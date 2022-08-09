Read full article on original website
City to hold public hearing over proposed GO BondHannah LeeFayetteville, NC
Before councilwoman leaves, Yvonne Kinston makes several requestsHannah LeeFayetteville, NC
Fayetteville council members proposes city retirement planHannah LeeFayetteville, NC
Fayetteville native is part of Navy warfare exerciseHannah LeeFayetteville, NC
New opportunity arrives for Fayetteville's Reservists, spousesHannah LeeFayetteville, NC
Up and Coming Weekly
Book Black Women presents Blueprint: A Melanated Concert
Book Black Women will be holding a concert Aug. 13 at 7:30 p.m. at the Cape Fear Regional Theatre. The concert will feature local and national Black women performers. Tickets cost $25 for this one-time event. Ayana Washington, founder and president of Book Black Women, will number among the performers....
Up and Coming Weekly
The Regional Band Blowout will showcase area talent for fans and followers
Rock’n On The River presents “The Regional Band Blowout” Friday, Aug. 19 beginning at 6 p.m. on the Cape Fear River, 1122 Person Street in East Fayetteville. The event will feature 80’s Unleashed, The Guy Unger Band and Rivermist. “The Regional Band Blowout is something that...
Up and Coming Weekly
Fayetteville Symphony Orchestra kicks off new season
Beethoven and beer may seem an unlikely pairing, but the Fayetteville Symphony Orchestra makes it work as they gear up for a new season with a kick-off party at Gaston Taproom on Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. The free, family-friendly “mini-concert” will last about 90 minutes and feature food trucks,...
jocoreport.com
Michaels Grand Opening Saturday, Aug. 13
DUNN – Michaels, the largest specialty retailer of arts, crafts, and home décor in North America, will host a Grand Opening community celebration for its new location in Dunn, NC, on Saturday, August 13, 2022 from 9:00am – 2:00pm. Kicking-off with a ribbon cutting ceremony, the event will offer free crafts, giveaways, local food favorites, and more at this fun-filled celebration to mark Michaels new store opening.
jocoreport.com
Commemorative Rifle Raffle Underway
DUNN – The Dunn Area History Museum is holding its next commemorative rifle raffle now until Sept. 9 or while tickets last. Tickets are $20 each and only 250 will be sold for a shot at a special edition .410 lever-action Henry shotgun, one of 10 custom made for the museum. This one will carry serial No. 9.
Up and Coming Weekly
Local organizers host best pitmasters in barbecue cook off
Barbecue lovers, beware. The “Black BBQ Cook Off” will hit the ground running at the Murchison Road Food Truck Park on Aug. 21 from 12 to 5 p.m. The cook off will coincide with the second annual “I Love My Community Cookout and Giveaway,” and the eclectic art show “Expression Through the Arts.”
Up and Coming Weekly
Out and about: Indoor Skydiving
Skydiving has never been on my bucket list. I’m risk-averse to a fault, cripplingly afraid of heights, and as the mother of a teenager and a toddler, sort of too tired to do much of anything most of the time. But every once in a while, opportunity comes knocking, and we must answer that call with courage, or at the very least, a sort of dubious caffeinated interest.
carolinacoastonline.com
Harrell earns $80,300 with early catch at Sarah James Fulcher Tourney; nearly 1,000 anglers take part
CEDAR ISLAND — Wilson Harrell got lucky early on Saturday night, and it was all the luck he needed. The 13-year-old Fayetteville resident reeled in a 52.5-inch drum just 40 minutes into the fifth annual Sarah James Fulcher Redfish Tournament, and his catch held on for the win. “I...
Byrd continues therapy, family thankful for support
Editor’s note: Sister station WBTW covers the Scotland County area and got an interview with Parker’s parents along with some others who have helped along the way. ===== UPDATE: Mitzi Byrd said in a Facebook post Tuesday night that Parker’s hyperbaric therapy sessions went well. He continues to take pain medicine and even ate three […]
COLUMN: Rockingham’s connection to Olivia Newton-John
Olivia Newton-John passed away today (Aug. 8) at the age of 73. Olivia Newton-John’s father-in-law, Tom Easterling, was a Rockingham citizen and soldier, and a very highly decorated World War II hero. Lt. Easterling qualified as a pilot in 1943 at the age of 19. Over the next couple...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Moving inland: Painted bunting spotted in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — An unexpected visitor has taken up residence in Raleigh. For the last several weeks, a bird called a painted bunting has made appearances in Dix Park. This is a rare sighting as these types of birds are normally only found along the coast, but its beautiful, colorful appearance has avid bird watchers very excited.
kiss951.com
This North Carolina City Is One Of The Most Pet-Friendly In The Country
Considering for most folks their pet is a member of the family, it makes sense that some people take their four-legged friends into consideration when deciding where to live. Some cities in the U.S. are more pet-friendly than others, and a new report reveals which ones are the best for you and your fur babies.
J.D. McDuffie Day coming in September
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One of NASCAR’s pioneering drivers will be remembered forever. On this day in 1991, J.D. McDuffie sadly died in a car crash at Watkins Glen International at The Bud at The Glen. He was just 51. McDuffie was one of the last independent drivers who willed himself on the track to […]
Up and Coming Weekly
Applications for free, reduced-price meals due Aug. 22 at some Cumberland schools
Applications for free and reduced-price meals for students who attend schools that are not eligible for a federal assistance program are due Aug. 22, according to a Cumberland County Schools news release. The federal Community Eligibility Provision of the U.S. Department of Agriculture applies to schools located in low-income areas....
cbs17
Hundreds of teacher, staff vacancies throughout North Carolina loom as new school year approaches
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Thousands of students in North Carolina will head back to the classroom in just a few weeks, but they’ll be met with hundreds of staffing vacancies. If the spots aren’t filled, student learning could really be impacted. “We’d potentially look at putting a...
Up and Coming Weekly
FTCC begins new program for recent high school grads
The past two summers at Fayetteville Technical Community College have been unusually quiet, as the college dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic. This summer, however, the campus began to come back to life. FTCC launched a new summer program designed to transform recent high school graduates into college-ready students. The Trojan...
Up and Coming Weekly
Cumberland school board approves principal appointments, transfers
Four Cumberland County schools have new principals. The Cumberland County Board of Education approved the recommendations of Superintendent Marvin Connelly Jr. at a meeting Tuesday evening. The board voted unanimously to appoint Amy McDowell as principal of Cumberland Mills Elementary School and Douglas Massengill as principal of Massey Hill Classical...
Millions for the Mudcats? Rooftop sky lounge pitched for Wake’s Five County Stadium.
“We are very bullish on the development we’re seeing in these eastern Wake County and in the town,” said one Milwaukee Brewers staffer.
kiss951.com
North Carolina Town Government & Police Shut Down Due To Covid
Just when we thought we’d moved on. A North Carolina town government has announced they will be shut down this week due to Covid. The Pittsboro Town Hall will be closed at least through next Monday. Pittsboro is in Chatam County which is west of Raleigh. This is due to staffing issues related to Covid 19 per a press release. Both walk-in and drive-up services at the Town Hall will be halted by this closure. Additionally, the Police department is also closed to visitors.
Cary 9-year-old bitten by copperhead in family's garage
Cary, N.C. — Most experts said it's common to see a copperhead on the trails at night, but one family in Cary found one had made its way into their garage. Jocelyn Marks told WRAL News that's where her daughter was bitten by the snake. "She was taking her...
