorcycle crashed into a bear in Montana. According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the unnamed 66-year-old was traveling on Highway 83 south of the town of Swan Lake Sunday morning when a bear darted onto the roadway after emerging from a thick patch of trees.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
seehafernews.com
Donald F. Karstaedt
Donald F. Karstaedt, age 90, a rural Manitowoc resident, entered eternal life early Wednesday morning, August 10, 2022 at Froedtert Holy Family Memorial Hospital, Manitowoc. Donny was born on May 11, 1932 in the town of Meeme, son of the late Otto and Ida (Heckman) Karstaedt. On June 20, 1959 he married the former Judith Waack at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Newtonburg. They recently celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary. Donny was employed as a moulder at both the Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry and Grey Iron Foundry. Donny enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, dancing, and traveling. Donny along with his wife Judy were members of the Happy Hoppers Dance Club for many years.
seehafernews.com
Rodney Marotz
Rodney “Rod” Marotz, age 60, of Manitowoc, passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. A Memorial Service will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Grace Congregational United Church of Christ, 2801 Garfield Street in Two Rivers. Officiating will be Rev. Colie Bettivia. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery at a later date.
seehafernews.com
Kathleen M. Johnsrud
Kathleen M. Johnsrud, age 83, of Manitowoc passed away Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at the Villa at Felician Village, Manitowoc. The former Kathleen Andrews was born on August 16, 1938, in Wayland, MA, daughter of the late George R. and Hannah (Horgan) Andrews. She grew up in Wayland and was a 1956 graduate of Wayland High School. Kathleen then attended Regis College in Weston, MA, and received her bachelor’s degree in 1960. On April 11, 1964, Kathleen was married to William Johnsrud in Wayland, MA, and they became residents of Manitowoc. He preceded her in death on December 2, 2019.
seehafernews.com
MPSD Committee Continues to Look at Student Behavior
With the school year approaching, the Manitowoc Public School District is continuing to look into student behavior, and how to improve it. The biggest thing they have done over the summer was a revision of the Code of Conduct by the Ad-Hoc Student Behavior Advisory Committee. The group is scheduled...
seehafernews.com
A Staff Shortage Has The Manitowoc Public School District Offering Sign On Bonuses
The Manitowoc Public School District is offering sign-on bonuses for teachers and Support Staff for the upcoming 2022-23 school year. Director of Human Resources Joyce Greenwood Aerts says that due to teacher shortages and a tight labor market, the District will offer $5000 sign-on bonuses for new teachers and $1000 bonuses for those hired as support staff including classroom aides, special education aides and custodians.
seehafernews.com
Battle of the Books Returns at Manitowoc Public Library
The following article was submitted by Lisa Devins-Horohoe, a Teen Associate at the Manitowoc Public Library. Know any teens who love books and are looking for some awesome summer reads? Well, let them know that they need to look no further because MPL has a great landing spot for them—the Manitowoc-Calumet Library System (MCLS) Battle of the Books is back! Our Battle of the Books reading list will keep teens turning pages for the remainder of the summer!
seehafernews.com
A Pair of Two Rivers City Groups Slated to Gather Today
There are two meetings on today’s schedule in Two Rivers, both of which begin at 6:00 p.m. The Library Board will gather in the Community Room in the Lester Public Library. After getting their usual reports, they will discuss the upcoming Library Garden Tour. Meanwhile, the Advisory Recreation Board...
seehafernews.com
Former Lakeshore Area Announcer Passes Away
A former radio announcer known for his rich, deep voice has died. Steven Kath, who was better known as David Dunn, passed away last Friday (August 5th) at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center in Manitowoc. He was 70. The son of the late Jay and Jane Maertz Dunn was born...
Comments / 0