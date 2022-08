A woman was found dead in an alley Monday in the Roseland, police said.

She was found in a garbage can about 4:50 p.m. at 107th and Edbrooke, Chicago police said. Her age is unknown.

Authorities are investigating the incident as a homicide, police said, but no other details were immediately available.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed

Down the Audacy app and follow 97.1 FM Talk.

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter