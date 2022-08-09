ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Up and Coming Weekly

Book Black Women presents Blueprint: A Melanated Concert

Book Black Women will be holding a concert Aug. 13 at 7:30 p.m. at the Cape Fear Regional Theatre. The concert will feature local and national Black women performers. Tickets cost $25 for this one-time event. Ayana Washington, founder and president of Book Black Women, will number among the performers....
Up and Coming Weekly

Fayetteville Symphony Orchestra kicks off new season

Beethoven and beer may seem an unlikely pairing, but the Fayetteville Symphony Orchestra makes it work as they gear up for a new season with a kick-off party at Gaston Taproom on Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. The free, family-friendly “mini-concert” will last about 90 minutes and feature food trucks,...
jocoreport.com

Michaels Grand Opening Saturday, Aug. 13

DUNN – Michaels, the largest specialty retailer of arts, crafts, and home décor in North America, will host a Grand Opening community celebration for its new location in Dunn, NC, on Saturday, August 13, 2022 from 9:00am – 2:00pm. Kicking-off with a ribbon cutting ceremony, the event will offer free crafts, giveaways, local food favorites, and more at this fun-filled celebration to mark Michaels new store opening.
jocoreport.com

Commemorative Rifle Raffle Underway

DUNN – The Dunn Area History Museum is holding its next commemorative rifle raffle now until Sept. 9 or while tickets last. Tickets are $20 each and only 250 will be sold for a shot at a special edition .410 lever-action Henry shotgun, one of 10 custom made for the museum. This one will carry serial No. 9.
Up and Coming Weekly

Local organizers host best pitmasters in barbecue cook off

Barbecue lovers, beware. The “Black BBQ Cook Off” will hit the ground running at the Murchison Road Food Truck Park on Aug. 21 from 12 to 5 p.m. The cook off will coincide with the second annual “I Love My Community Cookout and Giveaway,” and the eclectic art show “Expression Through the Arts.”
Up and Coming Weekly

Out and about: Indoor Skydiving

Skydiving has never been on my bucket list. I’m risk-averse to a fault, cripplingly afraid of heights, and as the mother of a teenager and a toddler, sort of too tired to do much of anything most of the time. But every once in a while, opportunity comes knocking, and we must answer that call with courage, or at the very least, a sort of dubious caffeinated interest.
Stephen Sondheim
WNCT

Byrd continues therapy, family thankful for support

Editor’s note: Sister station WBTW covers the Scotland County area and got an interview with Parker’s parents along with some others who have helped along the way. ===== UPDATE: Mitzi Byrd said in a Facebook post Tuesday night that Parker’s hyperbaric therapy sessions went well. He continues to take pain medicine and even ate three […]
spectrumlocalnews.com

Moving inland: Painted bunting spotted in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — An unexpected visitor has taken up residence in Raleigh. For the last several weeks, a bird called a painted bunting has made appearances in Dix Park. This is a rare sighting as these types of birds are normally only found along the coast, but its beautiful, colorful appearance has avid bird watchers very excited.
kiss951.com

This North Carolina City Is One Of The Most Pet-Friendly In The Country

Considering for most folks their pet is a member of the family, it makes sense that some people take their four-legged friends into consideration when deciding where to live. Some cities in the U.S. are more pet-friendly than others, and a new report reveals which ones are the best for you and your fur babies.
WETM 18 News

J.D. McDuffie Day coming in September

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One of NASCAR’s pioneering drivers will be remembered forever. On this day in 1991, J.D. McDuffie sadly died in a car crash at Watkins Glen International at The Bud at The Glen. He was just 51. McDuffie was one of the last independent drivers who willed himself on the track to […]
Up and Coming Weekly

FTCC begins new program for recent high school grads

The past two summers at Fayetteville Technical Community College have been unusually quiet, as the college dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic. This summer, however, the campus began to come back to life. FTCC launched a new summer program designed to transform recent high school graduates into college-ready students. The Trojan...
Up and Coming Weekly

Cumberland school board approves principal appointments, transfers

Four Cumberland County schools have new principals. The Cumberland County Board of Education approved the recommendations of Superintendent Marvin Connelly Jr. at a meeting Tuesday evening. The board voted unanimously to appoint Amy McDowell as principal of Cumberland Mills Elementary School and Douglas Massengill as principal of Massey Hill Classical...
kiss951.com

North Carolina Town Government & Police Shut Down Due To Covid

Just when we thought we’d moved on. A North Carolina town government has announced they will be shut down this week due to Covid. The Pittsboro Town Hall will be closed at least through next Monday. Pittsboro is in Chatam County which is west of Raleigh. This is due to staffing issues related to Covid 19 per a press release. Both walk-in and drive-up services at the Town Hall will be halted by this closure. Additionally, the Police department is also closed to visitors.
