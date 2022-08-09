Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man: Denji's Voice Actor Posts Secret Message Just for Makima
Chainsaw Man is just a few months out from its release, and it would not be too much to say all eyes are on the adaptation. The team at Studio MAPPA is working hard on the project as you can imagine, and some big news about the show was just revealed. Not long ago, the main cast was announced, and it didn't take the actor behind Denji long to share a secret message meant for Makima.
ComicBook
Another Marvel Character is Using The Punisher's Skull Logo
For some time now Frank Castle hasn't been wearing his trademark skull logo, nor actively working as The Punisher, at least not in the way that fans have been used to for years. Acclaimed Punisher scribe Jason Aaron has reinvented Frank in a new way with his latest series, trading Frank's skull logo and firearms for a new symbol and swords. Oh, and he's also the acting leader of ninja death cult The Hand. In the latest issue of the series however Frank's classic Punisher symbol makes a return to the pages of Marvel Comics, only it wasn't Frank sporting it. Spoilers follow!
ComicBook
Hunter x Hunter Cosplay Styles With Leorio
Hunter x Hunter has made a lot of fans happy this year with creator Yoshihiro Togashi announcing that new chapters were currently being worked on for the franchise's manga. With new installments on the way, we're sure to see the character of Leorio make a comeback alongside the likes of Gon, Killua, and Kurapika to name a few. One Cosplayer recently took the opportunity to bring the most stylish hunter around to the real world and even created a new version of the anime's intro as well.
ComicBook
Thanos: Death Notes Explores Thor's Death at the Hands of the Mad Titan
Marvel is launching a Thanos-centered one-shot that will explore the Mad Titan's past, present, and future, including his connection to Thor's potential death. Thanos: Death Notes is a November one-shot that spins out of Donny Cates and Nic Klein's Thor run where the God of Thunder witnessed a terrifying future where Thanos wielded an Infinity Stones-encrusted Mjolnir while also leading an army of Marvel Zombies. Ever since the "Black Winter" storyline, Thor has been obsessed with stopping that dark future from coming to pass. Thanos: Death Notes will feature an all-star lineup of creators, including some who have previously worked on Thor.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Teases Goku's Final Ultra Instinct Goal
Dragon Ball Super has a new movie on the horizon, and for those who follow the manga, you will know its current arc is on the out. After months of back and forth, Granolah is ready to shut down his arc, and Goku is helping wrap everything up. Just recently, the hero brought the arc to its climax with some help from his new power. And as it turns out, the artist behind Dragon Ball Super knows what Goku's Ultra Instinct endgame is going to be.
There’s A Netflix Horror Movie That’s Freaking People Out On TikTok, So I Watched It...And Barely Finished
One scare made my heart hit my spine.
ComicBook
Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Mistake Made Fans Think Series Was Canceled
The HBO Max series Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin released the penultimate episode of its first season on Thursday, and the preview for the upcoming finale left fans puzzled and frustrated. The Pretty Little Liars offshoot/reboot advertised next week's Season 1 finale as the "Series Finale" in its promo. With everything at HBO Max in flux at the moment, fans immediately took this to mean the streaming service may have cancelled the new Pretty Little Liars show already. That's not the case, as the wording in the promo was actually just a mistake.
ComicBook
Pennyworth Adds Batman to the Title in New Season 3 Trailer
The DC TV series starring Batman's faithful butler is getting a name change. Warner Bros. Television unveiled the Season 3 trailer for Pennyworth, which follows the exploits of Alfred Pennyworth (Jack Bannon) after he signs on to work for billionaires Thomas Wayne (Ben Aldridge) and Martha Wayne (Emma Paetz). Pennyworth originally aired on EPIX, but is making the move to HBO Max for its third season. The new network isn't the only change being made, as WBT has decided to give the show's title a facelift by adding Batman's recognizable name to it. According to IGN, the Alfred-centric show will now be known as Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles Releases Nezuko DLC and Free Update
The Demon Slayer fighting video game Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles (often simply referred to as Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles) has released its latest addition to the anime game's DLC roster: Nezuko Kamado (Advanced Demon Form). The DLC pack featuring this specific form of Nezuko makes her a playable character in both local and online Versus mode and adds profile photos and quotes. Alongside the release of the new DLC character, a new free update is now available across platforms as well.
Polygon
The Sea Beast’s director walks us through the ‘wise monsters’ that inspired his creatures
In the world of Netflix’s The Sea Beast, heroic monster hunters take to the high seas to kill fearsome creatures in order to keep waters safe for seafarers — or at least that’s what everyone believes. The most terrifying of all the sea monsters is the Red Bluster, a gigantic red creature that lives in the depths of the ocean and can swallow rowboats whole.
