Up and Coming Weekly
Cape Fear Regional Theatre leads audiences Into The Woods
The Cape Fear Regional Theatre invites audiences to follow them “Into The Woods” on Saturday, Aug. 20 for two performances of Stephen Sondheim's Tony Award-winning musical. The story of a childless baker, his wife, and a cast of colorful fairy tale characters they meet along their journey will...
Up and Coming Weekly
The Regional Band Blowout will showcase area talent for fans and followers
Rock’n On The River presents “The Regional Band Blowout” Friday, Aug. 19 beginning at 6 p.m. on the Cape Fear River, 1122 Person Street in East Fayetteville. The event will feature 80’s Unleashed, The Guy Unger Band and Rivermist. “The Regional Band Blowout is something that...
Up and Coming Weekly
Fayetteville Symphony Orchestra kicks off new season
Beethoven and beer may seem an unlikely pairing, but the Fayetteville Symphony Orchestra makes it work as they gear up for a new season with a kick-off party at Gaston Taproom on Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. The free, family-friendly “mini-concert” will last about 90 minutes and feature food trucks,...
Up and Coming Weekly
Local organizers host best pitmasters in barbecue cook off
Barbecue lovers, beware. The “Black BBQ Cook Off” will hit the ground running at the Murchison Road Food Truck Park on Aug. 21 from 12 to 5 p.m. The cook off will coincide with the second annual “I Love My Community Cookout and Giveaway,” and the eclectic art show “Expression Through the Arts.”
Up and Coming Weekly
Out and about: Indoor Skydiving
Skydiving has never been on my bucket list. I’m risk-averse to a fault, cripplingly afraid of heights, and as the mother of a teenager and a toddler, sort of too tired to do much of anything most of the time. But every once in a while, opportunity comes knocking, and we must answer that call with courage, or at the very least, a sort of dubious caffeinated interest.
bladenonline.com
Back to School Series: BCPL Offers Resources for Success; Upcoming Supply Giveaways
As summer break comes to an end, you can have peace of mind knowing that there are many helpful resources right here in Bladen County that can help students achieve a successful school year. Whether you are a student or the parent of a student, this information is good to know.
Up and Coming Weekly
Applications for free, reduced-price meals due Aug. 22 at some Cumberland schools
Applications for free and reduced-price meals for students who attend schools that are not eligible for a federal assistance program are due Aug. 22, according to a Cumberland County Schools news release. The federal Community Eligibility Provision of the U.S. Department of Agriculture applies to schools located in low-income areas....
Cumberland County animal shelter filled to the brim, will waive adoption fees one week in August
Fayetteville, N.C. — Cumberland County Animal Services is filled to the brim with pets available for adoption. Elaine Smith, director of the shelter, is hoping to encourage people to come out to the shelter and add a new furry friend to their family by waiving adoption fees this month.
sandhillssentinel.com
Carthage woman pockets $100,000 on scratch-off
Cassandra Bandy, of Carthage, took a chance on a $20 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize. Bandy bought her lucky 100X The Cash ticket from the Exprezit on U.S. 1 in Vass. She arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect her prize and, after required state and federal tax...
Why NC teachers are leaving their jobs
(WGHP) — Since she was in the fifth grade, Rebecca Rogers knew she wanted to be a teacher. So she worked hard to graduate from Meredith College in Raleigh and fulfilled that dream and began teaching at the high school level. In her second year, the pandemic broke out, and Rogers has since left teaching to […]
We saw you recently …
… at Fresh Foods in Elizabethtown. The new ‘We saw you recently …’ photo will appear on this page whenever possible. If you’d like to have a copy of the photo emailed to you, just send an email to cvincent@bladenjournal.com and request it — you could win a free one-month subscription or extension to the Bladen Journal.
Up and Coming Weekly
FTCC begins new program for recent high school grads
The past two summers at Fayetteville Technical Community College have been unusually quiet, as the college dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic. This summer, however, the campus began to come back to life. FTCC launched a new summer program designed to transform recent high school graduates into college-ready students. The Trojan...
cbs17
Fort Bragg spouse describes barrack living situations as ‘unliveable’
FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — The spouse of a former Fort Bragg soldier is bringing the conditions soldiers are living in at some Fort Bragg’s barracks to light. “The conditions that they are living in are upsetting. They are unlivable,” Melissa Godoy, military spouse and advocate said.
Wrong prices detected at NC stores are exploding; Walmart store fails 3 times
One North Carolina Walmart store has been repeatedly flagged by the state agency that checks for scanned prices lining up with those on the shelf.
WECT
Bladen Co. Public Library to host back-to-school giveaway
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Public Library in Elizabethtown announced that they will host a school supplies giveaway on Aug. 11. The event is scheduled to take place in the library parking lot at 111 N. Cypress St. from 6-8 p.m. The event is free for all...
wraltechwire.com
Layoffs to hit 200+ workers in Johnston, Pitt Counties
RALEIGH – More than 200 workers are going to lose their jobs in Johnston and Pitt Counties, according to layoff notices filed with the North Carolina Department of Commerce. Two actions affect workers at Aramark. The others will be idled by the closure of a healthcare facility in Greenville.
Ft. Bragg soldier, ‘wife’ convicted of sham wedding for $10K
Since their marriage, court documents said the pair received bout $110,000 of undeserved Army housing benefits.
multifamilybiz.com
Olympus Property Acquires 192-Unit Stone Gables Multifamily Community in Fayetteville Submarket of Raeford, North Carolina
RAEFORD, NC - Olympus Property announced the successful acquisition of Stone Gables, a 192-unit garden-style apartment community in Raeford, North Carolina, just outside of Fayetteville. The property is strategically located in close proximity to some of the region's most notable employers such as Fort Bragg, one of the largest military...
borderbelt.org
Lumbee tribe is on a home-building spree in a region that desperately needs housing
Bridget McNutt was 18 when she left Robeson County for the Army. Nearly two decades later, after traveling the world and serving in battle-torn Iraq, her home in southeastern North Carolina was foreign to her. As she worked to manage her post-traumatic stress disorder, McNutt helped others. She held jobs...
