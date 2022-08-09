Read full article on original website
Chiefs Have Reportedly Signed Former Browns 1st Round Pick
The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly signed former first-round pick Danny Shelton to strengthen their defensive line depth ahead of the 2022 season. Shelton was selected by the Browns with the 12th overall pick in the 2015 draft. After three lackluster seasons in Cleveland, the former Washington standout bounced around the league with the Patriots, Lions and most recently the New York Giants.
Report: Browns may trade for 1 QB if Watson suspension is extended
The Cleveland Browns may be forced to change their stance on their quarterback situation depending on the resolution of the Deshaun Watson suspension. The Browns would consider trading for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo if NFL designee Peter C. Harvey significantly extends Watson’s suspension, according to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. The league is seeking a one-year suspension for Watson, which would likely prompt action from the Browns on the trade market.
Browns Nick Chubb Weighs in on Kareem Hunt
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb spoke on how he felt about Kareem Hunt staying with the team.
NFL World Reacts To Chiefs' Notable Free Agent Signing
The Kansas City Chiefs added a former first-round pick to their defensive line this Tuesday in the form of Danny Shelton. ESPN's Adam Schefter announced that Shelton agreed to a one-year contract with the Chiefs. Shelton, 28, was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the first round of the 2015...
3 Jacksonville Jaguars players that Cleveland Browns fans should watch
The Cleveland Browns are taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars and these three players are going to be worth watching. The Cleveland Browns are back in action on Friday, as they start the preseason off by taking on the Las Vegas Raiders. This marks the first of three pre-season games for the Browns, with subsequent outings against the Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears up next.
Three-Time Super Bowl Champion James White Announces Retirement
On Thursday, James White announced his retirement from the NFL. The running back finishes an eight-year career with three Super Bowl championships and a lot of highlights and memories with the New England Patriots. White, selected in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft, made the official announcement on...
Cincinnati Bengals Rename Paul Brown Stadium to Paycor Stadium
The Cincinnati Bengals have reached a partnership deal with Cincinnati-based Paycor HCM for the naming rights of their stadium. The current champions of the American Football Conference will now play in the Playcor Stadium. The Bengals were one of the few teams in the league that was playing in a...
The Dolphins, Texans Tight End Trade Is Called Off
This week's trade between the Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans has been called off. The deal, which would have sent tight end Adam Shaheen and a 2023 seventh-round pick to Houston for a 2023 sixth-round selection, was voided because Shaheen failed his physical. According to NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe, the...
Live today: We discuss the Kansas City Chiefs depth chart ahead of preseason opener
The Chiefs are camping in St. Joe in preparation for the upcoming NFL season, and our KC Star Chiefs coverage team is, too. Each day during Chiefs training camp, we’re going live via SportsBeat KC to discuss the hot storylines out of each practice on the campus of Missouri Western State University, as well as what to watch for in the days ahead. The shows are sponsored by First Federal Bank of Kansas City, and we thank them for their support.
Los Angeles Rams Announce Partnership With Web 3.0 Company Dapper Labs
The Los Angeles Rams are entering the Web 3.0 ecosystem with a partnership for the 2022 NFL season with Dapper Labs, the creators of NFL All Day, NBA TopShot, and UFC Strike. This is the first season-long partnership with an NFL franchise for the Dapper. The first set of collectibles...
Both teams seeking upturn as Red Bulls host Orlando City
A little over a month ago, the New York Red Bulls held a share of the lead in the Eastern
NFL World Reacts The Dolphins, Texans Trade News
A trade between the Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans was about to happen until it didn't. The Dolphins were going to send tight end Adam Shaheen to the Texans but it fell through after Shaheen failed his physical. He'll now have to stay in Miami. Shaheen was set to be...
Free Agent DT Shelton Signs 1-Year Deal with Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs added another piece to their defensive line, signing journeyman defensive tackle Danny Shelton to a 1-year contract on Wednesday for an undisclosed amount. Shelton was a 2015 first-round pick by the Cleveland Browns out of Washington, where he spent 3 years in Cleveland before spending at...