ComicBook
New Mortal Kombat Movie Gets First Trailer
After first being spotted online not long ago, Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind has now been confirmed by Warner Bros. with a new trailer released this week. The new Mortal Kombat movie is the latest in the series of animated movies within the fighting game universe and stars Kenshi, the Mortal Kombat fighter that's been playable periodically throughout the games. Other characters were spotted, too, but the film itself does not yet have a confirmed release date.
‘My mum made outfits for us to wear on Top of the Pops’: how the Real Thing made You to Me Are Everything
‘I took a white label record to my local hangout in Liverpool. The DJ put it on and the floor filled up. We knew then we were on the button’
ComicBook
Deadpool's Ryan Reynolds Shares Terrifying Photo of His Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Ryan Reynolds has been starring in a lot of fun movies lately from Free Guy to The Adam Project, but fans of the actor are eager to see him return as Deadpool. Reynolds last played the Marvel character in Deadpool 2 back in 2018, and it seems like the third installment is finally on its way. When the Disney/Fox merger happened, it was reported that Disney would be moving ahead with a Deadpool 3, and it looks like Reynolds is currently training for his return. While we wait on official Deadpool news, Reynolds is having some fun on social media. Yesterday, the actor shared a hilariously terrifying look at his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
ComicBook
Bluey Season 3 Is Missing an Episode About Farting on Disney+
The (first half of the) third season of Bluey is now streaming on Disney+, making it available all in one place for the first time in the U.S. There's a catch, though; one episode is not present, having been deemed not quite kid-friendly enough for Disney's liking. Why's that? Well, it centers on farting. Because the offending aspect is key to the episode's story, there's really no way to edit around it, and Disney apparently opted not to import the episode from Bluey's native Australia rather than face the ire of angry parents. The release comes on the heels of Deadpool and Logan becoming the first R-rated films on the platform, and even though those are restricted only to adult profiles on the app, some parent groups were incensed anyway.
ComicBook
American Horror Story Reveals Returning Cast Members For Season 11
Earlier this. month, FX chairman John Landgraf gave fans their first major piece of news about American Horror Story Season 11 when he revealed that the next installment of the fan favorite long-running horror anthology series will arrive this fall. Now, a new report from Deadline is giving us another update, this time about the cast of the eagerly anticipated season. On Wednesday, the outlet reported a number of familiar faces would be returning to the American Horror Story franchise as well as some new faces who have worked with Ryan Murphy in other projects.
Halle Bailey Serves Body On The Red Carpet In A Sexy Slip Dress At Variety’s Power Of Young Hollywood Event
Halle Bailey is all that and then some!
ComicBook
The Orville Is Now Streaming on Disney+ but It's Missing an Episode
The Orville: New Horizons is now streaming on Disney+ but the series is missing an episode. Disney announced during San Diego Comic-Con that the Hulu original series from Seth MacFarlane, a sci-fi love letter to Star Trek with MacFarlane's signature humor lightly laced throughout, would come to Disney+ in addition to remaining on Hulu. All three seasons were meant to go live today, August 10th. That mostly happened, but one episode is missing, the most recent season finale episode "Future Unknown." MacFarlane took to Twitter to confirm that the episode's absence is due to a technical glitch and that it should be live on Disney+ before the end of the week.
ComicBook
She-Hulk May Have Dropped an Easter Egg for Marvel's Rumored World War Hulk Project
We're one week away from the release of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and the Marvel show's latest clip suggests the rumored World War Hulk project is still a possibility. Marvel Studios released a new She-Hulk clip featuring cousins Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) and Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) during a casual car ride. While the majority of their conversation centered around Captain America's love life, the video does reveal the accident that led to Bruce's blood transforming Jen into a Hulk. The cause of the accident has a connection to Thor: Ragnarok, which adapted the Planet Hulk comic event. So with a version of Planet Hulk out of the way, could She-Hulk be preparing viewers for the Marvel Cinematic Universe version of World War Hulk?
ComicBook
Alone in the Dark Remake Leaks Ahead of Reveal
A new Alone in the Dark remake has apparently leaked ahead of its planned reveal this week with assets appearing online alongside info about the game. This all follows a recent tease from The Snitch (who now has quite the record with these kinds of hints) which suggested this sort of thing would be revealed. It's presumably going to be announced during the upcoming THQ Nordic showcase planned for Friday, though that obviously hasn't been confirmed at this time.
ComicBook
Veteran Resident Evil Producer Leaves Capcom
After spending 27 years at Capcom working on franchises like the Resident Evil games, producer Hiroyuki Kobayashi announced this week his departure from the company. He's not leaving the industry, however, and will instead be joining NetEase Games as a producer. In a statement shared via his personal social media accounts, Kobayashi promised to share more details about the transition soon and thanked people for their support as he changes positions.
