ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Up and Coming Weekly

Cape Fear Regional Theatre leads audiences Into The Woods

The Cape Fear Regional Theatre invites audiences to follow them “Into The Woods” on Saturday, Aug. 20 for two performances of Stephen Sondheim's Tony Award-winning musical. The story of a childless baker, his wife, and a cast of colorful fairy tale characters they meet along their journey will...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Fayetteville Symphony Orchestra kicks off new season

Beethoven and beer may seem an unlikely pairing, but the Fayetteville Symphony Orchestra makes it work as they gear up for a new season with a kick-off party at Gaston Taproom on Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. The free, family-friendly “mini-concert” will last about 90 minutes and feature food trucks,...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Local organizers host best pitmasters in barbecue cook off

Barbecue lovers, beware. The “Black BBQ Cook Off” will hit the ground running at the Murchison Road Food Truck Park on Aug. 21 from 12 to 5 p.m. The cook off will coincide with the second annual “I Love My Community Cookout and Giveaway,” and the eclectic art show “Expression Through the Arts.”
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fayetteville, NC
Fayetteville, NC
Society
Fayetteville, NC
Entertainment
City
Sophia, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Out and about: Indoor Skydiving

Skydiving has never been on my bucket list. I’m risk-averse to a fault, cripplingly afraid of heights, and as the mother of a teenager and a toddler, sort of too tired to do much of anything most of the time. But every once in a while, opportunity comes knocking, and we must answer that call with courage, or at the very least, a sort of dubious caffeinated interest.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stevie Wonder
sandhillssentinel.com

Carthage woman pockets $100,000 on scratch-off

Cassandra Bandy, of Carthage, took a chance on a $20 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize. Bandy bought her lucky 100X The Cash ticket from the Exprezit on U.S. 1 in Vass. She arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect her prize and, after required state and federal tax...
CARTHAGE, NC
FOX8 News

Why NC teachers are leaving their jobs

(WGHP) — Since she was in the fifth grade, Rebecca Rogers knew she wanted to be a teacher. So she worked hard to graduate from Meredith College in Raleigh and fulfilled that dream and began teaching at the high school level. In her second year, the pandemic broke out, and Rogers has since left teaching to […]
GREENSBORO, NC
Bladen Journal

We saw you recently …

… at Fresh Foods in Elizabethtown. The new ‘We saw you recently …’ photo will appear on this page whenever possible. If you’d like to have a copy of the photo emailed to you, just send an email to cvincent@bladenjournal.com and request it — you could win a free one-month subscription or extension to the Bladen Journal.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Music#Entertain#Concert#Opera Singer#The Blueprint#Racism#Book Black Women#Dragon#Cfrt#Light Records
Up and Coming Weekly

FTCC begins new program for recent high school grads

The past two summers at Fayetteville Technical Community College have been unusually quiet, as the college dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic. This summer, however, the campus began to come back to life. FTCC launched a new summer program designed to transform recent high school graduates into college-ready students. The Trojan...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WECT

Bladen Co. Public Library to host back-to-school giveaway

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Public Library in Elizabethtown announced that they will host a school supplies giveaway on Aug. 11. The event is scheduled to take place in the library parking lot at 111 N. Cypress St. from 6-8 p.m. The event is free for all...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Music
wraltechwire.com

Layoffs to hit 200+ workers in Johnston, Pitt Counties

RALEIGH – More than 200 workers are going to lose their jobs in Johnston and Pitt Counties, according to layoff notices filed with the North Carolina Department of Commerce. Two actions affect workers at Aramark. The others will be idled by the closure of a healthcare facility in Greenville.
PITT COUNTY, NC
multifamilybiz.com

Olympus Property Acquires 192-Unit Stone Gables Multifamily Community in Fayetteville Submarket of Raeford, North Carolina

RAEFORD, NC - Olympus Property announced the successful acquisition of Stone Gables, a 192-unit garden-style apartment community in Raeford, North Carolina, just outside of Fayetteville. The property is strategically located in close proximity to some of the region's most notable employers such as Fort Bragg, one of the largest military...
RAEFORD, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy